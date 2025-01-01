Fitscope/Content Licensing/White Label
Licensing Models

Our Library.
your brand on every frame.

Classes delivered without Fitscope branding anywhere in the frame or the file. Your members see your name, your instructors’ first names, and your product. Nothing on screen tells them where the content came from.

What Unbranded means

clean frames
start to finish.

Unbranded is easy to claim and harder to deliver. It is not only the logo bug in the corner. It is the intro card, the outro, the instructor’s wardrobe, the set dressing behind them, and any on-screen graphics that name a platform rather than a movement.

Our white-label classes are shot and finished with that in mind. Wardrobe is neutral, sets carry no marks, and title cards are supplied as editable elements so your name goes where ours would otherwise sit. The same library runs for apps and platforms and for equipment manufactures without either seeing other's branding.

what unbranded covers

Four Places
Branding Hide.

01 · On Screen

No Marks in the Frame

No logos on wardrobe, equipment, or set. No watermarks, no lower thirds naming a platform, and no closing card pointing anywhere but your product. What appears on screen is the class itself.

watermarkneutral set
02 · Titles

Cards You Control

Intro and outro cards are delivered as editable elements with the typography and color left open. Apply your brand once and it carries across the whole library rather than being burned into each file.

editablebrand-ready
03 · Talent

How Instructors Are Introduced

Instructors appear by first name only unless you ask otherwise. They do not reference a platform, a schedule, or a community that belongs to someone else, so the class sits naturally inside your product.

First NameNo Platform Mention
04 · Fixed

What Stays As Built

Coaching style, class structure, cueing, and music are part of the produced class and do not change per partner. If any of those need to be yours specifically, that is a production conversation rather than a licensing

stated planinlyscope limits
Where It Runs

One Library,
Every Surface You Own.

01

in your app

Classes sit in your catalog under your branding, whether you built the app yourself or license the platform from us.

02

On Your Equipment

Consoles receive versions matched to their screen size and aspect ratio, with your interface around them, including where Bluetooth FTMS pairing is in play.

03

in your faculty

The same library plays on in-facility displays and guest screens, so what members see at home matches what they see with you.

Related Routes

When Unbranded Content Is Only Half of It.

platform

A Branded App to Run It

If the app itself needs to be yours as well as the content, the platform carries your brand end to end.

Ownership

Buy It Outright

Unbranded content can be licensed on subscription or bought once. The buyout page sets out how the second model works.

Common Questions

What Partner
Ask First.

Yes. Title cards are supplied as editable elements rather than baked into the video, so your logo, typography, and color are applied once and carry across the library. Burned-in branding on the footage itself is a production request.
No. Coaching stays on the movement. Instructors do not reference a platform, an app, a schedule, or a community, which is what allows the same class to sit inside any partner product without sounding out of place.
By default yes, which is what keeps white-label licensing affordable. If you need a set of classes that no one else can use, exclusivity is available for defined titles and territories and is priced separately.
Music is cleared as part of the license for the territory and surfaces in your agreement. You do not need to clear it again, and you do not need to replace the audio to use the class commercially.
Light edits such as trimming and adding your own cards are generally fine and are confirmed in the agreement. Re-cutting a class or changing its structure moves into Production territory, and we would rather scope that properly.
Next Step

Put your name
on the whole library

Tell us which surfaces the content needs to run on and how you want your brand to appear. We will show you what unbranded delivery looks like against your own product.