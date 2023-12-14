Ready to license, inspiring digital fitness content. We have thousands of high quality classes led by the best trainers in Los Angeles. Upload our content to your digital platform and provide added value to your customers.
Our content can be quickly delivered and its very affordable no matter the size of your business. Getting fitness content has never been easier.
Monetize through your web, app, social or in-club screens
Classes are ready for use and terms are affordable for any business size.
Multiple licensing terms available depending on your business needs
Top LA trainers. All levels beginner through advanced, also with low impact, senior and prenatal workouts.
Content matters. Fitscope content has high production value with compelling personalities that your users will want to watch over and over again.
Fitscope produces content for more fitness genres than anybody else. We have classes for Cycling, Treadmill, Rowing, Elliptical, Recumbent & Upright bikes, Air bikes, Vertical Climbers, Functional Trainers, dumbbells, yoga, Pilates, bodyweight and more!
Diverse Selection of
Instructors
License videos on flexible terms. The longer the license term, the lower the subscription.
Looking for a short term license for a campaign or social media?
High quality production LA trainers HD Music license secure
From $30 per month, per video (min volumes apply)
6 month agreement Free video swap out service at the end of your agreement
Great option if you have users that will be with you a while
From $20 per month, per video (min volumes apply)
12 month agreement Free video swap out service at the end of your agreement
Looking to license a library of content for a longer term?
From $15 per month, per video (min volumes apply)
24 or 36 month agreement Free video swap out service annually during the agreement
Allows Fitscope classes to be used in a commercial gym or boutique studio (1 location) with up to 500 members. Multiple simultaneous users enabled. Lets Talk!
