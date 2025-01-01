Facilities · Boutique Studios

Your Studio. On Their Phone. In Their Living Room.

For operators running gyms, studios, hotels, cruise lines, resorts, and other facilities. Stream on-demand, trainer-led classes to in-facility displays, in-room screens, or branded guest experiences — without staffing live classes around the clock.

Fitscope Studio
The Boutique Studio Context

Built for a Studio
That Knows Its Members.

A boutique studio is not a chain — and content for it should not pretend to be generic.

Boutique studios are built on instructor relationships and member rituals. A member shows up for the room, the music, the coach, and the community. The hours between visits and the days when life gets in the way are where members fall off. At-home content that feels like an extension of your studio keeps the relationship intact.

The operational reality is specific. A single-location studio cannot produce its own streaming library at scale, but it also cannot hand its members a generic app and call it an extension. Brand consistency, instructor curation, and programming variety all have to come through, with a footprint a small operator can afford.

Boutique Studio Context
Where Fitscope Fits

Four Surfaces.
One Library.

Concrete pictures of how Fitscope shows up for the people you're already serving.
At-Home
01
At-Home

An at-home library for your members

A licensed library your members access between visits. Mix cycling, strength, stretch, and recovery so members keep training on the days they cannot make it to your studio.

In-Studio Screens
02
In-Studio Screens

Filler programming on in-studio displays

Stream Fitscope content to in-studio screens during non-peak hours. A way to keep the floor active for drop-ins and self-led training without staffing every hour.

Branded App
03
Branded App

A white-label app under your studio brand

A white-label Fitscope app under your studio brand. Members get a digital home that looks and feels like your studio, with content curated to your programming style.

Programs
04
Programs

Themed programs you assemble from the library

Build themed programs — challenges, off-season strength blocks, recovery weeks — by pulling from the library. A way to give members structure without filming everything yourself.

Recommended Modalities for Boutique Studios

Content That Complements
Your Studio's Style.

Boutique studios usually specialize. We support yours by complementing it. If your studio is cycling-led, we add strength, mobility, and recovery so members get a full week. If your studio is strength-led, we add cardio and stretch. Equipment-free content covers living-room sessions; equipment-based content covers home garage gyms.

Modality
Cycling
Modality
Rowing
Modality
Dumbbells
Modality
Bodyweight
Modality
Yoga
Modality
Pilates
Modality
Stretch
Modality
Recovery
Filtered to boutique studios · Full library on the Solutions Hub
Operational Considerations

Three Questions
Studio Operators Ask.

The questions operators ask us most — specifics are covered in the discovery call.

01
Solution

Brand consistency between in-studio and digital

Members notice when at-home content does not feel like the studio. We work with operators on curation and presentation so the digital layer reads as an extension, not a separate product.

See Commercial Subscription
02
Solution

Instructor curation

You curate which instructors and class formats your members see. A boutique audience prefers a tight roster over an endless library. We support that posture.

Curation overview
03
Solution

Member retention through complementary content

Digital content is most effective when it complements the in-studio offer. We work with operators on how to position the at-home library so it supports renewals rather than competing with your floor time.

Retention conversation
Adjacent Solutions for Boutique Studios

When Your Studio Calls for More.

Custom Production
Path A

Custom Production

Commission branded workouts produced in our studio. Useful when your app needs content that matches a specific tone, instructor roster, or programming format.

See Production Services →
Platform Licensing
Path B

Platform Licensing

Launch a branded iOS and Android app on our Bluetooth FTMS-enabled infrastructure. A turnkey option for partners who want to deploy a connected-fitness experience without building the platform layer themselves.

See Platform Licensing →
Other Facility Verticals
← Back to Facilities overview
Vertical
Hotels & Hospitality
Vertical
Cruise & Resorts
Vertical
Commercial Gyms
Let's Map It to Your Studio

See What an At-Home Extension
of Your Studio Could Look Like.

Tell us about your studio, your instructor roster, and how you want members to train between visits. We will share a recommendation that fits your operation.

What happens after you reach out
  1. 01Short reply within 1 business day
  2. 02Discovery call scoped to your operation
  3. 03Recommendation + proposal
  4. 04No-commit until terms are mutual