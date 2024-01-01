Legs Functional Trainer

20 Min class focused on the legs with 4 seperate sets of exercises, each repeated 4 times. Gym mat optional.
20 Min class focused on the legs, utilizing the Funtional Trainer to add variety and resistance to standard leg strengthening exercises.
15 Min class focused on strengthening the legs, using only the ankle strap attachment.
30 Min class focused on lower body with 6 seperate movements preceded by a thorough warmup.
15 Min class targeting the quads and calves with 5 seperate movements and a short rest in between each.
15 Min class targeting the legs and core with 5 seperate movements and a short rest in between each.
15 Min class targeting everything below the waist with 2 blocks of work preceded by a thorough warmup.
