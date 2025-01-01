Bring Trainer-Led Classes to Every Facility Under Your Brand.

For operators running gyms, studios, hotels, cruise lines, resorts, and other facilities. Stream on-demand, trainer-led classes to in-facility displays, in-room screens, or branded guest experiences — without staffing live classes around the clock.
Three recurring tensions. If they sound familiar, the next section maps each one to a direct answer.
Live instruction has gaps. Empty program studios and quiet cardio floors are the cost of relying solely on staffed classes. Operators need programming that runs even when nobody is teaching live.
A multi-property operator runs different equipment in different facilities. Content has to work across that variance without forcing a fleet standardization the operator is not ready to do.
Members and guests notice when content feels generic. Facility programming has to read as part of the brand, with curation and presentation that operators can shape.
Stream Fitscope classes to in-facility displays — program studios, cardio areas, wellness rooms, in-room screens. Programming runs whether or not a live instructor is in the room.See Commercial Subscription →
Cardio for treadmill, cycling, elliptical, rowing, and recumbent. Equipment-free formats for in-room and group studio. A library wide enough that operators choose what fits each property.See the library →
Facilities choose the classes that feel right for their brand. We support curation, signage, and front-desk talking points so the offering reads as part of the property experience.See Production Services →
Most facility operators start with our Commercial Subscription. You get on-demand, trainer-led classes streamed to displays across your properties, with terms structured for single-location, multi-property, or portfolio-wide deployment.
Branded workouts produced in our studio for flagship properties, signature programs, or wellness-led sub-brands that need content matching their voice.
A fully branded fitness experience inside your guest or member app, on our Bluetooth FTMS-enabled infrastructure. Turnkey when embed is not enough.
A clear shape from discovery to launch. Specifics are handled in sales conversations and contracts.
A discovery call to understand your properties, your fitness and wellness spaces, and what success looks like for member and guest experience.
A recommended mix of Commercial Subscription, custom production, and (optionally) platform. Proposal with scope and terms.
Content is prepared and delivered for in-facility display, in-room, or in-app deployment. Signage, staff guidance, and curation are configured.
You roll out across properties. We support ongoing curation, seasonal refreshes, and reporting on what each property actually uses.
Yes. Multi-property and portfolio terms are part of Commercial Subscription. We can coordinate with brand standards teams during onboarding.
No. Our content runs on standard displays and does not require partner equipment. Bluetooth FTMS pairing is available where equipment supports it for members who want real-time metrics.
Each vertical has its own dedicated page covering use cases, considerations, and recommended modalities for that environment. See the vertical pages linked below.
Yes. Fitscope content is delivered through in-room and in-cabin entertainment platforms in hospitality and cruise contexts. Asset specs and integration paths are documented during onboarding.
Share a few details about your audience and what you want to launch. We will follow up with a recommendation and a path forward.