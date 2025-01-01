Premium Content for Connected Consoles & Equipment Bundles.

License equipment-specific content for your connected consoles, bundle benefits with new equipment purchases, or build a branded experience on our platform. Make hardware feel premium from unboxing through year two.
Three recurring tensions. If they sound familiar, the next section maps each one to a direct answer.
The first session shapes whether a buyer keeps the equipment in their living room or in the garage. Pre-installed content that fits the equipment changes the unboxing curve.
After the novelty wears off, owners need fresh classes that hold up over months. A static library makes a console feel like a closed product; a refreshing library makes it a service.
A connected console without content is a screen. Content moves the conversation from spec sheet to experience and supports premium positioning.
A starter library tuned to your equipment ships with the console. Owners get a high-quality first session out of the box. License terms scale to your forecast and refresh cycle.See Content Licensing→
Our licensing terms include a swap-out service so the on-device library can refresh without recutting the experience. Owners get new classes without a hardware revision.See Content Licensing→
For equipment bundles, our consumer app offers an affiliate path so buyers can step from console content into the broader Fitscope library. Hardware sells software; software supports hardware.Explore Affiliate Partnerships→
Most OEMs start with one of two paths. An affiliate partnership lets you bundle Fitscope with new equipment as a trial, with revenue share on conversion. A content license pre-installs classes directly on the console. The two combine well — license the launch set, attach the affiliate path for ongoing depth.
Branded workouts produced in our studio, programmed against your specific equipment specs and console UX.
A white-label console experience on our Bluetooth FTMS-enabled infrastructure when an OEM needs a full-stack content platform without building it.
A clear shape from discovery to launch. Specifics are handled in sales conversations and contracts.
A discovery call to understand your equipment line, console architecture, refresh cadence, and launch windows.
A recommended mix of licensing, production, affiliate, and platform that fits your roadmap. Proposal with scope and terms.
Content is prepared and delivered, or production scheduled. Technical onboarding covers asset specs, integration paths, and branding.
You go live with Fitscope content in your experience. We support ongoing additions, swaps, and refreshes through the term.
Yes. Pre-installed launch libraries are a common starting point. Asset specs and storage requirements are documented during onboarding.
Yes. Our licensing agreements support ongoing content refresh, and we work with your OTA pipeline to push swap-outs as scheduled.
Buyers receive a Fitscope trial with the equipment purchase and a path to subscribe. Revenue share terms are agreed in the partnership contract.
Yes. White-label console UX is available through Platform Licensing when an OEM needs the full content platform under its own brand.
Share a few details about your audience and what you want to launch. We will follow up with a recommendation and a path forward.