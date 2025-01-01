Platform Licensing

Most teams solve this twice. They license classes from one company and build an app with another, then spend months making the two agree on formats, metadata, playback. Our platform and our library were built against each other, so the handoff between them is already done.

The app carries your name, your colors, and your catalog structure. Members see your brand at every step. Behind it sits the same infrastructure running the Fitscope consumer app today, including equipment pairing, live metrics, and a content pipeline that ingests to your spec — the same pipeline behind our work with content licensing for apps and platforms and with equipment manufacturers. Full detail sits on our technology standards page.