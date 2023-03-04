At Fitscope, we respect the privacy of our users and the importance of the information they entrust to us. With this in mind, we provide you this privacy policy (the “Policy”) to help you understand the kinds of information we may gather about you when you visit the Site or use any of our Services, how we may use and disclose the information, and how you can control, correct and/or update the information. By visiting the Fitscope website or using the Fitscope services, you are accepting the policies and practices described in this Policy. Each time you visit the Fitscope website or use the Fitscope services, you agree and expressly consent to our collection, use and disclosure of the information that you provide as described in this Policy.
We may collect information that can identify you (personal information), such as your name, email address, age, weight, personal fitness profile, and comments, photographs, video submissions or likeness when you provide it to us when using our website (e.g., by creating a user login on our site), or in some other manner, e.g., by posting or submitting it to our website, to Facebook using our website, or to our Facebook page. We may also collect information from (i) other affiliated businesses, (ii) from our business partners, and (iii) from other third parties as we further describe in this Policy. In addition to this information, we may also automatically collect information from your Facebook friends when they reply to Facebook comments you have uploaded to our site (e.g., their name, comment and photo). We may combine the personal information that we receive from different sources.
We may also collect certain information, such as the URL of the last web page you visited before coming to our Site, your preferences and settings (e.g., time zone), the ads you clicked on or viewed on our Site (if any), how long you stayed on our Site and what services and features you used.
We do not knowingly collect personal information from children under the age of 13. Should we ever do so, we will comply with the Children Online Privacy Protection Act.
We may allow third-party advertising companies and ad networks, including content recommendation engines, to display advertisements on our Fitscope websites or related applications, and to track user activity on our Site for the purpose of determining what ads to display. These companies may also use information collected on our Site in order to better serve ads (ad retargeting).
These companies may use tracking tools, such as cookies, to collect information about computers and browsing activity to determine which advertisements to display to users.
Some of these companies may be members of the Network Advertising Initiative, which offers consumers the ability to opt out of ad targeting by all member companies (www.networkadvertising.org).
These advertisers, advertising networks, and behavioral targeting companies sometimes collect information that tracks your use of our Site in order to measure ad performance, track which ads you clicked on and display ads targeted specifically to you, including displaying ads after your leave our Site on other third party sites that are within their ad network.
If you post information about yourself or others, or communicate with others using our website, please note that we cannot control who reads your postings or what they do with the information you provide. We encourage you to use caution in posting personal information.
With Whom We May Share Information We Collect
We may share aggregated, anonymous information in any of the above situations and also with service providers, advertisers and others for our own marketing purposes and for purposes of improving the manner in which, and to whom, we offer our services.
You may choose:
You may opt-out of any Google Analytics-related collection by visiting the following site and following the opt-out procedures: https://tools.google.com/dlpage/gaoptout/.
We take appropriate commercially reasonable physical, electronic, and other security measures to help safeguard personal information from unauthorized access, alteration, or disclosure.
The Fitscope website may link to websites operated by third parties that we do not control. We do not monitor, control, or endorse the information collection or privacy practices of any third parties. We strongly encourage you to become familiar with the privacy practices of every website you visit and to contact them if you have any questions about their respective privacy policies and practices. This Policy applies solely to information collected by us through the Fitscope website or services and does not apply to these third-party websites. The ability to access information of third parties from the Fitscope website or services, or links to other websites or locations, is for your convenience only and does not signify our endorsement of such third parties, their products, services, websites, locations, or their content.
Fitscope reserves the right to change, modify, add, or remove portions of this Policy at any time and without prior notice, and any changes will become effective immediately upon being posted unless we advise you otherwise. However, we will not use your Personal Information in a way that is materially different than the uses described in this Policy without giving you an opportunity to opt out of such differing uses. Your continued use of the Fitscope website or services after this Policy has been amended shall be deemed to be your continued acceptance of the terms and conditions of the Policy, as amended. We encourage you to bookmark this Web page and review this Policy regularly.
If you have any questions about this Policy, or our information practices, please contact us by email or postal mail below:
Fitscope Technologies LLC
220 Emerald Vista Way #129
Las Vegas, NV 89144
©2023 Fitscope Technologies LLC. All rights reserved.
A cookie is a small text file that is stored on a computer of User for record keeping purposes. Cookies can be either session cookies or persistent cookies. A session cookie expires when you close your browser and is used to make it easier for you to navigate our website. A persistent cookie remains on your hard drive for an extended period of time.
For example, when you sign in to our website, we will record your user or member ID and the name on your user or member account in the cookie file on your computer. We also may record your password in this cookie file. For security purposes, we will encrypt any usernames, passwords, and other user or member account-related data that we store in such cookies. In the case of sites and services that do not use a user or member ID, the cookie will contain a unique identifier. We may allow our authorized service providers to serve cookies from our website to allow them to assist us in various activities, such as doing analysis and research on the effectiveness of our site, content and advertising.
You may delete or decline cookies by changing your browser settings. (Click Help in the toolbar of most browsers for instructions.) If you do so, some of the features and services of our website may not function properly.
We may allow third-parties, including affiliated companies, advertising companies, and ad networks, to display advertisements on our site. These companies may use tracking technologies, such as cookies, to collect information about users who view or interact with their advertisements. Our website does not provide any personal information to these third parties, but they may collect information about where you, or others who are using your computer, saw and/or clicked on the advertisements they deliver, and possibly associate this information with your subsequent visits to the advertised websites. They also may combine this information with personal information they collect from you. The collection and use of that information is subject to the privacy policy of third-party. This information allows them to deliver targeted advertisements and gauge their effectiveness. Some of these third-party advertising companies may be advertising networks that are members of the Network Advertising Initiative, which offers a single location to opt out of ad targeting from member companies (www.networkadvertising.org).
Web beacons (also known as clear gifs, pixel tags or web bugs) are tiny graphics with a unique identifier, similar in function to cookies, and are used to track the online movements of web users or to access cookies. Unlike cookies which are stored on the user computer hard drive, web beacons are embedded invisibly on the web pages (or in email) and are about the size of the period at the end of this sentence.
Web beacons may be used to deliver or communicate with cookies, to count users who have visited certain pages and to understand usage patterns. We also may receive an anonymous identification number if you come to our site from an online advertisement displayed on a third-party website.
