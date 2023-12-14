Connects to Equipment & Heart Rate Monitors using Bluetooth® FTMS for Real-time Metrics.
All Levels Beginner through Advanced & Low Impact.
NEW CLASSES DAILY
Classes for ALL Your Equipment
Works with any equipment brand
Our trainers are the best LA has to offer! All are certified and have trained in the best gyms and studios in California!
TESTIMONIAL
Subscriber Reviews
This app is incredible. Brinn is a motivating instructor and always brings a smile to my face. She keeps classes fun and entertaining & of course sweat! Fitscope has such a wide range of instructor
This App has great quality and variety of workouts! Fitscope offer elliptical machine workouts that other apps do not. It is also less expensive. Seven day free trial! Give it a shot!
The smart gym technology integration is seriously awesome - I can track my performance in real-time using compatible fitness equipment and it is been such a helpful way to see my progress and stay mo
This personal trainer app is different and better than the ones I have tried in the past . I have been using the app store for quite some time now, and I must say it has truly changed the way I inter
Good classes and overall good platform, certainly works well being able to download classes for offline use, avoiding any Wi-Fi issues when using my indoor bike which is in the garage.
Join Us Now For Free
Every plan starts with a 7 day FREE trial. You can cancel anytime within this period. Enjoy your membership by clicking on the plan that suits you best.
Allows Fitscope classes to be used in a commercial gym or boutique studio (1 location) with up to 500 members. Multiple simultaneous users enabled. Lets Talk!
© Fitscope Technologies LLC, 2023