Studio-Grade Fitness Content for Apps & Platforms.

Add a deep, equipment-aware library to your app without building a production studio. License our existing content, commission custom workouts, or launch on our platform with your brand front and center.
Three recurring tensions. If they sound familiar, the next section maps each one to a direct answer.
Building a credible library in-house means casting, programming, filming, editing, and QA across every modality your users care about. That is a multi-quarter investment before the first class lands in front of a user.
Mat-based content is everywhere. Content that holds up on a treadmill, rower, or elliptical, with coaching that supports pacing and form on equipment, is harder to find. Generic cardio voiceovers do not pass for studio-grade.
Single-modality libraries plateau. Users churn when there is nothing new to try. Library breadth across cycling, running, rowing, strength, and recovery keeps users engaged longer.
Our existing library covers cycling, treadmill, rowing, elliptical, strength, recovery, and more. License the classes that fit your audience and publish them inside your app. License terms scale from six months to multi-year, with a free swap-out service at the end of your agreement.See Content Licensing →
Fitscope coaches teach on the equipment, not adjacent to it. Cycling cues land for cycling. Rowing technique cues land for rowers. Treadmill pacing is structured around speed, incline, and effort zones that match what cardio runners look for.See Production Services →
Mix and match modalities so users always have a next class. Combine equipment-based cardio with strength, mobility, prenatal, and recovery to support a full week of programming inside your app.Explore Our Library →
Most apps and platforms start with our existing library. You get a launch-ready set of classes, terms designed to scale with your business, and the ability to swap content during the agreement to keep the library fresh. When custom content makes sense, we can layer in branded workouts produced in our studio.
Commission branded workouts produced in our studio. Useful when your app needs content that matches a specific tone, instructor roster, or programming format.
Launch a branded iOS and Android app on our Bluetooth FTMS-enabled infrastructure. A turnkey option for partners who want to deploy a connected-fitness experience without building the platform layer themselves.
A clear shape from discovery to launch. Specifics are handled in sales conversations and contracts.
A short discovery call to understand your audience, your equipment focus, and your launch timeline.
A recommended mix of licensing, production, and platform that fits your goals. Proposal with scope, terms, and timeline.
Content is prepared and delivered, or production scheduled. Technical onboarding covers asset specs, integration paths, and branding.
You go live with Fitscope content in your experience. We support ongoing additions, swaps, and refreshes through the term.
Timelines depend on the size of the library you license and your platform's content ingestion process. We typically see launch in weeks rather than months when partners license from our existing library.
Yes. Many partners start with a licensed library and add custom workouts over time. We can structure the agreement to make that transition straightforward.
Exclusivity arrangements are possible in some cases and depend on the scope of the agreement. We can discuss what exclusivity means for your situation during discovery.
Our licensing agreements include a free swap-out service. Annual swap-outs are standard on multi-year agreements, and shorter agreements include an end-of-term swap option.
Our content is built to support equipment-aware coaching, and the metric overlays and pairing layer are part of our Platform Licensing path. If you want a turnkey FTMS-enabled experience rather than building it into your own app, we can walk through Platform Licensing during discovery.
Share a few details about your audience and what you want to launch. We will follow up with a recommendation and a path forward.