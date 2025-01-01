Wellness at sea has constraints that land-based studios don't share.
Cruise guests stay aboard for days, sometimes weeks. They want a routine, not a single class. The fitness centers and wellness spaces aboard ships have grown into real programming surfaces, and the guests using them expect content that respects their time, their level, and the equipment in front of them.
The operational reality is specific. Connectivity is not the same as on land. Equipment fleets vary across vessels and brands inside a parent operator. Wellness programming has to work for both fitness center regulars and first-time visitors. Content for cruise and resort has to land in that context, not in a studio context.
On-demand classes streamed to displays throughout onboard fitness centers. A consistent guided experience across vessels in your fleet, with content that adapts to the equipment fleet on each ship.
Fitscope content available through in-cabin entertainment systems. Guests can train in their cabin when the fitness center is busy or after hours, with bodyweight and mobility formats designed for compact spaces.
Yoga, Pilates, stretch, and recovery content for wellness studios and spa programming. Group-friendly classes that fit alongside spa offerings and longer-stay wellness retreats.
Group screenings on cruise days at sea or during multi-day resort programming. A way to anchor wellness moments in the daily schedule without staffing live every session.
Onboard fitness centers tend to run a similar fleet to land-based hotels but with stronger demand on the wellness side: yoga, stretch, and mobility programming for longer stays. Our content covers cardio for the fleet you have, plus the equipment-free formats your guests use in spas, cabins, and wellness rooms.
The questions operators ask us most — specifics are covered in the discovery call.
Vessels and properties can adopt content individually or as a fleet-wide deployment. Multi-property terms are available through our Commercial Subscription and coordinate with brand standards teams across sub-brands.
Our content delivery is built with bandwidth-constrained environments in mind. Local caching, scheduled refresh windows, and pre-loaded libraries are part of the deployment conversation.
Fitscope integrates with the guest engagement platforms cruise and resort operators already run. We document the integration paths during onboarding and coordinate with platform teams as needed.
Branded workouts produced in our studio to anchor a signature program — a launch series, a flagship class format, or a brand-led wellness arc across locations.
A fully branded fitness experience inside your member app, on our Bluetooth FTMS-enabled infrastructure. One brand, on-floor and at-home.
Tell us about your fleet, your fitness and wellness spaces, and the guest experience you want to anchor. We will share a recommendation that fits your operation.