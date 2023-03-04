Privacy Policy

Last Updated 4th March 2023 At Fitscope, we respect the privacy of our users and the importance of the information they entrust to us. With this in mind, we provide you this privacy policy (the “Policy”) to help you understand the kinds of information we may gather about you when you visit the Site or use any of our Services, how we may use and disclose the information, and how you can control, correct and/or update the information. By visiting the Fitscope website or using the Fitscope services, you are accepting the policies and practices described in this Policy. Each time you visit the Fitscope website or use the Fitscope services, you agree and expressly consent to our collection, use and disclosure of the information that you provide as described in this Policy.

Information We May Collect We may collect information that can identify you (personal information), such as your name, email address, age, weight, personal fitness profile, and comments, photographs, video submissions or likeness when you provide it to us when using our website (e.g., by creating a user login on our site), or in some other manner, e.g., by posting or submitting it to our website, to Facebook using our website, or to our Facebook page. We may also collect information from (i) other affiliated businesses, (ii) from our business partners, and (iii) from other third parties as we further describe in this Policy. In addition to this information, we may also automatically collect information from your Facebook friends when they reply to Facebook comments you have uploaded to our site (e.g., their name, comment and photo). We may combine the personal information that we receive from different sources.

We also may collect other types of information in the following ways when you visit our Fitscope website: Our server logs automatically collect information, such as your IP address, your browser type and language, and the date and time of your visit, which helps us track users movements around our site and understand trends.

We may assign your computer one or more cookies which may collect information to facilitate access to our website and to personalize your online experience.

We may use standard Internet tools, such web beacons, which collect information that tracks your use of our website and enables us to customize our services and advertisements.

We use third party analytics tools, such as Google Analytics, to collect and analyze certain user information and behavior. This information may include demographic and interest information, such as age, gender and users interests. We use this information for internal business purposes on an aggregated, anonymous basis. To opt-out of Google Analytics data collection, you can visit the following site and follow the opt-out procedures: https://tools.google.com/dlpage/gaoptout/ We may also collect certain information, such as the URL of the last web page you visited before coming to our Site, your preferences and settings (e.g., time zone), the ads you clicked on or viewed on our Site (if any), how long you stayed on our Site and what services and features you used. We do not knowingly collect personal information from children under the age of 13. Should we ever do so, we will comply with the Children Online Privacy Protection Act.

Information Others May Collect We may allow third-party advertising companies and ad networks, including content recommendation engines, to display advertisements on our Fitscope websites or related applications, and to track user activity on our Site for the purpose of determining what ads to display. These companies may also use information collected on our Site in order to better serve ads (ad retargeting).

We do not provide any personal information to these companies. These companies may use tracking tools, such as cookies, to collect information about computers and browsing activity to determine which advertisements to display to users. Some of these companies may be members of the Network Advertising Initiative, which offers consumers the ability to opt out of ad targeting by all member companies (www.networkadvertising.org). These advertisers, advertising networks, and behavioral targeting companies sometimes collect information that tracks your use of our Site in order to measure ad performance, track which ads you clicked on and display ads targeted specifically to you, including displaying ads after your leave our Site on other third party sites that are within their ad network. If you post information about yourself or others, or communicate with others using our website, please note that we cannot control who reads your postings or what they do with the information you provide. We encourage you to use caution in posting personal information.

How We May Use Information We Collect We may use information to: Provide our products and services and improve and customize services;

Send newsletters to our users and make special offers;

Offer products and services that may be of interest to you;

Process payment for products or services you order via our website;

Customize the advertising and content that you see on our website;

Facilitate use of our website;

Publicly display feedback and comments posted by you on our properties (e.g., use your name, photograph, video submissions and comments when you post feedback on our site or to Facebook);

Display information about your friends (e.g., their name, photograph and comments) that is automatically uploaded when they comment on Facebook messages that you post to our site;

Manage your account and your preferences;

Analyze use of and improve our website, products and services;

Identify and protect against fraudulent transactions and other misuses of our website; and

Enforce our Terms of Use. With Whom We May Share Information We Collect ​

We will not share your personal information with others except as indicated below, or except when we inform you in advance and give you the opportunity to opt out. We may share personal information with: Service providers, such as credit-card payment processors, performing services on our behalf;

Other affiliated businesses;

Other businesses with which we partner or which we carefully select to offer you products, services, and promotions through our website or offline; and

Other third parties in limited circumstances, such as reporting suspected criminal activity, complying with legal requirements, preventing fraud, and protecting the safety of our users. We may share aggregated, anonymous information in any of the above situations and also with service providers, advertisers and others for our own marketing purposes and for purposes of improving the manner in which, and to whom, we offer our services.

Your Choices You may choose: Not to provide personal information, although that may result in your inability to obtain certain services or use certain features of our website;

To stop receiving promotional emails or newsletters from us by sending an email to the contact address at the bottom of this policy;

To delete or decline cookies by changing your browser settings, although if you do so, some of the features or services of our website may not function properly;

To review and update your personal information by contacting us at the email address below or, if you have an online account on our website, by logging into that account. You may opt-out of any Google Analytics-related collection by visiting the following site and following the opt-out procedures: https://tools.google.com/dlpage/gaoptout/.

Security We take appropriate commercially reasonable physical, electronic, and other security measures to help safeguard personal information from unauthorized access, alteration, or disclosure.

Third-Party Links The Fitscope website may link to websites operated by third parties that we do not control. We do not monitor, control, or endorse the information collection or privacy practices of any third parties. We strongly encourage you to become familiar with the privacy practices of every website you visit and to contact them if you have any questions about their respective privacy policies and practices. This Policy applies solely to information collected by us through the Fitscope website or services and does not apply to these third-party websites. The ability to access information of third parties from the Fitscope website or services, or links to other websites or locations, is for your convenience only and does not signify our endorsement of such third parties, their products, services, websites, locations, or their content.

Privacy Policy Changes Fitscope reserves the right to change, modify, add, or remove portions of this Policy at any time and without prior notice, and any changes will become effective immediately upon being posted unless we advise you otherwise. However, we will not use your Personal Information in a way that is materially different than the uses described in this Policy without giving you an opportunity to opt out of such differing uses. Your continued use of the Fitscope website or services after this Policy has been amended shall be deemed to be your continued acceptance of the terms and conditions of the Policy, as amended. We encourage you to bookmark this Web page and review this Policy regularly.

How to Contact Us If you have any questions about this Policy, or our information practices, please contact us by email or postal mail below: Fitscope Technologies LLC 220 Emerald Vista Way #129 Las Vegas, NV 89144 contact@fitscope.com ©2023 Fitscope Technologies LLC. All rights reserved.