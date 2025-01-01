Wellness benefits are usually judged on enrollment, then quietly on whether anyone comes back. A member who opens the app once, finds four classes at an intensity they cannot hold, and closes it is counted as enrolled and behaves as though they are not.
Breadth is what fixes the second visit. More than thirty modalities, sessions from ten minutes to an hour, seated and standing options, and difficulty that starts genuinely low mean a member finds something that fits the day they are actually having. How we operate as a partner is set out under Trust and Capabilities. Trust and capabilities
Cycling, treadmill, rowing, strength, yoga, Pilates, mobility, stretch, recovery, and chair-based sessions. One agreement covers the range rather than assembling a catalog from several suppliers.
Sessions that begin at genuinely low intensity, including seated and supported options, alongside content for members already training. A single library that does not exclude either end of the population.
Files and structured metadata delivered to your specification, or the full platform if you would rather not build the delivery layer. Either way members stay inside your product.
Licensing scope, territory, music clearance, and permitted surfaces are stated in the agreement rather than left to interpretation, which is what makes a review a single pass instead of three.
Cleared as part of the license for your territory and surfaces. You do not clear it again and you do not replace the audio.
Captions are available across the library, and seated alternatives exist for most standing sessions.
Content is delivered to you. We do not require member data, do not process it, and are not in the path between your members and their information.
Where no member-facing app exists yet, the platform provides branded iOS and Android with the catalog already loaded.