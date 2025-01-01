The floor has to feel programmed even when nobody's teaching live.
A commercial gym lives on traffic. Program studios sit empty between staff-led classes. Cardio areas run on whatever music plays overhead. Members get more out of their visits when there is something to follow — a class on the screen, a coach in the room, a reason to come back tomorrow.
The operational reality is specific. Staffing every class at every location at every hour is not realistic. Member skill levels vary widely. Locations have to feel consistent under the brand. Content for commercial gyms has to land across that variance, not in a single studio context.
Stream Fitscope classes to group-room screens to fill the hours between live-instructor sessions. Members get guided programming instead of an empty studio with a clock on the wall.
Equipment-paired content in the cardio area for treadmills, bikes, and rowers. Members pick a class on the equipment and follow a structured workout instead of scrolling their phone.
Scheduled screenings in program studios across locations. A way to anchor recurring class moments without staffing every slot, and to keep programming consistent under the brand.
Fitscope content as part of your member app, so what members see on the gym floor is the same library they can access from home. A continuous experience under one brand.
Boutique studios usually specialize. We support yours by complementing it. If your studio is cycling-led, we add strength, mobility, and recovery so members get a full week. If your studio is strength-led, we add cardio and stretch. Equipment-free content covers living-room sessions; equipment-based content covers home garage gyms.
The questions operators ask us most — specifics are covered in the discovery call.
Member skill ranges from new-to-gym to experienced lifter. Our library is curated so program studios and cardio displays can serve both, with clear class labels and a programming structure operators can mirror.
Group screenings are a primary use case for commercial gyms. We support display setups, screening schedules, and onboarding so program studios feel intentional, not improvised.
Multi-location operators get a consistent library, consistent class labeling, and consistent brand framing across every location. Members see the same programming language whichever location they walk into.
Branded workouts produced in our studio to anchor a signature program — a launch series, a flagship class format, or a brand-led wellness arc across locations.
A fully branded fitness experience inside your member app, on our Bluetooth FTMS-enabled infrastructure. One brand, on-floor and at-home.
Tell us about your studio, your instructor roster, and how you want members to train between visits. We will share a recommendation that fits your operation.