Fitscope/Content Licensing/Stock Footage And B-Roll
Stock Library

Fitness Footage Shot
by a Fitness Studio.

Clips pulled from a working production floor rather than staged for a stock catalog. Real equipment, real form, real sweat, cleared for commercial use across advertising, product, and editorial.

Fitscope Studio
Why It Looks Different

Shot on a Working
Production Floor.

Generic stock fitness footage is easy to spot. The form is wrong, the equipment is decorative, the resistance is set to nothing, and the room was rented for the day. Anyone who trains recognizes it instantly, and so does your audience.

Our clips come from the same Los Angeles studio that produces our classes, with the same instructors and the same equipment. The rowing stroke is a real stroke. The cadence on the bike is a real cadence. That difference is visible in a three second cutaway.

Stock Footage Context
What in in the catalog

Four Categories,
One Library.

cardio
01
cardio

Bike, Tread, Rower, Elliptical

Full-Body, detail, and over-the-shoulder angels across connected cardio equipment. COnsole shots, cadence and stride detail, and hands on the handles, at the intensities the movement actually happens at.

cyclingTreadmilrowing
Pairing
02
strength

Fire weights and functional

Dumbbells, kettlebells, barbells, bands, and bodyweight work. Lifts filmed from angels that show from rather than only effort, with clean floor space around the frame for text and product overlays

Free weightsFunctional Bodyweight
mind-body
03
Mind AND Body

Yoga, Pilates, Mobility, Recovery

Slower footage with room to breathe. Held poses, transitions, mat work, stretching, and recovery sequences, lit softer than the cardio material and cut long enough to sit under a voiceover.

yogapilatesrecovery
cleared
04
cleared

Talent and Music, Settled

Every clip carries talent releases for commercial use, and audio is supplied clean so you can score it yourself. Nothing arrives with a rights question attached, which is the part generalist libraries leave to you.

Talent ReleasedClean Audio
Formats and Terms

Licensed Simply,
Delivered Ready.

01

Browse

Browse the catalog by modality, equipment, framing, and pace. Pull individual clips or license a themed set for a campaign.

02

License

Royalty-free terms covering advertising, product, social, and editorial use, with the permitted surfaces named in the agreement rather that assumed.

03

Receive

files arrive in your required resolution and codec, ungraded or graded, with the clean audio and no burned-in text

Related Routes

When Clips Are Not What You Need.

Content Licensing
Classes

Full classes, not clips

If you need complete trainer-led sessions for memebers rather than footage for marketing, the class library is the right place to start

Content Licensing →
Production Services
Production

Commission Original Classes

Need something the library does not cover. Our Los Angeles studio produces original classes against your brief, delivered to the same specs.

Production Services →
Common Questions

What BUYERS
Ask First.

A one-time license for the uses named in your agreement, with no per-view or per-campaign fee afterward. The permitted surfaces, whether that is paid advertising, organic social, product, or editorial, are stated in the license rather than left open.
Yes. Every clip carries a talent release covering commercial use. This is the most common gap in footage sourced from generalist libraries or from social platforms, and it is the one that creates problems after a campaign is live.
Exclusivity is available on defined clips for a defined term and territory, priced separately from the standard license. Most buyers do not need it, so we do not build it into the base price.
We deliver to the resolution and codec your edit expects, up to the capture format. Ungraded files are available if your team prefers to grade in house, and audio is supplied clean so you can score it yourself.
Yes. Custom production runs through the same studio and the same instructors, so footage shot to your brief cuts together with anything you have already licensed from the catalog.
Next Step

Tell Us What
You Are Cutting

Send the brief, the modalities, and the formats your edit needs. We will send back a selection from the catalog and flag anything that would be better shot fresh.