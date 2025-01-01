How Our Technology Got Here

Our technology stack grew from a consumer app that had to pair with cardio equipment and overlay real-time metrics during workouts. That problem set — Bluetooth FTMS pairing, metric overlays, partner-grade content delivery — is the operation we run today for B2B partners.

The platform is available as a white-label path for partners who want a turnkey branded app. The delivery layer adapts to partner asset specs for partners who only need the content. We support partner security review processes during onboarding, in line with how most enterprise partnerships are structured.