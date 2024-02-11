No Incline Elliptical

Beginner HIIT elliptical workout with speeds up to 120 SPM and max resistance pushes towards the end. No incline.
Adv HIIT workout with sprints up to 5/5 and max resistance with active recoveries. No incline, but also has backward intervals.
Beg/Inter level HIIT workout with speed pushes up to 115 spm. Relatively low resistance throughout. No incline.
Low impact steady state workout with light to moderate resistance throughout. Low incline is optional. Speeds stay fairly constance around 100 spm.
Beginner HIIT elliptical workout with moderate speeds and resistance intervals.
Rhythm based workout with speeds up to 120 spm and a mix of resistance levels. Upper body emphasis with innovative arm techniques.
Intermediate level rhythm elliptical workout with speed intervals up to 110 spm and max resistance pushes up to 5 out of 5, but followed with moderate recoveries.
Rhythm based workout with speeds up to 120 spm and a mix of resistance levels. Pop and R&B playlist
HIIT workout with 7 blocks of work with speed and resistance intervals. Current R&B playlist
Beginner HIIT elliptical workout with speeds up to 120 SPM and max resistance pushes towards the end. Low inclines are optional.
Short beginner elliptical workout with longer recoveries between speed and resistance intervals. Low incline is optional.
Low impact steady state workout designed for beginners to maximize fat burn
Low impact steady state class designed for beginners to maximize fat burn
Advanced HIIT workout with speeds up to 140 SPM and occasional heavy resistance with optional incline.
Intermediate level HIIT workout with speeds up to 130 SPM and moderate resistance. Low incline is optional.
Beginner level workout with low incline and a steady speed of about 75-80 SPM. Set to a R&B playlist
Longer intermediate level workout building endurance with speed, resistance and optional incline
Beginner class focused on speed and incline intervals with low resistance throughout.
Intermediate, HIIT based elliptical machine workout with speed and resistance intervals. Incline is optional. Set to a pop and R&B playlist
Shorter beginner class with no inclines featuring a variety of intervals for a full body workout.
No incline advanced level Elliptical workout focusing on endurance with longer sprints and a few heavy climbs towards the end.
No incline Rhythm Elliptical™ workout filled to the brim with sprinting intervals where your feet stay on the beat of the music.
Shorter beginner level workout with no inclines featuring long speed based intervals with an alternating resistance.
Shorter advanced workout with no inclines filled to the brim with sprints, heavy resistance pushes and isolation intervals.
Advanced Rhythm Elliptical™ workout with no inclines featuring tough speed and resistance based challenges to the beat of the music.
Beginner level class focused on endurance with speed, hill & isolation intervals and an alternating resistance for a full body workout. No incline.
Beginner workout with no inclines featuring moderate speeds & resistances coupled with isolating intervals to target specific muscle groups.
No incline Elliptical workout featuring a wide range of shorter intervals combined with a varying resistance for a full-body workout.
Longer advanced Elliptical workout featuring a progressive resistance combined with challenging intervals for a full body endurance workout.
Shorter beginner Elliptical workout focused on full body toning & conditioning through various climbing and jogging intervals (no inclines).
No incline Elliptical class focused on resistance and speed based intervals during 6 blocks of work.
Longer advanced level workout with no inclines featuring 6 blocks of work, combining speed and resistance for a full body workout.
Shorter workout with no inclines split up into 3 blocks of work featuring intervals that progressively get shorter while speeds increase.
Longer advanced endurance workout with no inclines featuring moderate speeds coupled with resistance challenges in 2 min long intervals.
30 Minute workout with no inclines featuring a mix between endurance and HIIT intervals, split up into 3 blocks of work.
Shorter beginner Rhythm Elliptical™ workout with no inclines featuring heavy resistance climbs combined with sprints upto 55 RPM.
Very long advanced level Rhythm Elliptical™ workout with no inclines, focusing on endurance with speed and resistance based intervals.
Beginner elliptical class with no inclines featuring challenging speed and resistance based intervals with plenty of recoveries in between.
30 Min class w/ no inclines featuring 3 blocks each consisting of 3 rounds of work, but the workout progressively gets tougher and tougher.
Rhythm Elliptical™ workout w/ no inclines & moderate resistances featuring speed challenges while staying on the beat of a fun pop playlist.
30 Minute workout with no inclines, stacked to the brim with highly intense sprinting and climbing intervals.
Longer advanced workout based on endurance with no inclines featuring running & climbing intervals with only a few recoveries in between.
Beginner Rhythm Elliptical™ workout with no inclines featuring speed & resistance intervals while staying on the beat of a fun pop playlist.
Longer Rhythm Elliptical™ workout with no inclines featuring speed & resistance intervals while staying on the beat of a fun pop playlist.
20 Min Rhythm Elliptical™ workout with no inclines featuring climbing & sprinting intervals while staying on the beat of a fun pop playlist.
60 Min advanced Elliptical workout with no inclines featuring a set of longer intervals which simulate outdoor hiking.
20 Minute advanced Rhythm Elliptical™ workout with no inclines that starts off slow but quickly increases in intensity.
60 Minute advanced workout with no inclines focused on endurance featuring longer resistance based intervals.
20 Minute beginner workout with no inclines featuring an alternating resistance coupled with a speed focused intervals.
60 Min workout with no inclines focused on enduring a tough progressive incline for an entire hour.
20 Min HIIT workout with no inclines featuring a ton of speed based intervals throughout the class.
20 Min Rhythm Elliptical™ class with no inclines featuring a variety of intervals for a full body strength workout.
30 Minute workout with no inclines featuring a ton of sprints through heavy resistances.
40 Minute workout with no inclines that progressively gets more and more difficult during 5 blocks of work.
20 min advanced level class with no inclines featuring 1 min intervals based on speed & resistance followed by 30 sec recoveries.
30 Minute workout focused on building both endurance & cardio through 3 blocks of work, each consisting of 3 rounds of exercises.
40 Min beginner workout based on endurance, simulating hill climbing by increasing the resistance to the max and then taking it back down.
20 Min Rhythm Elliptical™ workout with no inclines focused on building full body cardio & strength.
60 Min Rhythm Elliptical™ workout with no inclines focused on endurance, featuring a variety of intervals to work every major muscle group.
30 Min workout with no inclines featuring an alternating resistance to simulate outdoor hill climbing, coupled with a variety of intervals.
40 Min advanced level workout focused on endurance with 2 minute long speed & resistance based intervals and lengthy recoveries in between.
20 Min Rhythm Elliptical™ class with no inclines featuring a variety of intervals for a full body cardio workout.
40 Minute workout with no inclines, featuring 3 blocks of work: 2 x endurance based pushes with a speed based HIIT section in between.
Shorter beginner level workout with no inclines, featuring a progressively increasing resistance to simulate hiking up a hill.
20 Min HIIT workout w/ no inclines & moderate resistances, featuring 6 x 2 min speed based intervals each followed by a minute of recovery.
30 Min workout w/ no inclines, featuring Fartlek training (random intervals) with speed & resistance. Set to a motivational rap playlist.
40 Min intermediate workout with no inclines featuring endurance based intervals with speeds up to 70 rpm and a moderate resistance throughout.
40 Minute beginner level workout focused on endurance with no inclines, but tons of speed and resistance challenges.
Beginner workout with no inclines, featuring speed & resistance challenges combined with no arms and isolation drills. Fun country playlist.
30 Min elliptical workout w/ no inclines, featuring Fartlek training (random intervals) with speed & resistance. Set to a rock playlist.
Beginner level workout with no inclines, featuring staggering speeds and heavy resistances combined with a variety of different intervals.
Long advanced level workout based on endurance through a number of intervals that are focused on a full-body workout. Set to a pop playlist.
Beginner level rhythm elliptical workout with no inclines, pushing through moderate speeds & resistances coupled with strenuous intervals.
Advanced workout with no inclines, filled to the brim with intervals with only a few recoveries in between. Set to a classic rock playlist.
Beginner workout w/ no incline, focused on speed through a number of sprinting intervals, moving forward and in reverse on the elliptical.
Beginner level rhythm workout with no inclines, featuring speed & resistance challenges while staying on the beat of a soft pop playlist.
Intermediate level class that features a tough workout, utilizing both speed and resistance, but no inclines. Set to a fun 90's playlist.
Advanced level workout with no inclines, focusing instead on a good mix between speed and resistance to improve endurance.
Beg level workout with no inclines, featuring both forward & reverse elliptical with mix between resistance and speed. Rock & rap playlist
40 Min elliptical workout w/ no inclines, focusing on speed & resistance challenges to target different muscle groups. Set to a pop playlist
Fully reversed beginner elliptical class, featuring resistance & speed intervals but 0% inclines, set to a country playlist.
Advanced level workout with no inclines, focusing on a combination of speed and resistance intervals for a total body workout
Beginner level elliptical workout with no inclines, focusing mainly on resistance and speed through a couple of max effort sprinting intervals. Set to a 2000s Love Songs playlist.
A short, beginner elliptical class featuring no incline and several speed intervals through moderate resistance and endurance jogs.
Beginner elliptical class with no inclines, featuring only speed & resistance intervals with a max resistance of 3, and max speed of 80 RPM.
Beginner level rhythm elliptical class with no inclines that is focused on a full body workout, featuring intense resistance and speed intervals. Set to a pop playlist.
Advanced elliptical class featuring long endurance segments and sustained pushes through resistance with no incline, set to a pop playlist.
Beginner workout with no inclines, consisting of 4 sets of 5 one minute long intervals where you push both speed and resistance to the max.
Beginner elliptical class focused on speed, with a resistance that is comfortable to you and no inclines at all. Set to an R&B playlist.
Beginner elliptical class, made up of several sprints and climbs through significant resistance, but zero incline, set to a pop playlist.
A short, beginner level elliptical class with no incline, featuring only speed and resistance intervals set to a pop playlist.
A low impact elliptical workout with no incline, featuring a 4 min EMOM segment, and then 3 rounds of progressive intervals.
A low impact elliptical workout focused on endurance, featuring longer resistance intervals but moderate speeds and no inclines. Set to an indie palylist.
Beg level elliptical machine workout with no incline - just some light speed and resistance intervals. Set to a pop playlist.
An intermediate elliptical class featuring several "10 by 10" drills of speed up intervals, set to an indie playlist.
A short beginner level elliptical class, consisting of several speed and resistance intervals forward and in reverse, featuring an indie playlist.
An intermediate elliptical class, with increasing speed and resistance intervals, featuring a country playlist. No Incline.
A short beg elliptical ride, featuring some speed intervals, mixed with a reverse and couple resistance pushes, set to an indie playlist.
Beg level workout with speed and resistance intervals and lots of recoveries. Fun country music playlist
Beginner level class all about speed. No incline and minimal resistance so you can learn about speed intervals.
Beginner level class all about resistance. No incline and lower speeds so you can learn about resistance intervals.
Beginner level class, featuring a lot of speed intervals with increasing resistance and no incline.
An intermediate elliptical class, featuring a lot of upper body strength exercises with no incline, set to a rock playlist.
Adv level workout with plenty of speed and resistance intervals, but no incline.
Allows Fitscope classes to be used in a commercial gym or boutique studio (1 location) with up to 500 members. Multiple simultaneous users enabled. Lets Talk!
© Fitscope Technologies LLC, 2023
Powered by Fitcaster