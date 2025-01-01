Bring Trainer-Led Classes to Every Facility Under Your Brand.

For operators running gyms, studios, hotels, cruise lines, resorts, and other facilities. Stream on-demand, trainer-led classes to in-facility displays, in-room screens, or branded guest experiences — without staffing live classes around the clock.

Fitscope Studio
On-Demand
Trainer-Led Classes for In-Facility Display
Multi-Site
Portfolio + Single-Property Terms
4 Verticals
Hotels · Cruise · Boutique · Gyms
What Facility Operators Tell Us

What We Hear
From Operators.

Three recurring tensions. If they sound familiar, the next section maps each one to a direct answer.

"

Staffing every class is not realistic

Live instruction has gaps. Empty program studios and quiet cardio floors are the cost of relying solely on staffed classes. Operators need programming that runs even when nobody is teaching live.

Challenge · 01
"

Equipment fleets vary across properties

A multi-property operator runs different equipment in different facilities. Content has to work across that variance without forcing a fleet standardization the operator is not ready to do.

Challenge · 02
"

Brand experience has to feel intentional

Members and guests notice when content feels generic. Facility programming has to read as part of the brand, with curation and presentation that operators can shape.

Challenge · 03
How Fitscope Maps to These Challenges

Three Challenges.
Three Direct Answers.

Conversion Moment · Each Maps Forward
Fitscope Studio
01
Solution · 01

On-demand classes that fill the floor

Stream Fitscope classes to in-facility displays — program studios, cardio areas, wellness rooms, in-room screens. Programming runs whether or not a live instructor is in the room.

See Commercial Subscription
Solution · 02

Library breadth for mixed fleets

Cardio for treadmill, cycling, elliptical, rowing, and recumbent. Equipment-free formats for in-room and group studio. A library wide enough that operators choose what fits each property.

See the library
Fitscope Studio
02
Fitscope Studio
03
Solution · 03

Curation operators can shape

Facilities choose the classes that feel right for their brand. We support curation, signage, and front-desk talking points so the offering reads as part of the property experience.

See Production Services
Best Fit for This Audience

The Primary Path:
Commercial Subscription.

Most facility operators start with our Commercial Subscription. You get on-demand, trainer-led classes streamed to displays across your properties, with terms structured for single-location, multi-property, or portfolio-wide deployment.

What's Included
  • 01Single-property and portfolio terms
  • 02On-equipment displays + group screening
  • 03Mixed-fleet content for varied properties
  • 04Onboarding includes signage + staff guidance
Secondary Paths

Other Ways We Work with Facilities

Fitscope Studio
Path A

Custom Production

Branded workouts produced in our studio for flagship properties, signature programs, or wellness-led sub-brands that need content matching their voice.

See Production Services →
Fitscope Studio
Path B

Platform Licensing

A fully branded fitness experience inside your guest or member app, on our Bluetooth FTMS-enabled infrastructure. Turnkey when embed is not enough.

See Platform Licensing →
Implementation · High Level

What Working with
Us Looks Like.

A clear shape from discovery to launch. Specifics are handled in sales conversations and contracts.

01
Step 1

Discovery

A discovery call to understand your properties, your fitness and wellness spaces, and what success looks like for member and guest experience.

02
Step 2

Recommendation

A recommended mix of Commercial Subscription, custom production, and (optionally) platform. Proposal with scope and terms.

03
Step 3

Onboarding

Content is prepared and delivered for in-facility display, in-room, or in-app deployment. Signage, staff guidance, and curation are configured.

04
Step 4

Launch & Iteration

You roll out across properties. We support ongoing curation, seasonal refreshes, and reporting on what each property actually uses.

FAQ

Common Questions from Facility Operators

Q01

Can we deploy across multiple properties under one agreement?

Yes. Multi-property and portfolio terms are part of Commercial Subscription. We can coordinate with brand standards teams during onboarding.

Q02

Does this require specific equipment in our facility?

No. Our content runs on standard displays and does not require partner equipment. Bluetooth FTMS pairing is available where equipment supports it for members who want real-time metrics.

Q03

How does this work for hotels vs cruise vs gyms?

Each vertical has its own dedicated page covering use cases, considerations, and recommended modalities for that environment. See the vertical pages linked below.

Q04

Do you support in-room or in-cabin entertainment integration?

Yes. Fitscope content is delivered through in-room and in-cabin entertainment platforms in hospitality and cruise contexts. Asset specs and integration paths are documented during onboarding.

Let's Talk Specifics

Ready to
Talk Specifics?

Share a few details about your audience and what you want to launch. We will follow up with a recommendation and a path forward.

What happens after you reach out
  1. 01Short reply within 1 business day
  2. 02Discovery call scoped to your timeline
  3. 03Recommendation + proposal
  4. 04No-commit until terms are mutual