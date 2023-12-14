Connected Fitness

Connects to Equipment & Heart Rate Monitors using Bluetooth® FTMS for Real-time Metrics.

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Connected Fitness
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Watch On Your Favorite Device

Accessible on all devices including iOS, Android, MAC & PC

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Thousands Of Studio Classes

All Levels Beginner through Advanced & Low Impact.

NEW CLASSES DAILY

HOME

30:04

HOME

Level: Intermediate

AIRBIKE CLASSES

20:15

AIRBIKE CLASSES

Level: Intermediate

RECUMBENT CLASSES

31:03

RECUMBENT CLASSES

Level: Intermediate

ROWING CLASSES

15:44

ROWING CLASSES

Level: Intermediate

MAX TRAINER® CLASSES

07:58

MAX TRAINER® CLASSES

Level: Intermediate

POWER WALKING CLASSES

30:12

POWER WALKING CLASSES

Level: Intermediate

RUNNING CLASSES

15:23

RUNNING CLASSES

Level: Intermediate

ELLIPTICAL CLASSES

29:41

ELLIPTICAL CLASSES

Level: Intermediate

CYCLING CLASSES

46:49

CYCLING CLASSES

Level: Intermediate

VERTICAL CLIMBER CLASSES

19:59

VERTICAL CLIMBER CLASSES

Level: Intermediate

Classes for ALL Your Equipment

Works with any equipment brand

CYCLING CLASSES

CYCLING CLASSES

ELLIPTICAL CLASSES

ELLIPTICAL CLASSES

RUNNING CLASSES

RUNNING CLASSES

POWER WALKING CLASSES

POWER WALKING CLASSES

ROWING CLASSES

ROWING CLASSES

MAX TRAINER® CLASSES

MAX TRAINER® CLASSES

UPRIGHT CLASSES

UPRIGHT CLASSES

RECUMBENT CLASSES

RECUMBENT CLASSES

AIRBIKE CLASSES

AIRBIKE CLASSES

FUNCTIONAL TRAINER CLASSES

FUNCTIONAL TRAINER CLASSES

VERTICAL CLIMBER CLASSES

VERTICAL CLIMBER CLASSES

STRENGTH TRAINING CLASSES

STRENGTH TRAINING CLASSES

CORE WORKOUT CLASSES

CORE WORKOUT CLASSES

STRETCH & RECOVERY CLASSES

STRETCH & RECOVERY CLASSES

MOBILITY CLASSES

MOBILITY CLASSES

PRENATAL WORKOUT CLASSES

PRENATAL WORKOUT CLASSES

YOGA CLASSES

YOGA CLASSES

MAT PILATES CLASSES

MAT PILATES CLASSES

10 DAY PROGRAMS

10 DAY PROGRAMS

BEGINNER CYCLING PROGRAMS

BEGINNER CYCLING PROGRAMS

EXPERIENCED CYCLING PROGRAMS

EXPERIENCED CYCLING PROGRAMS

BEGINNER ELLIPTICAL PROGRAMS

BEGINNER ELLIPTICAL PROGRAMS

EXPERIENCED ELLIPTICAL PROGRAMS

EXPERIENCED ELLIPTICAL PROGRAMS

BEGINNER TREADMILL PROGRAMS

BEGINNER TREADMILL PROGRAMS

EXPERIENCED TREADMILL PROGRAMS

EXPERIENCED TREADMILL PROGRAMS

Fun & Experienced Trainers

Our trainers are the best LA has to offer! All are certified and have trained in the best gyms and studios in California!

Alessandra Bonetti

Alessandra Bonetti

Alicia Garrity

Alicia Garrity

Annelisa Moody

Annelisa Moody

Bailey Jung

Bailey Jung

Bernard Colburn

Bernard Colburn

Brinn Abbate

Brinn Abbate

David Pisanich

David Pisanich

Eric Thomson

Eric Thomson

Hans Braga

Hans Braga

Jared Poulin

Jared Poulin

Jazmin Rivers

Jazmin Rivers

Jenny Jaucian

Jenny Jaucian

Julia Baggish

Julia Baggish

Lee Jimenez

Lee Jimenez

Lizzie Geocaris

Lizzie Geocaris

Meghan Grim

Meghan Grim

Nick Nistal

Nick Nistal

Nicole Moore

Nicole Moore

Nika Eshetu

Nika Eshetu

Pearl Fu

Pearl Fu

Rene Orta

Rene Orta

Toby Massenburg

Toby Massenburg

Dalia Barrios

Dalia Barrios

Samantha Ricci

Samantha Ricci

TESTIMONIAL

Subscriber Reviews

This app is incredible. Brinn is a motivating instructor and always brings a smile to my face. She keeps classes fun and entertaining & of course sweat! Fitscope has such a wide range of instructor

appStore

Sabrina Juliana

This App has great quality and variety of workouts! Fitscope offer elliptical machine workouts that other apps do not. It is also less expensive. Seven day free trial! Give it a shot!

appStore

IAMSHERAPOP

The smart gym technology integration is seriously awesome - I can track my performance in real-time using compatible fitness equipment and it is been such a helpful way to see my progress and stay mo

play store

Jason Batansky

This personal trainer app is different and better than the ones I have tried in the past . I have been using the app store for quite some time now, and I must say it has truly changed the way I inter

app store

Madaline ice

Good classes and overall good platform, certainly works well being able to download classes for offline use, avoiding any Wi-Fi issues when using my indoor bike which is in the garage.

app store

Duncan Pflaeger

Join Us Now For Free

Every plan starts with a 7 day FREE trial. You can cancel anytime within this period. Enjoy your membership by clicking on the plan that suits you best.

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Commercial Subscription

Allows Fitscope classes to be used in a commercial gym or boutique studio (1 location) with up to 500 members. Multiple simultaneous users enabled. Lets Talk!

Fitscope B2B

Fitscope B2B

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