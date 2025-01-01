A commercial gym lives on traffic. Program studios sit empty between staff-led classes. Cardio areas run on whatever music plays overhead. Members get more out of their visits when there is something to follow — a class on the screen, a coach in the room, a reason to come back tomorrow.

The operational reality is specific. Staffing every class at every location at every hour is not realistic. Member skill levels vary widely. Locations have to feel consistent under the brand. Content for commercial gyms has to land across that variance, not in a single studio context.