Fitscope / Solutions
The Front Door · /solutions

Fitness
Content
That Fits Your
Business.

We work with apps, equipment manufacturers, hospitality brands, and commercial facilities to deliver trainer-led, equipment-based classes that elevate the user experience and support long-term engagement.

Fitscope Studio
Fitscope Studio
Studio · 6,500 sq ft
Los Angeles, CA
Audience Routes · Self-Segment

Four Doors.
One Studio.

Pick the path that matches your buyer context. Each route is a dedicated audience page with use cases, licensing posture, and a recommended product mix.
Fitscope Studio
01
Audience · Content Licensing + Platform Licensing

Apps & Platforms

For product teams scaling a fitness experience without standing up a studio.

Add a studio-grade library to your fitness app without building a production team. Cycling, treadmill, rowing, elliptical, strength, and recovery content ready to license and publish inside your experience.

Explore solutions for apps and platforms
Fitscope Studio
02
Audience · Content Licensing + Production + Platform

Equipment OEMs

For manufacturers attaching content to connected consoles and bundles.

Launch more engaging products. License equipment-specific content for connected consoles, bundle benefits with new equipment purchases, or build a branded experience on our platform.

Explore solutions for equipment OEMs
Fitscope Studio
03
Audience · Commercial Subscription + In-Facility Streaming

Facilities

For gyms, studios, hotels, cruise lines, and resorts running in-room or in-facility fitness.

Bring on-demand, trainer-led classes to your gym, studio, hotel, or hospitality property. Stream Fitscope content to in-facility displays and offer guided programming without staffing live classes all day.

Sub-hub · 4 Verticals
Hotels & HospitalityCruise Lines & ResortsBoutique StudiosCommercial Gyms
Explore solutions for facilities
Fitscope Studio
04
Audience · Content Licensing + Benefits Platform Ready

Corporate Wellness & HR

For benefits leaders and HR teams supporting employee wellbeing.

Support employee wellness with a deep library of equipment-based and equipment-free workouts your team can access anywhere. Flexible licensing for benefits platforms, intranets, and onsite gyms.

Explore solutions for corporate wellness
How Fitscope Helps

Four Ways to
Work with Us.

Every Fitscope partnership is built on the same foundation: a deep library, a production studio, and a connected-fitness platform. The mix depends on what you need to launch and what you already have.

01 · Capability

License Our Library

Add classes from our existing library to your app, console, or facility. Flexible terms from six months to multi-year, with a free swap-out service at the end of your agreement.

02 · Capability

Produce Custom Content

We produce branded workouts in our LA studio across more equipment modalities than most production partners. Talent curation, program design, filming, post, and delivery handled in-house.

03 · Capability

Launch on Our Platform

Build a branded iOS and Android experience on our Bluetooth FTMS-enabled platform. Your logo, your colors, your content, with real-time cardio metric overlays.

04 · Capability

Stream in Your Facility

Bring on-demand, trainer-led classes to your facility through our Commercial Subscription. Stream to in-facility displays without staffing live classes all day.

Library Breadth · Modality Coverage

Content Across MoreEquipment Modalities Than
Most Studios.

Fitscope produces classes for cycling, treadmill, rowing, elliptical, recumbent and upright bikes, air bikes, vertical climbers, functional trainers, dumbbells, and bodyweight, along with yoga, Pilates, mat-based core, stretch, and recovery formats.

Modality
Cycling
Modality
Treadmill
Modality
Rowing
Modality
Elliptical
Modality
Recumbent
Modality
Air Bike
Modality
Vertical Climber
Modality
Functional Trainer
Modality
Dumbbells
Modality
Bodyweight
Modality
Yoga
Modality
Pilates
Modality
Stretch
Modality
Recovery
Modality
Stair Climber
Class counts withheld per messaging guardrails · Breadth shown, depth available on request
Why Fitscope · Teaser

Production Authority.
Commercial Clarity.
Platform Confidence.

Fitscope Studio
Production

A Dedicated LA Studio

A dedicated Los Angeles fitness production studio with talent curation, program design, and quality control built in. Content is consistent, on-brand, and ready to publish.

Fitscope Studio
Library

Licensable Across Formats

A licensable library across cycling, treadmill, rowing, elliptical, strength, recovery, and more. Flexible terms for short-term campaigns and multi-year deployments alike.

Fitscope Studio
Platform

FTMS-Ready Infrastructure

Bluetooth FTMS-enabled iOS and Android infrastructure that supports equipment pairing and real-time cardio metrics, available as a turnkey white-label option.

Clients & Partners

Trusted by Leading
OEMs & Operators.

Section mocked — populates when logos are cleared
Aviron
Ergatta
RitFit
MaxiClimber
WellRight
Fitness On Demand
/SOLUTIONS
Let's Work Together

Not Sure Which
Solution Fits?

Tell us about your audience, your equipment, and what you want to launch. We can recommend the right mix of licensing, production, and platform to match your timeline and budget.