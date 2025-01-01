Trust & Capabilities,

Three pages that explain how Fitscope operates — production, technology, and the broader company story.
Company, production, and platform — each page covers one dimension in depth.
A connected-fitness content studio built for the equipment partners actually deploy. The origin story, the operating model, and the four dimensions of how Fitscope works.
How the production operation runs — talent curation, programming briefs, QA passes, and delivery to partner specs.
The iOS and Android platform, Bluetooth FTMS pairing, and how content reaches your platform — explained in plain terms, without the engineering deep-dive.
A dedicated Los Angeles studio with talent curation, program design, filming, post-production, and quality control built in. Content is consistent, on-brand, and ready to publish.
Coverage across cycling, treadmill, rowing, elliptical, recumbent and upright bikes, air bikes, vertical climbers, functional trainers, dumbbells, bodyweight, yoga, Pilates, mat-based core, stretch, and recovery.
An iOS and Android infrastructure with Bluetooth FTMS equipment pairing and real-time cardio metrics, available as a turnkey white-label option for partners who want to launch fast.
Licensing terms designed to fit short campaigns, multi-year deployments, custom production engagements, and platform partnerships. We work with partners ranging from early-stage apps to multi-property hospitality groups.
When you are ready to talk specifics, head to a product page.
If you came looking for content to license, head to Content Licensing.
If you came looking for custom production, head to Production Services.
If you came looking for a branded app, head to Platform Licensing.
If you came looking for fitness in your facility, head to Commercial Subscription.
Tell us what you are evaluating — a content license, custom production, a branded platform, or a facility deployment. We will route the conversation to the right team.