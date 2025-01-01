Facilities · Hotels & Hospitality

Hotel Fitness, Reimagined as a Guest Amenity.

Bring trainer-led, on-demand classes to your hotel fitness center, in-room screens, or branded guest app. Guests get the studio experience they expect at home. You add a differentiating amenity without the cost of in-house programming.

Commercial Gym Facility
The Hospitality Context

Built for the Room
Hotels Actually Have.

Before the offer comes the room — and the room has constraints.

Hotel guests increasingly expect their travel routine to match their home routine. Studio cycling, treadmill intervals, and guided strength sessions are part of how many travelers already train. A hotel fitness center stocked with cardio equipment and a basic dumbbell rack is a starting point, not an amenity. Adding guided programming turns the room into an experience worth choosing on the booking page.

The operational reality is also specific. Hospitality teams cannot staff live classes around the clock, equipment is often a mixed fleet across properties, and the brand experience has to feel intentional in every touchpoint. Fitness content for hospitality has to land in that context, not in a studio context.

Boutique Studio Context
Where Fitscope Fits

Four Surfaces.
One Library.

Concrete pictures of how Fitscope shows up for the people you're already serving.
Fitness Center
01
Fitness Center

Equipment-paired displays in the cardio area

On-demand classes streamed to displays in the cardio area, paired with Bluetooth FTMS-equipped equipment where available. Guests pick a class on a tablet or kiosk and follow along on the screen in front of them.

Cardio Area
02
In-Room

On smart TVs through in-room entertainment

Fitscope content available through in-room entertainment platforms so guests can train in their room when the fitness center is busy, or when they prefer the privacy of their own space.

Guest App
03
Guest App

White-label inside your guest app

A white-label Fitscope experience inside your guest engagement platform. Guests sign in once and access classes alongside other amenity content during their stay.

Group Programming
04
Group Programming

Scheduled screenings in the wellness room

Group screenings in the fitness center or wellness room. A way to bring guests together around programming during longer stays, conferences, or wellness retreats.

Recommended Modalities for Hospitality

Content for the Equipment
Hotels Actually Buy.

Most hotel fitness centers run on a familiar fleet: a few treadmills, a couple of upright or recumbent bikes, an elliptical or two, sometimes a rower, plus a small free-weight area. Our content covers all of it. Treadmill running and walking classes for guests at any pace. Cycling for upright and recumbent bikes. Elliptical and rowing for low-impact cardio. Equipment-free strength and recovery sessions for travelers who prefer the room.

Modality
Cycling
Modality
Treadmill
Modality
Rowing
Modality
Recumbent
Modality
Dumbbells
Modality
Bodyweight
Modality
Yoga
Modality
Stretch
Modality
Recovery
Modality
Elliptical
Filtered to boutique studios · Full library on the Solutions Hub
Operational Considerations

Three Questions
Operators Always Ask.

The questions operators ask us most — specifics are covered in the discovery call.

01
Solution

Multi-property rollout

Properties can adopt content individually or as part of a portfolio-wide deployment. Multi-property terms are available through our Commercial Subscription and can be coordinated with brand standards teams.

See Commercial Subscription
02
Solution

Equipment compatibility

Our content runs on standard displays and does not require partner equipment. Bluetooth FTMS pairing is available where the equipment supports it for guests who want real-time metrics.

Asset specs + delivery
03
Solution

Staff training and signage

Adoption is higher when guests know the content is available. We can support facilities with signage guidance and front-desk talking points as part of onboarding.

Onboarding overview
Adjacent Solutions for Boutique Studios

When You Need More Than the Library.

Custom Production
Path A

Custom Production

Branded workouts that match your property's voice and design system. Useful for flagship properties or wellness-focused sub-brands.

See Production Services →
Platform Licensing
Path B

Platform Licensing

A fully branded fitness experience inside your member app, on our Bluetooth FTMS-enabled infrastructure. One brand, on-floor and at-home.

See Platform Licensing →
Other Facility Verticals
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Vertical
Boutique Studios
Vertical
Cruise & Resorts
Vertical
Commercial Gyms
Let's Map It to Your Studio

See What Fitness Could
Look Like at Your Property.

Tell us about your property, your fitness center, and the experience you want guests to remember. We will share a recommendation that fits your operation.

What happens after you reach out
  1. 01Short reply within 1 business day
  2. 02Discovery call scoped to your operation
  3. 03Recommendation + proposal
  4. 04No-commit until terms are mutual