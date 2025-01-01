You select the classes, the modalities, and the volume. We deliver the finished files with metadata, and the rights to use them are yours for the agreed territory and term. Nothing expires on a renewal cycle, and no future invoice depends on continued access.
This suits organizations that capitalize content rather than expense it, teams that need certainty across a multi-year product roadmap, and buyers whose procurement process is easier to run once than annually. The classes themselves are the same ones produced in our Los Angeles studio for every other licensing model.
Select by modality, class length, instructor, equipment type, or volume. The library covers cycling, treadmill, rowing, strength, yoga, pilates, mobility, stretch, and recovery, so the selection can be broad or tight focused.
The agreement names where the content may be used, for how long, and on which surfaces. Everything is written in the contract rather than left to interpretation, which is what makes a buyout reviewable by legal in one pass.
Finished files arrive in the resolutions and codecs your build expects, with structured metadata for modality, duration, intensity, equipment, and instructor. Handoff happens once, against a schedule agreed at signing.
Music clearance is handled as part of the license and matched to the territory and term of the buyout. This is the question procurement raises most often, and it is settled before delivery rather than after.
When your roadmap runs for years, when your finance team prefers a capital purchase, or when procurement is easier to clear once than to renew annually.
When you want the library to keep growing, when you are still testing which modalities your members use, or when you would rather start smaller and expand.
Partners move between models as their product matures. Starting on one does not close the other, and we will say plainly which one we think suits your case.
Present the classes entirely under your own marks, with no Fitscope branding visible to your members.
If you need raw footage for marketing or product rather than full classes for members, the stock library is the better fit.