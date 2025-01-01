Bring Trainer-Led Classes to Every Facility Under Your Brand.

Q01 Can we deploy across multiple properties under one agreement? Yes. Multi-property and portfolio terms are part of Commercial Subscription. We can coordinate with brand standards teams during onboarding.

Q02 Does this require specific equipment in our facility? No. Our content runs on standard displays and does not require partner equipment. Bluetooth FTMS pairing is available where equipment supports it for members who want real-time metrics.

Q03 How does this work for hotels vs cruise vs gyms? Each vertical has its own dedicated page covering use cases, considerations, and recommended modalities for that environment. See the vertical pages linked below.