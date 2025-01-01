Fitness Content Your Whole Team Can Actually Use.

Support employee wellbeing with a deep library of equipment-based and equipment-free workouts your team can access anywhere — from a benefits platform, an intranet, or an onsite gym. Flexible licensing for distributed organizations.

Fitscope Studio
Anywhere
Equipment-Free Content for Remote Teams
Onsite
Commercial Subscription for Office Gyms
Flexible
Licensing for Benefits Platforms & Intranets
What Facility Operators Tell Us

What We Hear
From Wellness Teams.

Three recurring tensions. If they sound familiar, the next section maps each one to a direct answer.

"

A distributed workforce is hard to serve with one program

Remote, hybrid, and onsite employees need different things. A wellness benefit that only works in one mode reaches a fraction of the team.

Challenge · 01
"

Equipment-free content is non-negotiable

Most employees are not training in a hotel-style gym. Bodyweight, mobility, stretch, and recovery content that works in a living room or a meeting room matters more than treadmill cues.

Challenge · 02
"

Variety drives sustained participation

Single-genre libraries plateau. A wellness program built on one modality loses participants within a quarter. Breadth keeps employees coming back.

Challenge · 03
How Fitscope Maps to These Challenges

Three Challenges.
Three Direct Answers.

Conversion Moment · Each Maps Forward
Fitscope Studio
01
Solution · 01

Equipment-free + equipment-based in one library

License a mixed library so remote employees get bodyweight, mobility, and yoga while onsite employees get equipment-based cardio. One license, two access modes.

See Content Licensing
Solution · 02

Easy embed in benefits platforms and intranets

Our licensing model is built for benefits-platform integration. Classes deliver through standard asset paths and embed in the platforms your team already uses.

See Production Services
Fitscope Studio
02
Fitscope Studio
03
Solution · 03

Commercial Subscription for onsite gyms

For organizations with onsite gyms, our Commercial Subscription streams trainer-led classes to in-facility displays. No need to staff live classes through the day.

Explore Commercial Subscription
Best Fit for This Audience

The Most Common Starting Point:
Content Licensing.

Most wellness teams start with our existing library, mixing equipment-free and equipment-based content so the program reaches both remote and onsite employees. For organizations with onsite gyms, we layer in our Commercial Subscription so those spaces run on the same content.

What's Included
  • 01Equipment-free + equipment-based mix
  • 02Benefits platform + intranet embed paths
  • 03Commercial Subscription for onsite gyms
  • 04Flexible licensing scaled to headcount
Secondary Paths

Other Ways We Work with Wellness Teams

Fitscope Studio
Path A

Custom Production

Branded workouts produced in our studio when a wellness program needs a specific instructor voice, leadership cameos, or culture-aligned programming.

Discuss a Production Brief →
Fitscope Studio
Path B

Commercial Subscription

Stream Fitscope classes to onsite gyms, conference-room screens, or wellness spaces. Trainer-led programming without the live class schedule.

See Commercial Subscription →
Implementation · High Level

What Working with
Us Looks Like.

A clear shape from discovery to launch. Specifics are handled in sales conversations and contracts.

01
Step 1

Discovery

A discovery call to understand your workforce mix, benefits platform stack, and what success looks like for participation.

02
Step 2

Recommendation

A recommended mix of licensing, commercial subscription, and (optionally) custom production. Proposal with scope and terms.

03
Step 3

Onboarding

Content is prepared and delivered for benefits-platform embed or in-facility deployment. Branding and access paths are configured.

04
Step 4

Launch & Iteration

You roll out to employees. We support ongoing additions, seasonal refreshes, and reporting on what the team actually uses.

FAQ

Common Questions from Wellness Teams

Q01

Can the library be accessed from our benefits platform?

Yes. Our licensing model is built to embed in benefits platforms and intranets. We document the asset paths and access posture during onboarding.

Q02

Do you have equipment-free content for remote employees?

Yes. Bodyweight, mobility, yoga, Pilates, stretch, and recovery formats are all part of the library and work without equipment.

Q03

How does pricing scale with headcount?

Licensing terms scale with headcount and access posture. We can size a proposal once we understand the workforce mix and rollout scope.

Q04

Can we stream classes in our onsite gym?

Yes. Our Commercial Subscription is built for in-facility streaming. We provide the access tier and the partner-side requirements are minimal.

Let's Talk Specifics

Ready to
Talk Specifics?

Share a few details about your audience and what you want to launch. We will follow up with a recommendation and a path forward.

What happens after you reach out
  1. 01Short reply within 1 business day
  2. 02Discovery call scoped to your timeline
  3. 03Recommendation + proposal
  4. 04No-commit until terms are mutual