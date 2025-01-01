Facilities · Senior Living & Active Aging

Programming Residents Can Actually Follow.

Chair, balance, mobility, and low-impact cardio classes on the screens you already have. Consistent programming every day of the week, without depending on which instructor is available.

Fitscope Studio
The Senior Living Context

Where Residents
Meet the Content.

Before the programming comes the schedule — and the schedule has gaps.

Activity rooms, in-room televisions, resident tablets, and staff-led group sessions all draw on the same library, so a resident sees the same instructors wherever they train. One library covers every surface the community already has.

Coverage is the practical problem. Group classes depend on an instructor being available, and the schedule thins on evenings, weekends, and holidays. On-demand fills those hours with the same quality residents get when staff are on the floor.

Boutique Studio Context
Where Fitscope Fits

Four Surfaces.
One Library.

Concrete pictures of how Fitscope shows up for the people you're already serving.
At-Home
01
Activity Room

A full schedule on the screen

Run classes in the activity room on any day, at any hour, without booking an instructor. Staff press play and support the room rather than leading from the front.

In-Studio Screens
02
In Room

Training without leaving the apartment

Residents who prefer to train privately, or who are recovering and not ready for a group, follow the same sessions on the television in their own room.

Branded App
03
Independence

Clear Enough to Follow

Cueing is a slower and more explicit than standard fitness content, with setup shown before each movement. Residents can start a session wihtout a staff memebr walking them into it.

Programs
04
Marketing

Something to show on the tour

A Visible Wellness program is a diffrentiator families notice. A daily schedule that runs whether or not an instructor is on site is easier to promise, and easier to keep.

Recommended Modalities for Boutique Studios

Content That Complements
Your Studio's Style.

Boutique studios usually specialize. We support yours by complementing it. If your studio is cycling-led, we add strength, mobility, and recovery so members get a full week. If your studio is strength-led, we add cardio and stretch. Equipment-free content covers living-room sessions; equipment-based content covers home garage gyms.

Modality
Recumbent
Modality
Treadmill
Modality
Dumbbells
Modality
Bodyweight
Modality
Yoga
Modality
Pilates
Modality
Stretch
Modality
Recovery
Filtered to senior living · Full library on the Solutions Hub
Operational Considerations

Three Questions
Studio Operators Ask.

The questions operators ask us most — specifics are covered in the discovery call.

01
Solution

Running A class without an instructor

Sessions are cued clearly enough that residents can follow them without instruction, and staff can support the room rather than lead it. Communities that have instructors on staff generally use on-demand to cover the hours their instructors do not.

See Commercial Subscription
02
Solution

What Residents Need To Take Part

Most sessions require a chair, a wall, or nothing at all. Where a light band or light dumbbell appears, an alternative is shown. Chair and seated sessions are built for residents who cannot stand comfortably, and whether a resident takes part remains a decision for your staff and their clinicians.

Asset specs + delivery
03
Solution

Playing classes on the screens you have

Classes play on any screen with a browser or a connected device, which for most communities means an existing smart television in the activity room, alongside in-room televisions and resident tablets. The library grows during your term, so the schedule does not become repetitive.

Onboarding Overview
Adjacent Solutions for Senior Living

When You Need More Than the Library.

Custom Production
Hospitality

Guest-Facing Properties

Hotels and resorts run the same library against a guest audience rather than a resident one.

See Hotels and Hospitality →
Platform Licensing
Clinical

Platforms and Care Plans

Telehealth and rehabilitation platforms use the same lower-intensity content set through an app rather than in a facility.

See Telehealth, PT and Rehab →
Other Facility Verticals
← Back to Facilities overview
Vertical
Hotels & Hospitality
Vertical
Cruise & Resorts
Vertical
Commercial Gyms
Vertical
Boutique Studios
Let's Map It to Your Studio

let's map it to
your community

Tell us about your activity room, your in-room setup, and the hours your schedule does not currently cover. We will put together a recommendation that fits how your community already runs.

What happens after you reach out
  1. 01Short reply within 1 business day
  2. 02Discovery call scoped to your operation
  3. 03Recommendation + proposal
  4. 04No-commit until terms are mutual