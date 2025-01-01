Fitscope/Trust & Capabilities
Trust & Capabilities

Trust & Capabilities,
in One Place.

Three pages that explain how Fitscope operates — production, technology, and the broader company story.

Three Pages, Three Lenses

Pick the Lens
You Came For.

Company, production, and platform — each page covers one dimension in depth.

01 · Origin & Company

Why Fitscope

The flagship narrative.

A connected-fitness content studio built for the equipment partners actually deploy. The origin story, the operating model, and the four dimensions of how Fitscope works.

What's Inside
  • Origin Story
  • Capabilities at a Glance
  • How We Operate
/why-fitscope
02 · Studio & Operation

Production Capabilities

Inside the LA studio.

How the production operation runs — talent curation, programming briefs, QA passes, and delivery to partner specs.

What's Inside
  • Talent + Casting
  • Programming + QC
  • Delivery to Spec
/production-capabilities
03 · Platform & Delivery

Technology Standards

The platform, in plain terms.

The iOS and Android platform, Bluetooth FTMS pairing, and how content reaches your platform — explained in plain terms, without the engineering deep-dive.

What's Inside
  • iOS · Android
  • Bluetooth FTMS
  • Procurement Posture
/technology
Capabilities at a Glance

Four Dimensions of
How Fitscope Operates.

01 · Production

LA Studio with QC Built In

A dedicated Los Angeles studio with talent curation, program design, filming, post-production, and quality control built in. Content is consistent, on-brand, and ready to publish.

LA StudioIn-House QCProgram Design
02 · Library

Coverage Across 15+ Modalities

Coverage across cycling, treadmill, rowing, elliptical, recumbent and upright bikes, air bikes, vertical climbers, functional trainers, dumbbells, bodyweight, yoga, Pilates, mat-based core, stretch, and recovery.

CardioStrengthYoga · PilatesStretch · Recovery
03 · Platform

FTMS-Enabled iOS & Android

An iOS and Android infrastructure with Bluetooth FTMS equipment pairing and real-time cardio metrics, available as a turnkey white-label option for partners who want to launch fast.

iOS · AndroidBluetooth FTMSWhite-Label
04 · Commercial Models

Terms Built for Long-Term Partnerships

Licensing terms designed to fit short campaigns, multi-year deployments, custom production engagements, and platform partnerships. We work with partners ranging from early-stage apps to multi-property hospitality groups.

6mo · Multi-YearCustom ProductionMulti-Property
How We Operate

Four Principles
Across Every Partnership.

The full version lives on the Why Fitscope page.
01
Equipment fluency
02
Consistency at scale
03
Partner-shaped delivery
04
Sustainable partnerships
Read the full version on Why Fitscope →
Where to Go from Here

Pick the Path You Came For.

When you are ready to talk specifics, head to a product page.

01 · Content

Content Licensing

If you came looking for content to license, head to Content Licensing.

02 · Production

Production Services

If you came looking for custom production, head to Production Services.

03 · Platform

Platform Licensing

If you came looking for a branded app, head to Platform Licensing.

04 · Facility

Commercial Subscription

If you came looking for fitness in your facility, head to Commercial Subscription.

If You Want to Talk

If You Want to Talk Through
Your Situation.

Tell us what you are evaluating — a content license, custom production, a branded platform, or a facility deployment. We will route the conversation to the right team.