Fitscope produces studio-grade classes for partner apps, OEM consoles, hospitality brands, and facilities. Talent curation, program design, filming, post-production, and quality control are handled in-house, against a standard we can repeat at scale.
Fitscope's production operation grew from a consumer app that needed classes to actually work on a treadmill, a rower, and a cycling bike. Generic cardio voiceovers did not pass for studio-grade once a user was on equipment. The discipline we built solving that problem is the production operation we run today.
The team now produces content for partner apps, OEM consoles, hospitality brands, and commercial facilities. The same operation that filmed our consumer library now produces branded workouts on partner specs, with talent curation, program design, and QA against a standard we can repeat across every partnership.
A dedicated 6,500 sq ft fitness production studio in Los Angeles. Multi-set capacity, broadcast-grade lighting and audio, and rigging suited to every modality we produce.
Certified, audition-screened instructors trained on fitscope coaching standards. We cast for equipment fluency and on-camera pressence, with depth across every modality rather than a few handling names.
Every class is designed against a programming brief and reviewed by our QA team for audio levels, instructor performance, and shot selection before it reaches partners. Consistency at scale, not cerative excess.
Content delivered to partner specs — asset formats, metadata, and integration paths the partner platform requires. Partners receive a package they can plug into their experience without rework.
From casting through delivery, every class moves through the same three layers. Here is how the operation is structured.
Certified, audition-screened instructors trained on Fitscope coaching standards. We cast for equipment fluency on cycling, treadmill, rowing, elliptical, strength, and recovery, with depth at every modality rather than headline names. New talent runs a vetting and onboarding pass before first shoots.
Every class is designed against a programming brief defining pacing, intensity, structure, and modality cues. Our QA team reviews every piece for audio levels, instructor performance, shot selection, and adherence to brief before it ships. QC pass is part of the producer's deliverable, not a stage partners have to inspect for.
Content is delivered to partner specs — file format, codec, frame rate, audio mix, asset bundle layout, and metadata schema. Integration paths are documented during onboarding. Partners receive a delivery package they can plug into their experience without rework, with a contact path for any spec changes mid-engagement.
Our production pipeline runs on standard broadcast tooling, with a delivery layer that adapts to partner asset specs. We do not impose our format on partners; we match theirs.
For partners who also want runtime metric overlays and equipment pairing, those live in our Platform Licensing path. Production and platform are separate products that work well together when a partner wants both.
Cycling, rowing, treadmill, and elliptical content is produced by instructors who know each modality. We do not retrofit a strength coach into a cycling shoot.
Every class meets the same production standard. Partners can rely on the library to feel coherent across thousands of classes, not just a curated highlight reel.
We deliver to partner specs and integration paths. Our job is to make content easy for partners to publish, not to impose our format on theirs.
Programming briefs, casting standards, and QA passes are documented. Partners get the same operation on shoot 1 and shoot 100.
Production is one product. Here are the others.
License classes from our existing library instead of commissioning new production.
Commission custom workouts produced in our studio against your brief.
Launch a branded app on our FTMS-enabled iOS and Android infrastructure.
Stream classes to in-facility displays for hotels, gyms, and wellness spaces.
Tell us what you want to film and the audience you want to reach. We will scope the production conversation against your timeline and budget.