Generic stock fitness footage is easy to spot. The form is wrong, the equipment is decorative, the resistance is set to nothing, and the room was rented for the day. Anyone who trains recognizes it instantly, and so does your audience.
Our clips come from the same Los Angeles studio that produces our classes, with the same instructors and the same equipment. The rowing stroke is a real stroke. The cadence on the bike is a real cadence. That difference is visible in a three second cutaway.
Full-Body, detail, and over-the-shoulder angels across connected cardio equipment. COnsole shots, cadence and stride detail, and hands on the handles, at the intensities the movement actually happens at.
Dumbbells, kettlebells, barbells, bands, and bodyweight work. Lifts filmed from angels that show from rather than only effort, with clean floor space around the frame for text and product overlays
Slower footage with room to breathe. Held poses, transitions, mat work, stretching, and recovery sequences, lit softer than the cardio material and cut long enough to sit under a voiceover.
Every clip carries talent releases for commercial use, and audio is supplied clean so you can score it yourself. Nothing arrives with a rights question attached, which is the part generalist libraries leave to you.
Browse the catalog by modality, equipment, framing, and pace. Pull individual clips or license a themed set for a campaign.
Royalty-free terms covering advertising, product, social, and editorial use, with the permitted surfaces named in the agreement rather that assumed.
files arrive in your required resolution and codec, ungraded or graded, with the clean audio and no burned-in text
If you need complete trainer-led sessions for memebers rather than footage for marketing, the class library is the right place to start
Need something the library does not cover. Our Los Angeles studio produces original classes against your brief, delivered to the same specs.