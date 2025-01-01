Fitscope produces studio-grade classes across more equipment modalities than most production partners. Apps, OEMs, hospitality brands, and facilities work with us because the content fits the equipment they care about, and because the partnership is built to scale.
Fitscope started as a consumer fitness app focused on equipment-based workouts. We learned early that the hardest part of connected fitness was not the technology. It was the content. Classes that work on a treadmill, a rower, or a cycling bike require coaching that respects how the equipment behaves and how people use it. Generic cardio content does not pass for studio-grade once the user is on equipment.
Over time, partners started asking whether we would license our content into their apps, OEM consoles, and facility displays. That is the business we operate today. Fitscope is a connected-fitness content studio and platform that works with apps, equipment manufacturers, hospitality brands, and commercial facilities. We still produce content with the discipline of a consumer-facing brand, but everything we deliver is built to support a partner's experience, not our own.
A dedicated Los Angeles studio with talent curation, program design, filming, post-production, and quality control built in. Content is consistent, on-brand, and ready to publish.
Coverage across cycling, treadmill, rowing, elliptical, recumbent and upright bikes, air bikes, vertical climbers, functional trainers, dumbbells, bodyweight, yoga, Pilates, mat-based core, stretch, and recovery.
An iOS and Android infrastructure with Bluetooth FTMS equipment pairing and real-time cardio metrics, available as a turnkey white-label option for partners who want to launch fast.
Licensing terms designed to fit short campaigns, multi-year deployments, custom production engagements, and platform partnerships. We work with partners ranging from early-stage apps to multi-property hospitality groups.
A real, mature, repeatable operation — from casting and programming through quality control and delivery. Here is how it works, at a glance.
Our instructors are certified, audition-screened, and trained on Fitscope's coaching standards. We cast for equipment fluency and on-camera presence. The roster spans cycling, running, rowing, elliptical, strength, and recovery, with depth at every modality rather than a few headline names.
Every class is designed against a programming brief that defines pacing, intensity, and structure for its modality. Our QA team reviews every piece of content for audio levels, instructor performance, and shot selection before it reaches partners. The standard is consistency at scale, not creative excess.
Content is delivered to partner specs, including the asset formats, metadata, and integration paths the partner platform requires. Partners receive a delivery package they can plug into their experience without rework.
Our iOS and Android platform supports Bluetooth FTMS pairing with compatible equipment, so partners can offer real-time cardio metrics during workouts where the equipment supports it. Compatibility depends on the equipment model and operating system; we walk partners through the integration path during discovery.
When partners need a turnkey path to a branded app, our platform is available for white-label licensing. The partner provides logo, colors, and content focus. We provide the infrastructure for streaming classes, equipment pairing, and real-time metric overlays.
Data handling follows our Privacy Policy. We support partner security review processes during onboarding. Specific compliance and security details are shared during procurement and security review, in line with how most enterprise partnerships are structured.
We coach for the equipment, not adjacent to it. Cycling, rowing, treadmill, and elliptical content is produced by instructors who know each modality.
Every class meets the same production standard. Partners can rely on the library to feel coherent even as it grows over time.
We deliver to partner specs and integration paths. Our job is to make content easy for partners to publish, not to impose our format on theirs.
Commercial terms are designed for the long term. Free swap-out services keep libraries fresh during the agreement, so partners renew on the strength of the relationship.
Pick what fits your situation.
if you came looking for content to license, head to content licensing.
if you came looking for custom production, head to production services
if you came looking for branding app, head to platform licensing.
if you came looking for fitness in your facility, head to commercial subscription
We are happy to walk you through how Fitscope fits your audience, your equipment, and your timeline. Tell us a little about what you are building and we will follow up.