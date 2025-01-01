Before the offer comes the room — and the room has constraints.
Hotel guests increasingly expect their travel routine to match their home routine. Studio cycling, treadmill intervals, and guided strength sessions are part of how many travelers already train. A hotel fitness center stocked with cardio equipment and a basic dumbbell rack is a starting point, not an amenity. Adding guided programming turns the room into an experience worth choosing on the booking page.
The operational reality is also specific. Hospitality teams cannot staff live classes around the clock, equipment is often a mixed fleet across properties, and the brand experience has to feel intentional in every touchpoint. Fitness content for hospitality has to land in that context, not in a studio context.
On-demand classes streamed to displays in the cardio area, paired with Bluetooth FTMS-equipped equipment where available. Guests pick a class on a tablet or kiosk and follow along on the screen in front of them.
Fitscope content available through in-room entertainment platforms so guests can train in their room when the fitness center is busy, or when they prefer the privacy of their own space.
A white-label Fitscope experience inside your guest engagement platform. Guests sign in once and access classes alongside other amenity content during their stay.
Group screenings in the fitness center or wellness room. A way to bring guests together around programming during longer stays, conferences, or wellness retreats.
Most hotel fitness centers run on a familiar fleet: a few treadmills, a couple of upright or recumbent bikes, an elliptical or two, sometimes a rower, plus a small free-weight area. Our content covers all of it. Treadmill running and walking classes for guests at any pace. Cycling for upright and recumbent bikes. Elliptical and rowing for low-impact cardio. Equipment-free strength and recovery sessions for travelers who prefer the room.
The questions operators ask us most — specifics are covered in the discovery call.
Properties can adopt content individually or as part of a portfolio-wide deployment. Multi-property terms are available through our Commercial Subscription and can be coordinated with brand standards teams.
Our content runs on standard displays and does not require partner equipment. Bluetooth FTMS pairing is available where the equipment supports it for guests who want real-time metrics.
Adoption is higher when guests know the content is available. We can support facilities with signage guidance and front-desk talking points as part of onboarding.
Branded workouts that match your property's voice and design system. Useful for flagship properties or wellness-focused sub-brands.
A fully branded fitness experience inside your member app, on our Bluetooth FTMS-enabled infrastructure. One brand, on-floor and at-home.
Tell us about your property, your fitness center, and the experience you want guests to remember. We will share a recommendation that fits your operation.