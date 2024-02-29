Beginner class focused on speed and incline intervals with low resistance throughout.
A long intermediate cycling workout, consisting of longer speed and resistance intervals, set to a pop playlist.
Low impact power walking with speed and incline intervals. Inclines up to 8%
Bootcamp-style rowing class with 30 min on the rower featuring strength based movements, followed by a 10 min ab workout on the floor.
7 Min Advanced Max Trainer® class featuring a HIIT workout filled with short speed based intervals.
Beginner level workout with low incline and a steady speed of about 75-80 SPM. Set to a R&B playlist
Full body stretch utilizing yoga poses to finish off your workout.
Beginner level class with a variety of incline and speed intervals. Expect to ride both in and out of the saddle. Set to a country playlist.
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Allows Fitscope classes to be used in a commercial gym or boutique studio (1 location) with up to 500 members. Multiple simultaneous users enabled. Lets Talk!
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