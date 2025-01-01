Fitscope/Trust & Capabilities/Technology Standards
Trust & Capabilities · Technology Standards

Connected-Fitness Technology, Procurement-Ready.

Fitscope produces studio-grade classes for partner apps, OEM consoles, hospitality brands, and facilities. Talent curation, program design, filming, post-production, and quality control are handled in-house, against a standard we can repeat at scale.

How Our Technology Got Here

Built to Solve the Hardest Part of Connected Fitness.

Our technology stack grew from a consumer app that had to pair with cardio equipment and overlay real-time metrics during workouts. That problem set — Bluetooth FTMS pairing, metric overlays, partner-grade content delivery — is the operation we run today for B2B partners.

The platform is available as a white-label path for partners who want a turnkey branded app. The delivery layer adapts to partner asset specs for partners who only need the content. We support partner security review processes during onboarding, in line with how most enterprise partnerships are structured.

Platform at a Glance

Four Dimensions of How the Platform Operates.

01 · mobile

iOS & Android Infrastructure

A production iOS and Android platform with the runtime for class playback, equipment pairing, and real-time metric overlays. Available as a turnkey white-label option when a partner needs to launch fast.

IOSAndroidMulti-Label
02 · Pairing

Bluetooth FTMS Equipment Pairing

Bluetooth FTMS pairing with compatible equipment for real-time cardio metrics during workouts. Compatibility depends on the equipment model and operating system; we walk partners through the integration path during discovery.

Bluetooth FtmsReal-Time MetricsEquipment Aware
03 · Delievery

Content Delivery to Partner Specs

Content delivered to partner asset formats, metadata schemas, and integration paths. The delivery layer adapts to your platform — partners do not adapt to ours.

Asset SpecMetadataOta Support
04 · Security

Procurement-Ready Posture

Data handling follows our Privacy Policy. We support partner security review processes during onboarding, with specifics shared through procurement.

Privacy PolicySecurity ReviewProcurement Path
How Content Reaches Your Platform

Delivery, in Three Layers.

Delivery is the interface of the partnership. Here is how it is structured.

01

format and Asset Specification

We accept partner asset specifications for file format, codec, frame rate, audio mix, and bundle layout. Common spec patterns are documented; bespoke specs are handled during onboarding.

02

Metadata Schema

Class metadata — title, instructor, modality, duration, difficulty, equipment, cues — is delivered in a schema agreed during onboarding. We map our internal taxonomy to your platform's vocabulary, not the other way around.

03

Integration Path

Integration paths cover ingest, CDN posture, OTA refresh on consoles, and update cadence. Documented during onboarding with a single owner on each side.

How We Think About Technology

The Platform In Plain Terms.

¶ 01

Our iOS and Android platform supports Bluetooth FTMS pairing with compatible equipment, so partners can offer real-time cardio metrics during workouts where the equipment supports it. Compatibility depends on the equipment model and operating system; we walk partners through the integration path during discovery.

¶ 02

When partners need a turnkey path to a branded app, our platform is available for white-label licensing. The partner provides logo, colors, and content focus. We provide the infrastructure for streaming classes, equipment pairing, and real-time metric overlays.

¶ 03

Data handling follows our Privacy Policy. We support partner security review processes during onboarding. Specific compliance and security details are shared during procurement and security review, in line with how most enterprise partnerships are structured.

¶ 04

For partners running their own platforms who do not need the white-label app, we deliver content to spec. The delivery layer adapts to your platform. Equipment pairing and metric overlays then become a build decision on your side.

How the Platform Operates

Four Platform Principles You Can Hold Us To.

01
Partner-spec delivery

Content is delivered to your platform's specs. Asset formats, metadata schema, integration paths — yours, not ours.

02
Equipment-aware where it matters

Bluetooth FTMS pairing is supported where the equipment supports it. Where it does not, content still runs cleanly on standard displays.

03
Procurement-friendly posture

We expect security review and respond to it, with specifics shared during procurement and onboarding.

04
Stable interfaces

Delivery formats, metadata schemas, and integration paths are documented and stable across the term. Partners build against a moving target nowhere.

Where to Go from Here

Pick the Path You Came For.

Production is one product. Here are the others.

01 · Content

Content Licensing

License classes for partners running their own platform layer

02 · Production

Production Services

Commission custom workouts produced in our LA studio against your spec.

03 · Platform

Platform Licensing

White-label our iOS and Android infrastructure for a turnkey branded app.

04 · Facility

Commercial Subscription

Stream classes to in-facility displays via our hotels facility tier

Other Trust & Capabilities Pages
Trust & Capabilities
Why Fitscope
Trust & Capabilities
production capabilities
If You Want to Talk

If You Have a Production Conversation in Mind.

Share the asset specs, integration paths, or platform context you are working with. We will walk you through the technical conversation in a discovery call.