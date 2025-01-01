We work with apps, equipment manufacturers, hospitality brands, and commercial facilities to deliver trainer-led, equipment-based classes that elevate the user experience and support long-term engagement.
Add a studio-grade library to your fitness app without building a production team. Cycling, treadmill, rowing, elliptical, strength, and recovery content ready to license and publish inside your experience.Explore solutions for apps and platforms→
Launch more engaging products. License equipment-specific content for connected consoles, bundle benefits with new equipment purchases, or build a branded experience on our platform.Explore solutions for equipment OEMs→
Bring on-demand, trainer-led classes to your gym, studio, hotel, or hospitality property. Stream Fitscope content to in-facility displays and offer guided programming without staffing live classes all day.
Support employee wellness with a deep library of equipment-based and equipment-free workouts your team can access anywhere. Flexible licensing for benefits platforms, intranets, and onsite gyms.Explore solutions for corporate wellness→
Every Fitscope partnership is built on the same foundation: a deep library, a production studio, and a connected-fitness platform. The mix depends on what you need to launch and what you already have.
Add classes from our existing library to your app, console, or facility. Flexible terms from six months to multi-year, with a free swap-out service at the end of your agreement.
We produce branded workouts in our LA studio across more equipment modalities than most production partners. Talent curation, program design, filming, post, and delivery handled in-house.
Build a branded iOS and Android experience on our Bluetooth FTMS-enabled platform. Your logo, your colors, your content, with real-time cardio metric overlays.
Bring on-demand, trainer-led classes to your facility through our Commercial Subscription. Stream to in-facility displays without staffing live classes all day.
Fitscope produces classes for cycling, treadmill, rowing, elliptical, recumbent and upright bikes, air bikes, vertical climbers, functional trainers, dumbbells, and bodyweight, along with yoga, Pilates, mat-based core, stretch, and recovery formats.
A dedicated Los Angeles fitness production studio with talent curation, program design, and quality control built in. Content is consistent, on-brand, and ready to publish.
A licensable library across cycling, treadmill, rowing, elliptical, strength, recovery, and more. Flexible terms for short-term campaigns and multi-year deployments alike.
Bluetooth FTMS-enabled iOS and Android infrastructure that supports equipment pairing and real-time cardio metrics, available as a turnkey white-label option.