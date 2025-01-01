Fitscope/Content Licensing/Perpetual and Buyout
Licensing Models

Buy the Library Outright,
Not by the Month.

A one-time buyout gives you a defined set of classes for a defined territory, with no renewal date and no recurring fee. Useful when a subscription model does not match how your business plans or budgets.

What You Receive

A Defined Library,
Delivered Once.

You select the classes, the modalities, and the volume. We deliver the finished files with metadata, and the rights to use them are yours for the agreed territory and term. Nothing expires on a renewal cycle, and no future invoice depends on continued access.

This suits organizations that capitalize content rather than expense it, teams that need certainty across a multi-year product roadmap, and buyers whose procurement process is easier to run once than annually. The classes themselves are the same ones produced in our Los Angeles studio for every other licensing model.

Capabilities at a Glance

Four Dimensions of
How Fitscope Operates.

01 · Scope

You choose what is included.

Select by modality, class length, instructor, equipment type, or volume. The library covers cycling, treadmill, rowing, strength, yoga, pilates, mobility, stretch, and recovery, so the selection can be broad or tight focused.

ModalityVolumeselection
02 · Rights

Territory, Term, and Use

The agreement names where the content may be used, for how long, and on which surfaces. Everything is written in the contract rather than left to interpretation, which is what makes a buyout reviewable by legal in one pass.

TerritorySurfacesWritten Terms
03 · Delivery

Files, Metadata, and Handoff

Finished files arrive in the resolutions and codecs your build expects, with structured metadata for modality, duration, intensity, equipment, and instructor. Handoff happens once, against a schedule agreed at signing.

Spec-matchedStructured metadata
04 · Music

Cleared for the Term You Buy

Music clearance is handled as part of the license and matched to the territory and term of the buyout. This is the question procurement raises most often, and it is settled before delivery rather than after.

CelebrateSync Rights
Choosing a Model

When a Buyout Fits,
and When It Does Not.

01

A Buyout Fits

When your roadmap runs for years, when your finance team prefers a capital purchase, or when procurement is easier to clear once than to renew annually.

02

A Subscription Fits

When you want the library to keep growing, when you are still testing which modalities your members use, or when you would rather start smaller and expand.

03

Either Can Change

Partners move between models as their product matures. Starting on one does not close the other, and we will say plainly which one we think suits your case.

Related Licensing Models

If the Model Is Right but the Shape Is Not.

Branding

Unbranded Delivery

Present the classes entirely under your own marks, with no Fitscope branding visible to your members.

Footage

Clips Rather Than Classes

If you need raw footage for marketing or product rather than full classes for members, the stock library is the better fit.

Common Questions

What BUYERS
Ask First.

It means the usage rights do not expire on a renewal date. The agreement still defines a territory and a set of permitted surfaces, so Perpetual describes the duration rather than an absence of terms. Everything applicable is written into the contarct.
Yes, Additonal volume is agree as a seperate delivery on the same terms, so a later expansion does not require renegotiating the original agreement or reopening the rights you already hold.
Music is cleared for the territory and term stated in your agreement. Where a buyout is intended to run indefinitely, we scope the music accordingly at the outset rather than leaving it to be resolved later.
Finished, graded, and quality-checked classes with metadata, delivered to your specification. Source and Project files are a seperate conversation and are not included by default.
It depends on volume and how long you plan to use the context. Over a short horizon a subscription usually costs less; over a long one a buyout often does. We will run both numbers against your actual plan rather tahn guessing.
Next Step

Run The Numbers
Against Your Plan

Tell us the volume, the modalities, and how long you expect to use the content. We will come back with the model that costs you less, even when that is the subscription.