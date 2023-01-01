Compatible Equipment

The equipment listed below is Bluetooth® FTMS compatible with the Fitscope app. This means that you can connect our app to the equipment via Bluetooth® and sync console data in real-time for use in the Fitscope app.

If your equipment is not listed, please let us know and we'll see if it is compatible.

Rowers

Air Rower 2.0, Air Rower 3.0

Air Bikes

Air Cycle Smart Connect

Treadmills

Air Runner Smart Connect, Air Plus Runner Smart Connect

Bikes, rowers & treadmills

Bikes, rowers, treadmills & ellipticals

Indoor Bikes

5.0IC , 7.0IC

Trademills

Studio Series 7.0AT , 7.4AT , 7.8AT

Bikes

C6, C7, Velocore

Model D, Model E with PM5 (vs. 600 or newer)

Treadmills

Elite E8.0, E8i

Rowers

Row HX Trainer

Treadmills

T3, T5, F3 with Track Connect Consoles

Indoor Bikes

RS1, RS3, C1, C3 with Track Connect Consoles

Ellipticals

3, T5, F3 with Track Connect Consoles

Model T

Indoor Bikes

MR-S26

Treadmills

IC 4, Z Bike with Zone Console SC 5, 7, AC Sport, X Bike with 4 IIII Power meter crank

Indoor Bikes

R30, R50, U30, U50 with XUR, XIR, XER Consoles

Treadmills

TF30, TF50, TF75 with XUR, XIR, XER Consoles

Ellipticals

A30, A50, E30, E50 with XUR, XIR, XER Consoles

Rowers

HIIT Rower

Air Bikes

HIIT Air Bike

Rowers

SkillRow

Treadmills

MyRun, SkillMill

Indoor Bikes

Cycle, MyCycling, SkillBike

Rowers

CRW900

Treadmills

F63, F65, F80, F85, S77, ST90 (made after 2019)

Indoor Bikes

XBU55, XBR55, XBR55ENT, CU800ENT, CIC850, JB950, CR800ENT

Ellipticals

XE395ENT, CE800ENT

Rowers

Whipr Row

Rowers

SR500

Indoor Bikes

B94, LCR

Ellipticals

E25, E35, E55, E95, E95S, E98 (made after 2019)

Rowers

Natural, Club, HiRise with S4 + COMM Module SmartRow devices

Rowers

ERG650W, ERG550W (HR devices only)

Treadmills

TRX3500, TRX4500, TRX5500

Treadmills

RUNN Sensor

Rower Elite Water Resistance

Treadmills

8TR, 8TRx

Treadmills

4Front

