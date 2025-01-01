Unbranded is easy to claim and harder to deliver. It is not only the logo bug in the corner. It is the intro card, the outro, the instructor’s wardrobe, the set dressing behind them, and any on-screen graphics that name a platform rather than a movement.
Our white-label classes are shot and finished with that in mind. Wardrobe is neutral, sets carry no marks, and title cards are supplied as editable elements so your name goes where ours would otherwise sit. The same library runs for apps and platforms and for equipment manufactures without either seeing other's branding.
No logos on wardrobe, equipment, or set. No watermarks, no lower thirds naming a platform, and no closing card pointing anywhere but your product. What appears on screen is the class itself.
Intro and outro cards are delivered as editable elements with the typography and color left open. Apply your brand once and it carries across the whole library rather than being burned into each file.
Instructors appear by first name only unless you ask otherwise. They do not reference a platform, a schedule, or a community that belongs to someone else, so the class sits naturally inside your product.
Coaching style, class structure, cueing, and music are part of the produced class and do not change per partner. If any of those need to be yours specifically, that is a production conversation rather than a licensing
Classes sit in your catalog under your branding, whether you built the app yourself or license the platform from us.
Consoles receive versions matched to their screen size and aspect ratio, with your interface around them, including where Bluetooth FTMS pairing is in play.
The same library plays on in-facility displays and guest screens, so what members see at home matches what they see with you.
If the app itself needs to be yours as well as the content, the platform carries your brand end to end.
Unbranded content can be licensed on subscription or bought once. The buyout page sets out how the second model works.