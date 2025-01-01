A boutique studio is not a chain — and content for it should not pretend to be generic.
Boutique studios are built on instructor relationships and member rituals. A member shows up for the room, the music, the coach, and the community. The hours between visits and the days when life gets in the way are where members fall off. At-home content that feels like an extension of your studio keeps the relationship intact.
The operational reality is specific. A single-location studio cannot produce its own streaming library at scale, but it also cannot hand its members a generic app and call it an extension. Brand consistency, instructor curation, and programming variety all have to come through, with a footprint a small operator can afford.
A licensed library your members access between visits. Mix cycling, strength, stretch, and recovery so members keep training on the days they cannot make it to your studio.
Stream Fitscope content to in-studio screens during non-peak hours. A way to keep the floor active for drop-ins and self-led training without staffing every hour.
A white-label Fitscope app under your studio brand. Members get a digital home that looks and feels like your studio, with content curated to your programming style.
Build themed programs — challenges, off-season strength blocks, recovery weeks — by pulling from the library. A way to give members structure without filming everything yourself.
Boutique studios usually specialize. We support yours by complementing it. If your studio is cycling-led, we add strength, mobility, and recovery so members get a full week. If your studio is strength-led, we add cardio and stretch. Equipment-free content covers living-room sessions; equipment-based content covers home garage gyms.
The questions operators ask us most — specifics are covered in the discovery call.
Members notice when at-home content does not feel like the studio. We work with operators on curation and presentation so the digital layer reads as an extension, not a separate product.
You curate which instructors and class formats your members see. A boutique audience prefers a tight roster over an endless library. We support that posture.
Digital content is most effective when it complements the in-studio offer. We work with operators on how to position the at-home library so it supports renewals rather than competing with your floor time.
Commission branded workouts produced in our studio. Useful when your app needs content that matches a specific tone, instructor roster, or programming format.
Launch a branded iOS and Android app on our Bluetooth FTMS-enabled infrastructure. A turnkey option for partners who want to deploy a connected-fitness experience without building the platform layer themselves.
Tell us about your studio, your instructor roster, and how you want members to train between visits. We will share a recommendation that fits your operation.