How Production Got Here

Fitscope's production operation grew from a consumer app that needed classes to actually work on a treadmill, a rower, and a cycling bike. Generic cardio voiceovers did not pass for studio-grade once a user was on equipment. The discipline we built solving that problem is the production operation we run today.

The team now produces content for partner apps, OEM consoles, hospitality brands, and commercial facilities. The same operation that filmed our consumer library now produces branded workouts on partner specs, with talent curation, program design, and QA against a standard we can repeat across every partnership.