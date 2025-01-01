Facilities · Cruise Lines & Resorts

Wellness at Sea. Programming AcrossEvery Deck.

Bring trainer-led, on-demand classes to onboard fitness centers, in-cabin screens, and wellness programming spaces. A guided fitness experience that runs across decks, properties, and longer stays, without staffing live classes around the clock.

Commercial Gym Facility
The Cruise & Resort Context

Built for Decks,
Cabins & Longer Stays.

Wellness at sea has constraints that land-based studios don't share.

Cruise guests stay aboard for days, sometimes weeks. They want a routine, not a single class. The fitness centers and wellness spaces aboard ships have grown into real programming surfaces, and the guests using them expect content that respects their time, their level, and the equipment in front of them.

The operational reality is specific. Connectivity is not the same as on land. Equipment fleets vary across vessels and brands inside a parent operator. Wellness programming has to work for both fitness center regulars and first-time visitors. Content for cruise and resort has to land in that context, not in a studio context.

Commercial Gym Context
Where Fitscope Fits

Four Surfaces.
One Library.

Concrete pictures of how Fitscope shows up for the people you're already serving.
Fitness Center
01
Fitness Center

On-display classes across vessels

On-demand classes streamed to displays throughout onboard fitness centers. A consistent guided experience across vessels in your fleet, with content that adapts to the equipment fleet on each ship.

Cardio Area
02
In-Cabin

In-cabin entertainment integration

Fitscope content available through in-cabin entertainment systems. Guests can train in their cabin when the fitness center is busy or after hours, with bodyweight and mobility formats designed for compact spaces.

Wellness Spa
03
Wellness Spa

Programming for wellness and spa spaces

Yoga, Pilates, stretch, and recovery content for wellness studios and spa programming. Group-friendly classes that fit alongside spa offerings and longer-stay wellness retreats.

Group Programming
04
Group Programming

Scheduled screenings during longer stays

Group screenings on cruise days at sea or during multi-day resort programming. A way to anchor wellness moments in the daily schedule without staffing live every session.

Recommended Modalities for Boutique Studios

Content for Onboard
and Resort Fleets.

Onboard fitness centers tend to run a similar fleet to land-based hotels but with stronger demand on the wellness side: yoga, stretch, and mobility programming for longer stays. Our content covers cardio for the fleet you have, plus the equipment-free formats your guests use in spas, cabins, and wellness rooms.

Modality
Cycling
Modality
Treadmill
Modality
Rowing
Modality
Recumbent
Modality
Yoga
Modality
Pilates
Modality
Stretch
Modality
Recovery
Modality
Elliptical
Filtered to boutique studios · Full library on the Solutions Hub
Operational Considerations

Three Questions
Cruise Operators Ask.

The questions operators ask us most — specifics are covered in the discovery call.

01
Solution

Multi-vessel and multi-property rollout

Vessels and properties can adopt content individually or as a fleet-wide deployment. Multi-property terms are available through our Commercial Subscription and coordinate with brand standards teams across sub-brands.

See Commercial Subscription
02
Solution

Connectivity-aware delivery

Our content delivery is built with bandwidth-constrained environments in mind. Local caching, scheduled refresh windows, and pre-loaded libraries are part of the deployment conversation.

Delievery options
03
Solution

Integration with guest engagement platforms

Fitscope integrates with the guest engagement platforms cruise and resort operators already run. We document the integration paths during onboarding and coordinate with platform teams as needed.

Integration Overview
Adjacent Solutions for Boutique Studios

When Your Studio Calls for More.

Custom Production
Path A

Custom Production

Branded workouts produced in our studio to anchor a signature program — a launch series, a flagship class format, or a brand-led wellness arc across locations.

See Production Services →
Platform Licensing
Path B

Platform Licensing

A fully branded fitness experience inside your member app, on our Bluetooth FTMS-enabled infrastructure. One brand, on-floor and at-home.

See Platform Licensing →
Other Facility Verticals
← Back to Facilities overview
Vertical
Hotels & Hospitality
Vertical
Boutique Studios
Vertical
Commercial Gyms
Let's Map It to Your Studio

See What Wellness at Sea
Could Look Like Aboard.

Tell us about your fleet, your fitness and wellness spaces, and the guest experience you want to anchor. We will share a recommendation that fits your operation.

What happens after you reach out
  1. 01Short reply within 1 business day
  2. 02Discovery call scoped to your operation
  3. 03Recommendation + proposal
  4. 04No-commit until terms are mutual