No logos on wardrobe, equipment, or set. No watermarks, no lower thirds naming a platform, and no closing card pointing anywhere but your product. What appears on screen is the class itself.

Intro and outro cards are delivered as editable elements with the typography and color left open. Apply your brand once and it carries across the whole library rather than being burned into each file.

03 · Talent

How Instructors Are Introduced

Instructors appear by first name only unless you ask otherwise. They do not reference a platform, a schedule, or a community that belongs to someone else, so the class sits naturally inside your product.