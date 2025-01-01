How Production Got Here

Fitscope started as a consumer fitness app focused on equipment-based workouts. We learned early that the hardest part of connected fitness was not the technology. It was the content. Classes that work on a treadmill, a rower, or a cycling bike require coaching that respects how the equipment behaves and how people use it. Generic cardio content does not pass for studio-grade once the user is on equipment.

Over time, partners started asking whether we would license our content into their apps, OEM consoles, and facility displays. That is the business we operate today. Fitscope is a connected-fitness content studio and platform that works with apps, equipment manufacturers, hospitality brands, and commercial facilities. We still produce content with the discipline of a consumer-facing brand, but everything we deliver is built to support a partner's experience, not our own.