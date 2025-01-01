Premium Content for Connected Consoles & Equipment Bundles.

License equipment-specific content for your connected consoles, bundle benefits with new equipment purchases, or build a branded experience on our platform. Make hardware feel premium from unboxing through year two.

Fitscope Studio
Console
Pre-Install + OTA Update Paths
Bundle
Trial + Subscription Flows
Brand
White-Label Console UX Available
What OEMs Tell Us

What We Hear
From Hardware Teams.

Three recurring tensions. If they sound familiar, the next section maps each one to a direct answer.

"

New equipment must feel premium at unboxing

The first session shapes whether a buyer keeps the equipment in their living room or in the garage. Pre-installed content that fits the equipment changes the unboxing curve.

Challenge · 01
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Owners need a reason to come back in weeks 2–8

After the novelty wears off, owners need fresh classes that hold up over months. A static library makes a console feel like a closed product; a refreshing library makes it a service.

Challenge · 02
"

Hardware needs software value to justify the price

A connected console without content is a screen. Content moves the conversation from spec sheet to experience and supports premium positioning.

Challenge · 03
How Fitscope Maps to These Challenges

Three Challenges.
Three Direct Answers.

Conversion Moment · Each Maps Forward
Fitscope Studio
01
Solution · 01

Pre-install a curated launch library

A starter library tuned to your equipment ships with the console. Owners get a high-quality first session out of the box. License terms scale to your forecast and refresh cycle.

See Content Licensing
Solution · 02

Ongoing content swaps via OTA

Our licensing terms include a swap-out service so the on-device library can refresh without recutting the experience. Owners get new classes without a hardware revision.

See Content Licensing
Fitscope Studio
02
Fitscope Studio
03
Solution · 03

Affiliate flow on the consumer app

For equipment bundles, our consumer app offers an affiliate path so buyers can step from console content into the broader Fitscope library. Hardware sells software; software supports hardware.

Explore Affiliate Partnerships
Best Fit for This Audience

Two Common Starting Points:
Affiliate + Licensing.

Most OEMs start with one of two paths. An affiliate partnership lets you bundle Fitscope with new equipment as a trial, with revenue share on conversion. A content license pre-installs classes directly on the console. The two combine well — license the launch set, attach the affiliate path for ongoing depth.

What's Included
  • 01Console pre-install with OTA refresh
  • 02Affiliate flow with revenue share
  • 03Equipment-specific class curation
  • 04Co-marketed bundles supported
Secondary Paths

Other Ways We Work with Apps & Platforms

Fitscope Studio
Path A

Custom Production

Branded workouts produced in our studio, programmed against your specific equipment specs and console UX.

Discuss a Production Brief →
Fitscope Studio
Path B

Platform Licensing

A white-label console experience on our Bluetooth FTMS-enabled infrastructure when an OEM needs a full-stack content platform without building it.

See Platform Licensing →
Implementation · High Level

What Working with
Us Looks Like.

A clear shape from discovery to launch. Specifics are handled in sales conversations and contracts.

01
Step 1

Discovery

A discovery call to understand your equipment line, console architecture, refresh cadence, and launch windows.

02
Step 2

Recommendation

A recommended mix of licensing, production, affiliate, and platform that fits your roadmap. Proposal with scope and terms.

03
Step 3

Onboarding

Content is prepared and delivered, or production scheduled. Technical onboarding covers asset specs, integration paths, and branding.

04
Step 4

Launch & Iteration

You go live with Fitscope content in your experience. We support ongoing additions, swaps, and refreshes through the term.

FAQ

Common Questions from OEMs

Q01

Can content be pre-installed on the console?

Yes. Pre-installed launch libraries are a common starting point. Asset specs and storage requirements are documented during onboarding.

Q02

Do you support OTA content updates?

Yes. Our licensing agreements support ongoing content refresh, and we work with your OTA pipeline to push swap-outs as scheduled.

Q03

How does the affiliate path work for equipment bundles?

Buyers receive a Fitscope trial with the equipment purchase and a path to subscribe. Revenue share terms are agreed in the partnership contract.

Q04

Can we co-brand the console experience?

Yes. White-label console UX is available through Platform Licensing when an OEM needs the full content platform under its own brand.

Let's Talk Specifics

Ready to
Talk Specifics?

Share a few details about your audience and what you want to launch. We will follow up with a recommendation and a path forward.

What happens after you reach out
  1. 01Short reply within 1 business day
  2. 02Discovery call scoped to your timeline
  3. 03Recommendation + proposal
  4. 04No-commit until terms are mutual