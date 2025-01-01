Fitscope/Solutions/Corporate Wellness/Health Plans and Insurers
Corporate Wellness

Movement Benefits
Members Will Actually Open.

A licensed class library for member wellness programs, delivered into the app or portal you already run. Broad enough that a member finds something on their first visit and returns for a second.

Fitscope Health Plans
The Engagement Problem

A Benefit Nobody Uses
Is Still a Line Item.

Wellness benefits are usually judged on enrollment, then quietly on whether anyone comes back. A member who opens the app once, finds four classes at an intensity they cannot hold, and closes it is counted as enrolled and behaves as though they are not.

Breadth is what fixes the second visit. More than thirty modalities, sessions from ten minutes to an hour, seated and standing options, and difficulty that starts genuinely low mean a member finds something that fits the day they are actually having. How we operate as a partner is set out under Trust and Capabilities. Trust and capabilities

Stock Footage Context
What the Program Gets

Four Things
That Move the Number.

Thirty Modalities, One License
01
Breadth

Thirty Modalities, One License

Cycling, treadmill, rowing, strength, yoga, Pilates, mobility, stretch, recovery, and chair-based sessions. One agreement covers the range rather than assembling a catalog from several suppliers.

30+ modalitiesSingle license
Starts Where Members Are
02
Access

Starts Where Members Are

Sessions that begin at genuinely low intensity, including seated and supported options, alongside content for members already training. A single library that does not exclude either end of the population.

Low intensitySeated options
Into Your App or Portal
03
Delivery

Into Your App or Portal

Files and structured metadata delivered to your specification, or the full platform if you would rather not build the delivery layer. Either way members stay inside your product.

Your appYour portal
Written Down Before You Ask
04
Terms

Written Down Before You Ask

Licensing scope, territory, music clearance, and permitted surfaces are stated in the agreement rather than left to interpretation, which is what makes a review a single pass instead of three.

ClearanceTerritorySurfaces
Answered Up Front

The Three Questions
That Come First.

01

Music

Cleared as part of the license for your territory and surfaces. You do not clear it again and you do not replace the audio.

02

Accessibility

Captions are available across the library, and seated alternatives exist for most standing sessions.

03

Data

Content is delivered to you. We do not require member data, do not process it, and are not in the path between your members and their information.

Related Routes

If the Buyer or the Surface Is Different.

Platform Licensing
Platform

A Branded App to Deliver It

Where no member-facing app exists yet, the platform provides branded iOS and Android with the catalog already loaded.

Common Questions

What Plans
Ask First.

Music is cleared as part of the license for the territory and the surfaces named in your agreement. You do not clear it separately and you do not need to substitute the audio. This is the question that most often stalls a review, so it is settled at signing.
No. We deliver content to you and we are not in the path between your members and their information. There is no member account with us, no tracking on our side, and no data flowing back.
Yes, across the library. Seated alternatives exist for most standing sessions, so a member with limited mobility has a genuine route through the catalog rather than a token subset.
Yes. White-label delivery removes on-screen marks so the classes appear as part of your program, with title cards supplied as editable elements for your branding.
Terms are set by agreement, commonly annual with defined renewal, and a one-time buyout is available where a recurring model does not suit your procurement cycle. Both are documented before signing.
Large enough that a member training several times a week does not repeat quickly, across more than thirty modalities. We size the specific selection against your member population rather than licensing volume you will not use.
Next Step

Bring Us Your
Review Questions.

Send the licensing, clearance, and accessibility questions your review will ask. We would rather answer them in writing up front than discover them three weeks into a cycle.