Fitness Content Your Whole Team Can Actually Use.

Support employee wellbeing with a deep library of equipment-based and equipment-free workouts your team can access anywhere — from a benefits platform, an intranet, or an onsite gym. Flexible licensing for distributed organizations.
Three recurring tensions. If they sound familiar, the next section maps each one to a direct answer.
Remote, hybrid, and onsite employees need different things. A wellness benefit that only works in one mode reaches a fraction of the team.
Most employees are not training in a hotel-style gym. Bodyweight, mobility, stretch, and recovery content that works in a living room or a meeting room matters more than treadmill cues.
Single-genre libraries plateau. A wellness program built on one modality loses participants within a quarter. Breadth keeps employees coming back.
License a mixed library so remote employees get bodyweight, mobility, and yoga while onsite employees get equipment-based cardio. One license, two access modes.See Content Licensing →
Our licensing model is built for benefits-platform integration. Classes deliver through standard asset paths and embed in the platforms your team already uses.See Production Services →
For organizations with onsite gyms, our Commercial Subscription streams trainer-led classes to in-facility displays. No need to staff live classes through the day.Explore Commercial Subscription→
Most wellness teams start with our existing library, mixing equipment-free and equipment-based content so the program reaches both remote and onsite employees. For organizations with onsite gyms, we layer in our Commercial Subscription so those spaces run on the same content.
Branded workouts produced in our studio when a wellness program needs a specific instructor voice, leadership cameos, or culture-aligned programming.
Stream Fitscope classes to onsite gyms, conference-room screens, or wellness spaces. Trainer-led programming without the live class schedule.
A clear shape from discovery to launch. Specifics are handled in sales conversations and contracts.
A discovery call to understand your workforce mix, benefits platform stack, and what success looks like for participation.
A recommended mix of licensing, commercial subscription, and (optionally) custom production. Proposal with scope and terms.
Content is prepared and delivered for benefits-platform embed or in-facility deployment. Branding and access paths are configured.
You roll out to employees. We support ongoing additions, seasonal refreshes, and reporting on what the team actually uses.
Yes. Our licensing model is built to embed in benefits platforms and intranets. We document the asset paths and access posture during onboarding.
Yes. Bodyweight, mobility, yoga, Pilates, stretch, and recovery formats are all part of the library and work without equipment.
Licensing terms scale with headcount and access posture. We can size a proposal once we understand the workforce mix and rollout scope.
Yes. Our Commercial Subscription is built for in-facility streaming. We provide the access tier and the partner-side requirements are minimal.
Share a few details about your audience and what you want to launch. We will follow up with a recommendation and a path forward.