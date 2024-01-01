Collection

Legs Functional Trainer

videos (7)

20 Min Legs #37

20:08

20 Min Legs #37

20 Min class focused on the legs with 4 seperate sets of exercises, each repeated 4 times. Gym mat optional.

20 Min High Burn Legs #26

23:05

20 Min High Burn Legs #26

20 Min class focused on the legs, utilizing the Funtional Trainer to add variety and resistance to standard leg strengthening exercises.

15 Min Legs #21

18:45

15 Min Legs #21

15 Min class focused on strengthening the legs, using only the ankle strap attachment.

30 Min Lower Body #19

32:22

30 Min Lower Body #19

30 Min class focused on lower body with 6 seperate movements preceded by a thorough warmup.

15 Min Quads & Calves #15

15:35

15 Min Quads & Calves #15

15 Min class targeting the quads and calves with 5 seperate movements and a short rest in between each.

15 Min Legs & Core #14

15:40

15 Min Legs & Core #14

15 Min class targeting the legs and core with 5 seperate movements and a short rest in between each.

15 Min Below The Belt #7

18:13

15 Min Below The Belt #7

15 Min class targeting everything below the waist with 2 blocks of work preceded by a thorough warmup.

Train Lower Body With Structured Cable Sets

Stream short and mid-length cable sessions that target quads, calves, and glutes, with options that combine legs and core. Expect repeatable blocks with brief built-in recovery, ankle-strap-only formats, and a guided warmup so you move well before the working sets begin. Explore an ankle strap legs class. For a broader mix of squat, hinge, and kick patterns, browse the lower body cable series. If you want more glute emphasis, try the glutes cable playlist.

 

Quick tip you can verify on screen: set the pulley just above ankle height for standing abductions and keep hips square to the cable, then hold a steady, conversational effort on your heart rate so progressions stay controlled. Pair your gear and browse by focus inside our functional trainer classes. Start free trial.

 

FAQs: Legs Functional Trainer Questions

 

How do I pair a gym functional trainer or cable machine to Fitscope so the leg-focused classes display live stats on my screen?
Pair your machine via Bluetooth FTMS when available. Fitscope supports many major brands and can often connect using a RUNN or SmartRow sensor if your model is not listed. Pairing a compatible heart rate monitor will show live heart rate and workout metrics.

 

I am brand new to lower-body cable work. How should I choose and pace the classes in this collection to build strength without jumping too far ahead?
Start with the most basic lower-body sessions and choose shorter formats while focusing on movement control. Follow coach modifications, use lighter resistance, and increase challenge by lengthening sessions or adding resistance only when your form stays solid.

 

Some classes reference ankle straps and varied pulley heights. What gear and setup should I have ready before hitting play?
Have an ankle strap and a mat handy. Set the pulley to a stable height for the exercise, secure attachments and cable pins, check for smooth cable movement, and preview the class description so the required attachments are prepared.

 

If I want stronger legs but still enjoy other modalities on Fitscope, how do I combine these trainer sessions with rides, rows, or runs without burning out?
Alternate higher-intensity leg work with lower-impact sessions or active recovery. Stagger heavy leg days from intense rides or runs, monitor perceived exertion and heart rate, and choose shorter recovery-focused classes when soreness is elevated.

 

What performance data will I see during these lower-body functional trainer classes and how can I track improvements across sessions?
When connected, Fitscope displays live stats like calories and heart rate along with device metrics via FTMS. The app stores workout history so you can compare session intensity, duration, and heart rate trends to track progressive increases in resistance or stamina.

START TRAINING
WITH FITSCOPE

Join thousands of others who enjoy Fitscope Studio Classes

logo

Explore

Commercial Subscription

Allows Fitscope classes to be used in a commercial gym or boutique studio (1 location) with up to 500 members. Multiple simultaneous users enabled. Lets Talk!

Fitscope B2B

Fitscope B2B

© Fitscope Technologies LLC, 2023
Powered by fitcaster Fitcaster