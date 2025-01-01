Studio-Grade Fitness Content for Apps & Platforms.

Q01 How quickly can we launch with licensed content? Timelines depend on the size of the library you license and your platform's content ingestion process. We typically see launch in weeks rather than months when partners license from our existing library.

Q02 Can we mix licensed content with custom production? Yes. Many partners start with a licensed library and add custom workouts over time. We can structure the agreement to make that transition straightforward.

Q03 Do you offer exclusivity? Exclusivity arrangements are possible in some cases and depend on the scope of the agreement. We can discuss what exclusivity means for your situation during discovery.

Q04 What about ongoing content refresh? Our licensing agreements include a free swap-out service. Annual swap-outs are standard on multi-year agreements, and shorter agreements include an end-of-term swap option.