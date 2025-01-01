Facilities · Commercial Gyms

Fill Every Studio. Skill Every Level. Across Every Location.

Content for multi-location gym operators who need to fill program studios and cardio areas without staffing every class. A library that scales across locations, supports every member skill level, and runs on the displays you already have.

Commercial Gym Facility
The Commercial Gym Context

Built for Floors That
Have to Stay Active.

The floor has to feel programmed even when nobody's teaching live.

A commercial gym lives on traffic. Program studios sit empty between staff-led classes. Cardio areas run on whatever music plays overhead. Members get more out of their visits when there is something to follow — a class on the screen, a coach in the room, a reason to come back tomorrow.

The operational reality is specific. Staffing every class at every location at every hour is not realistic. Member skill levels vary widely. Locations have to feel consistent under the brand. Content for commercial gyms has to land across that variance, not in a single studio context.

Commercial Gym Context
Where Fitscope Fits

Four Surfaces.
One Library.

Concrete pictures of how Fitscope shows up for the people you're already serving.
Program Studio
01
Program Studio

Fill program studios between live classes

Stream Fitscope classes to group-room screens to fill the hours between live-instructor sessions. Members get guided programming instead of an empty studio with a clock on the wall.

Cardio Area
02
Cardio Area

On-equipment displays in the cardio area

Equipment-paired content in the cardio area for treadmills, bikes, and rowers. Members pick a class on the equipment and follow a structured workout instead of scrolling their phone.

Group Screening
03
Group Screening

Scheduled group screenings

Scheduled screenings in program studios across locations. A way to anchor recurring class moments without staffing every slot, and to keep programming consistent under the brand.

App
04
App

A connected member experience

Fitscope content as part of your member app, so what members see on the gym floor is the same library they can access from home. A continuous experience under one brand.

Recommended Modalities for Boutique Studios

Content That Complements
Your Studio's Style.

Boutique studios usually specialize. We support yours by complementing it. If your studio is cycling-led, we add strength, mobility, and recovery so members get a full week. If your studio is strength-led, we add cardio and stretch. Equipment-free content covers living-room sessions; equipment-based content covers home garage gyms.

Modality
Cycling
Modality
Treadmill
Modality
Rowing
Modality
Recumbent
Modality
Functional Trainer
Modality
Dumbbells
Modality
Bodyweight
Modality
Yoga
Modality
Pilates
Modality
Stretch
Modality
Recovery
Modality
Elliptical
Filtered to boutique studios · Full library on the Solutions Hub
Operational Considerations

Three Questions
Studio Operators Ask.

The questions operators ask us most — specifics are covered in the discovery call.

01
Solution

Programming variety across skill levels

Member skill ranges from new-to-gym to experienced lifter. Our library is curated so program studios and cardio displays can serve both, with clear class labels and a programming structure operators can mirror.

See Commercial Subscription
02
Solution

Group screening rooms

Group screenings are a primary use case for commercial gyms. We support display setups, screening schedules, and onboarding so program studios feel intentional, not improvised.

Curation overview
03
Solution

Consistency across locations

Multi-location operators get a consistent library, consistent class labeling, and consistent brand framing across every location. Members see the same programming language whichever location they walk into.

Retention conversation
Adjacent Solutions for Boutique Studios

When Your Studio Calls for More.

Custom Production
Path A

Custom Production

Branded workouts produced in our studio to anchor a signature program — a launch series, a flagship class format, or a brand-led wellness arc across locations.

See Production Services →
Platform Licensing
Path B

Platform Licensing

A fully branded fitness experience inside your member app, on our Bluetooth FTMS-enabled infrastructure. One brand, on-floor and at-home.

See Platform Licensing →
Other Facility Verticals
← Back to Facilities overview
Vertical
Hotels & Hospitality
Vertical
Cruise & Resorts
Vertical
Boutique Studios
Let's Map It to Your Studio

See What an At-Home Extension
of Your Studio Could Look Like.

Tell us about your studio, your instructor roster, and how you want members to train between visits. We will share a recommendation that fits your operation.

What happens after you reach out
  1. 01Short reply within 1 business day
  2. 02Discovery call scoped to your operation
  3. 03Recommendation + proposal
  4. 04No-commit until terms are mutual