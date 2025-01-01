Platform Licensing

Most teams solve this twice. They license classes from one company and build an app with another, then spend months making the two agree on formats, metadata, playback. Our platform and our library were built against each other, so the handoff between them is already done.
The app carries your name, your colors, and your catalog structure. Members see your brand at every step. Behind it sits the same infrastructure running the Fitscope consumer app today, including equipment pairing, live metrics, and a content pipeline that ingests to your spec — the same pipeline behind our work with content licensing for apps and platforms and with equipment manufacturers. Full detail sits on our technology standards page.
Native apps on both stores under your developer account and your name. Your logo, palette, and typography throughout. Catalog structure, categories, and featured content organized the way your members already think about training.
Members connect a bike, treadmill, rower, or elliptical over Bluetooth FTMS and see speed, cadence, resistance, and heart rate on screen as the class runs. Compatible hardware spans more than twenty brands today.
Launch with licensed Fitscope classes, your own footage, or both in one catalog. Content management, scheduling, and release windows are handled in the platform rather than in a separate tool.
Resolutions, codecs, aspect ratios, and metadata schema are matched to what your build expects. Console, phone, tablet, and connected TV each receive an appropriate version rather than one file stretched to fit.
We map your catalog, your surfaces, and the equipment you need to pair with, then confirm what you supply and what we operate.
Branding, catalog structure, and content ingest are configured, then the apps are prepared for submission under your developer account.
Apps go to the stores, content loads, and pairing is validated against the equipment your members actually use.
Already have an app you are happy with. License Fitscope classes into it and keep the platform layer you have built.
Need something the library does not cover. Our Los Angeles studio produces original classes against your brief, delivered to the same specs.