Fitscope/Platform Licensing
Platform Licensing

A Branded Fitness App on Infrastructure that runs

License the platform behind your own app. White-label iOS and Android, Bluetooth FTMS equipment pairing, and real-time cardio metrics, with your brand on every screen and your library loaded on day one.

Fitscope Studio
The Platform

Content and Delivery,
From One Partner.

Most teams solve this twice. They license classes from one company and build an app with another, then spend months making the two agree on formats, metadata, playback. Our platform and our library were built against each other, so the handoff between them is already done.

The app carries your name, your colors, and your catalog structure. Members see your brand at every step. Behind it sits the same infrastructure running the Fitscope consumer app today, including equipment pairing, live metrics, and a content pipeline that ingests to your spec — the same pipeline behind our work with content licensing for apps and platforms and with equipment manufacturers. Full detail sits on our technology standards page.

Platform Context
What You License

Four Parts,
One Platform.

Mobile
01
Mobile

iOS and Android, Fully Branded

Native apps on both stores under your developer account and your name. Your logo, palette, and typography throughout. Catalog structure, categories, and featured content organized the way your members already think about training.

iOSAndroidWhite-label
Pairing
02
Pairing

Bluetooth FTMS Equipment Pairing

Members connect a bike, treadmill, rower, or elliptical over Bluetooth FTMS and see speed, cadence, resistance, and heart rate on screen as the class runs. Compatible hardware spans more than twenty brands today.

FTMSReal-time metricsBluetooth
Content
03
Content

Your Library, Loaded and Managed

Launch with licensed Fitscope classes, your own footage, or both in one catalog. Content management, scheduling, and release windows are handled in the platform rather than in a separate tool.

Managed catalogMixed sources
Delivery
04
Delivery

Assets Built to Your Spec

Resolutions, codecs, aspect ratios, and metadata schema are matched to what your build expects. Console, phone, tablet, and connected TV each receive an appropriate version rather than one file stretched to fit.

Multi-surfaceSpec-matched
Getting Live

Three Steps From
Scope to Store.

01

Scope

We map your catalog, your surfaces, and the equipment you need to pair with, then confirm what you supply and what we operate.

02

Build

Branding, catalog structure, and content ingest are configured, then the apps are prepared for submission under your developer account.

03

Launch

Apps go to the stores, content loads, and pairing is validated against the equipment your members actually use.

Other Ways to Work Together

If the Platform Is Not the Piece You Need.

Content Licensing
Content

License the Library Only

Already have an app you are happy with. License Fitscope classes into it and keep the platform layer you have built.

Content Licensing →
Production Services
Production

Commission Original Classes

Need something the library does not cover. Our Los Angeles studio produces original classes against your brief, delivered to the same specs.

Production Services →
Common Questions

What Partners
Ask First.

Yours. The apps are published under your developer account, carry your branding throughout, and appear in search under your name. Members download your app, not a Fitscope app with your logo added to it.
Any equipment that supports the Bluetooth FTMS profile, which covers more than twenty manufacturers including Concept2, Technogym, Schwinn, Matrix, Horizon, and Sole. A current list is on our compatible equipment page.
Yes. The catalog handles both in one place. Many partners launch with licensed classes for breadth, then add their own instructors over time without splitting the member experience across two libraries.
It depends on how much branding and catalog configuration you want and how quickly store review moves. Scoping the build is the fastest way to get a realistic date, and we would rather give you one after that conversation than before it.
You supply branding, your developer accounts, and any of your own content. We operate the platform, the content pipeline, and the pairing layer. The split is confirmed in writing during scoping so there is no ambiguity at launch.
Full product detail, pricing, and demo booking are on Fitcaster, the product site behind this platform. Everything you see here is licensed through the same team.
Next Step

See It Running
Before You Decide.

Book a demo and see the platform with a real catalog loaded. Pricing and full product detail live on Fitcaster. When you are ready to talk about content, we are here.