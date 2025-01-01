You select the classes, the modalities, and the volume. We deliver the finished files with metadata, and the rights to use them are yours for the agreed territory and term. Nothing expires on a renewal cycle, and no future invoice depends on continued access.

This suits organizations that capitalize content rather than expense it, teams that need certainty across a multi-year product roadmap, and buyers whose procurement process is easier to run once than annually. The classes themselves are the same ones produced in our Los Angeles studio for every other licensing model.