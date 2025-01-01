Studio-Grade Fitness Content for Apps & Platforms.

Add a deep, equipment-aware library to your app without building a production studio. License our existing content, commission custom workouts, or launch on our platform with your brand front and center.

Fitscope Studio
Weeks
To Launch with Licensed Content
Multi-Year
Term Options · Swap Service Included
Mixed
Equipment + Equipment-Free Formats
What Apps & Platforms Tell Us

What We Hear
from Product Teams.

Three recurring tensions. If they sound familiar, the next section maps each one to a direct answer.

"

Content depth takes time to build

Building a credible library in-house means casting, programming, filming, editing, and QA across every modality your users care about. That is a multi-quarter investment before the first class lands in front of a user.

Challenge · 01
"

Equipment-specific content is hard to source

Mat-based content is everywhere. Content that holds up on a treadmill, rower, or elliptical, with coaching that supports pacing and form on equipment, is harder to find. Generic cardio voiceovers do not pass for studio-grade.

Challenge · 02
"

Engagement depends on variety

Single-modality libraries plateau. Users churn when there is nothing new to try. Library breadth across cycling, running, rowing, strength, and recovery keeps users engaged longer.

Challenge · 03
How Fitscope Maps to These Challenges

Three Challenges.
Three Direct Answers.

Conversion Moment · Each Maps Forward
Fitscope Studio
01
Solution · 01

License a ready-to-launch library

Our existing library covers cycling, treadmill, rowing, elliptical, strength, recovery, and more. License the classes that fit your audience and publish them inside your app. License terms scale from six months to multi-year, with a free swap-out service at the end of your agreement.

See Content Licensing
Solution · 02

Equipment-aware coaching from a fitness production studio

Fitscope coaches teach on the equipment, not adjacent to it. Cycling cues land for cycling. Rowing technique cues land for rowers. Treadmill pacing is structured around speed, incline, and effort zones that match what cardio runners look for.

See Production Services
Fitscope Studio
02
Fitscope Studio
03
Solution · 03

Library breadth across the modalities your users care about

Mix and match modalities so users always have a next class. Combine equipment-based cardio with strength, mobility, prenatal, and recovery to support a full week of programming inside your app.

Explore Our Library
Best Fit for This Audience

The Most Common Starting Point:
Content Licensing.

Most apps and platforms start with our existing library. You get a launch-ready set of classes, terms designed to scale with your business, and the ability to swap content during the agreement to keep the library fresh. When custom content makes sense, we can layer in branded workouts produced in our studio.

What's Included
  • 016-month to multi-year terms
  • 02Free swap-out service at end of agreement
  • 03Asset specs + ingestion path documented
  • 04Add custom production any time during the term
Secondary Paths

Other Ways We Work with Apps & Platforms

Fitscope Studio
Path A

Custom Production

Commission branded workouts produced in our studio. Useful when your app needs content that matches a specific tone, instructor roster, or programming format.

Discuss a Production Brief →
Fitscope Studio
Path B

Platform Licensing

Launch a branded iOS and Android app on our Bluetooth FTMS-enabled infrastructure. A turnkey option for partners who want to deploy a connected-fitness experience without building the platform layer themselves.

See Platform Licensing →
Implementation · High Level

What Working with
Us Looks Like.

A clear shape from discovery to launch. Specifics are handled in sales conversations and contracts.

01
Step 1

Discovery

A short discovery call to understand your audience, your equipment focus, and your launch timeline.

02
Step 2

Recommendation

A recommended mix of licensing, production, and platform that fits your goals. Proposal with scope, terms, and timeline.

03
Step 3

Onboarding

Content is prepared and delivered, or production scheduled. Technical onboarding covers asset specs, integration paths, and branding.

04
Step 4

Launch & Iteration

You go live with Fitscope content in your experience. We support ongoing additions, swaps, and refreshes through the term.

FAQ

Common Questions from Apps & Platforms

Q01

How quickly can we launch with licensed content?

Timelines depend on the size of the library you license and your platform's content ingestion process. We typically see launch in weeks rather than months when partners license from our existing library.

Q02

Can we mix licensed content with custom production?

Yes. Many partners start with a licensed library and add custom workouts over time. We can structure the agreement to make that transition straightforward.

Q03

Do you offer exclusivity?

Exclusivity arrangements are possible in some cases and depend on the scope of the agreement. We can discuss what exclusivity means for your situation during discovery.

Q04

What about ongoing content refresh?

Our licensing agreements include a free swap-out service. Annual swap-outs are standard on multi-year agreements, and shorter agreements include an end-of-term swap option.

Q05

How do we handle equipment integration on our platform?

Our content is built to support equipment-aware coaching, and the metric overlays and pairing layer are part of our Platform Licensing path. If you want a turnkey FTMS-enabled experience rather than building it into your own app, we can walk through Platform Licensing during discovery.

Let's Talk Specifics

Ready to
Talk Specifics?

Share a few details about your audience and what you want to launch. We will follow up with a recommendation and a path forward.

What happens after you reach out
  1. 01Short reply within 1 business day
  2. 02Discovery call scoped to your timeline
  3. 03Recommendation + proposal
  4. 04No-commit until terms are mutual