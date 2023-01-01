Billing & Accounts Questions

How do I reset my password? On the login page, click Forgot Password, enter the email associated with your account, and click Send Instructions. The instruction email will arrive in your inbox shortly. In the instruction email, click Reset Password and you will be directed to select a new password before being redirected to the catalog page.

How do I change my password? Once signed into your account, you can change your password by clicking My Account or Dashboard from the top navigation menu. Select Password and update your password.

How do I cancel my recurring subscription? Once signed into your account, you can cancel your recurring subscription by clicking My Account or Dashboard from the top navigation menu. Select Billing and locate your subscription plan at the bottom of the page. Click Change Plan and Cancel Membership. Your membership will be cancelled and your access will be removed at the end of your current payment period.

My credit card is being declined. Why is that? Many credit/debit cards have online purchase restrictions. If your card is being declined, please contact your credit card company to let them know the purchase you would like to make is valid. Also, certain credit/debit cards do not allow for recurring subscription billing, and therefore, may be denied.

Playback Questions

My video does not playback smoothly. How can I fix this? Video playback depends on several factors. To improve your playback experience, make sure you have a fast, stable internet connection. We recommend using the most recent version of Chrome, Firefox, or Safari. You may experience playback issues with outdated devices and browsers.

Can I watch videos using Chromecast and AirPlay? Yes! Both Chromecast and Airplay are compatible with our site. To use Chromecast: Locate the Chromecast icon in the bottom right corner of the video you want to cast. Click the icon and select the correct Chromecast from the pop-up in your browser. To use AirPlay Open the video on your apple device and click the AirPlay icon in the bottom left corner

Can I watch videos on my TV without using an app? Yes. By connecting your laptop directly to your TV with an HDMI cable, you will be able to watch videos from our site on your TV.

Can I watch videos on my phone or tablet without using an app? Yes. Our website adapts to phone and tablet browsers so you can watch our content anywhere!