Generic stock fitness footage is easy to spot. The form is wrong, the equipment is decorative, the resistance is set to nothing, and the room was rented for the day. Anyone who trains recognizes it instantly, and so does your audience.

Our clips come from the same Los Angeles studio that produces our classes, with the same instructors and the same equipment. The rowing stroke is a real stroke. The cadence on the bike is a real cadence. That difference is visible in a three second cutaway.