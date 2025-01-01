Wellness benefits are usually judged on enrollment, then quietly on whether anyone comes back. A member who opens the app once, finds four classes at an intensity they cannot hold, and closes it is counted as enrolled and behaves as though they are not.

Breadth is what fixes the second visit. More than thirty modalities, sessions from ten minutes to an hour, seated and standing options, and difficulty that starts genuinely low mean a member finds something that fits the day they are actually having. How we operate as a partner is set out under Trust and Capabilities. Trust and capabilities