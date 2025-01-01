Fitscope produces studio-grade classes for partner apps, OEM consoles, hospitality brands, and facilities. Talent curation, program design, filming, post-production, and quality control are handled in-house, against a standard we can repeat at scale.
Our technology stack grew from a consumer app that had to pair with cardio equipment and overlay real-time metrics during workouts. That problem set — Bluetooth FTMS pairing, metric overlays, partner-grade content delivery — is the operation we run today for B2B partners.
The platform is available as a white-label path for partners who want a turnkey branded app. The delivery layer adapts to partner asset specs for partners who only need the content. We support partner security review processes during onboarding, in line with how most enterprise partnerships are structured.
A production iOS and Android platform with the runtime for class playback, equipment pairing, and real-time metric overlays. Available as a turnkey white-label option when a partner needs to launch fast.
Bluetooth FTMS pairing with compatible equipment for real-time cardio metrics during workouts. Compatibility depends on the equipment model and operating system; we walk partners through the integration path during discovery.
Content delivered to partner asset formats, metadata schemas, and integration paths. The delivery layer adapts to your platform — partners do not adapt to ours.
Data handling follows our Privacy Policy. We support partner security review processes during onboarding, with specifics shared through procurement.
Delivery is the interface of the partnership. Here is how it is structured.
We accept partner asset specifications for file format, codec, frame rate, audio mix, and bundle layout. Common spec patterns are documented; bespoke specs are handled during onboarding.
Class metadata — title, instructor, modality, duration, difficulty, equipment, cues — is delivered in a schema agreed during onboarding. We map our internal taxonomy to your platform's vocabulary, not the other way around.
Integration paths cover ingest, CDN posture, OTA refresh on consoles, and update cadence. Documented during onboarding with a single owner on each side.
Our iOS and Android platform supports Bluetooth FTMS pairing with compatible equipment, so partners can offer real-time cardio metrics during workouts where the equipment supports it. Compatibility depends on the equipment model and operating system; we walk partners through the integration path during discovery.
When partners need a turnkey path to a branded app, our platform is available for white-label licensing. The partner provides logo, colors, and content focus. We provide the infrastructure for streaming classes, equipment pairing, and real-time metric overlays.
Data handling follows our Privacy Policy. We support partner security review processes during onboarding. Specific compliance and security details are shared during procurement and security review, in line with how most enterprise partnerships are structured.
For partners running their own platforms who do not need the white-label app, we deliver content to spec. The delivery layer adapts to your platform. Equipment pairing and metric overlays then become a build decision on your side.
Content is delivered to your platform's specs. Asset formats, metadata schema, integration paths — yours, not ours.
Bluetooth FTMS pairing is supported where the equipment supports it. Where it does not, content still runs cleanly on standard displays.
We expect security review and respond to it, with specifics shared during procurement and onboarding.
Delivery formats, metadata schemas, and integration paths are documented and stable across the term. Partners build against a moving target nowhere.
Production is one product. Here are the others.
License classes for partners running their own platform layer
Commission custom workouts produced in our LA studio against your spec.
White-label our iOS and Android infrastructure for a turnkey branded app.
Stream classes to in-facility displays via our hotels facility tier
Share the asset specs, integration paths, or platform context you are working with. We will walk you through the technical conversation in a discovery call.