Compatible Equipment

The equipment listed below is Bluetooth® FTMS compatible with the Fitscope app. This means that you can connect our app to the equipment via Bluetooth® and sync console data in real-time for use in the Fitscope app.
If your equipment is not listed, please let us know and we'll see if it is compatible.
Air Rower 2.0, Air Rower 3.0
Air Cycle Smart Connect
Air Runner Smart Connect, Air Plus Runner Smart Connect
Bikes, rowers & treadmills
Bikes, rowers, treadmills & ellipticals
5.0IC , 7.0IC
Studio Series 7.0AT , 7.4AT , 7.8AT
C6, C7, Velocore
Elite E8.0, E8i
Row HX Trainer
T3, T5, F3 with Track Connect Consoles
RS1, RS3, C1, C3 with Track Connect Consoles
3, T5, F3 with Track Connect Consoles
MR-S26
IC 4, Z Bike with Zone Console SC 5, 7, AC Sport, X Bike with 4 IIII Power meter crank
R30, R50, U30, U50 with XUR, XIR, XER Consoles
TF30, TF50, TF75 with XUR, XIR, XER Consoles
A30, A50, E30, E50 with XUR, XIR, XER Consoles
HIIT Rower
HIIT Air Bike
SkillRow
MyRun, SkillMill
Cycle, MyCycling, SkillBike
CRW900
F63, F65, F80, F85, S77, ST90 (made after 2019)
XBU55, XBR55, XBR55ENT, CU800ENT, CIC850, JB950, CR800ENT
XE395ENT, CE800ENT
Whipr Row
SR500
B94, LCR
E25, E35, E55, E95, E95S, E98 (made after 2019)
Natural, Club, HiRise with S4 + COMM Module SmartRow devices
ERG650W, ERG550W (HR devices only)
TRX3500, TRX4500, TRX5500
RUNN Sensor
Rower Elite Water Resistance
8TR, 8TRx
4Front
