20 Min Elliptical

21:04

20 Min Beginner HIIT Workout #272

Beginner HIIT elliptical workout with speeds up to 120 SPM and max resistance pushes towards the end. No incline.
23:06

20 Min Beg HIIT Workout #267

Beginner HIIT elliptical workout with speeds up to 120 SPM and max resistance pushes towards the end. Low inclines are optional.
21:53

20 Min Beg HIIT Workout #261

Quick beginner workout with speeds of 80-100 spm with one 110 sprint at end. Also low incline and resistance until final push with max resistance & incline. Playlist includes pop and R&B tracks.
20:04

20 Min LISS Elliptical Workout #274

Low impact steady state workout with light to moderate resistance throughout. Low incline is optional. Speeds stay fairly constance around 100 spm.
21:08

20 Min Beg HIIT Workout #266

Short beginner elliptical workout with longer recoveries between speed and resistance intervals. Low incline is optional.
20:36

20 Min Beginner Slow Hill Elliptical Workout #258

Shorter beginner class featuring a slow progressive hill combined with tough speed based intervals.
20:50

20 Min Beginner Steady State Workout #257

Beginner level workout with low incline and a steady speed of about 75-80 SPM. Set to a R&B playlist
20:14

20 Min Mixed Terrain Rhythm Elliptical Workout™ #254

Move your feet to the beat of the music in this shorter beginner Rhythm Elliptical Workout™ featuring a variety of intervals.
21:03

20 Min Adv Terrible Twos Elliptical Workout #251

Shorter Elliptical workout featuring a mix of speed, resistance and incline combined with a variety of intervals for a full body workout.
20:19

20 Min HIIT Cardio Blast Workout #248

Shorter advanced Elliptical workout featuring 2 blocks of work filled with speed based intervals combined with heavy resistances.
21:14

20 Min Intro to Rhythm Workout #244 (Part 1)

Intro to Rhythm (Part 1): Beginner level class covering the basics of a rhythm workout.
20:50

20 Minute Rhythm Elliptical Workout™ #242

Fun but difficult Rhythm Elliptical Workout™ with varying resistances and speed based challenges to the beat of the music.
20:38

20 Min Max Out Elliptical Workout #237

20 Min beginner level workout featuring 8 intense maxing out intervals combined with a progressively increasing incline.
21:33

20 Min Beg Elliptical Workout #234

Shorter beginner class with no inclines featuring a variety of intervals for a full body workout.
19:45

20 Min Beg Elliptical Workout #231

Shorter beginner level workout with no inclines featuring long speed based intervals with an alternating resistance.
20:55

20 Min Adv HIIT Workout (No Inclines) #230

Shorter advanced workout with no inclines filled to the brim with sprints, heavy resistance pushes and isolation intervals.
21:16

20 Min Beginner Elliptical Workout #227

Beginner Elliptical class featuring speed, hill & isolation intervals with an alternating resistance for a full body workout.
20:38

20 Min Sculpt & Tone Elliptical Workout #221

Beginner workout with no inclines featuring moderate speeds & resistances coupled with isolating intervals to target specific muscle groups.
19:48

20 Min Beg Workout #215

Shorter beginner Elliptical workout focused on full body toning & conditioning through various climbing and jogging intervals (no inclines).
20:48

20 Min Beg Fast & Furious Workout #212

Shorter workout with no inclines split up into 3 blocks of work featuring intervals that progressively get shorter while speeds increase.
21:14

20 Min Rhythm Elliptical™ workout #209

Shorter beginner Rhythm Elliptical™ workout with no inclines featuring heavy resistance climbs combined with sprints upto 55 RPM.
20:31

20 Min The Build Up #207

Beginner elliptical class with no inclines featuring challenging speed and resistance based intervals with plenty of recoveries in between.
21:08

20 Min Rhythm Elliptical™ Workout #205

Rhythm Elliptical™ workout w/ no inclines & moderate resistances featuring speed challenges while staying on the beat of a fun pop playlist.
20:11

20 Min Rhythm Elliptical™ Workout #200

20 Min Rhythm Elliptical™ workout with no inclines featuring climbing & sprinting intervals while staying on the beat of a fun pop playlist.
20:42

20 Min Advanced Rhythm Elliptical™ Workout #198

20 Minute advanced Rhythm Elliptical™ workout with no inclines that starts off slow but quickly increases in intensity.
20:16

20 Min The Buildup (No Incline) #196

20 Minute beginner workout with no inclines featuring an alternating resistance coupled with a speed focused intervals.
19:57

20 Min HIIT Workout (No Inclines) #194

20 Min HIIT workout with no inclines featuring a ton of speed based intervals throughout the class.
20:40

20 Min Advanced Rhythm Elliptical™ Workout #193

20 Min Rhythm Elliptical™ class with no inclines featuring a variety of intervals for a full body strength workout.
20:34

20 Min Rev It Up #190

20 min advanced level class with no inclines featuring 1 min intervals based on speed & resistance followed by 30 sec recoveries.
19:57

20 Min Rhythm Elliptical™ Workout (No Inclines) #187

20 Min Rhythm Elliptical™ workout with no inclines focused on building full body cardio & strength.
19:49

20 Min Triple Threat #183

20 Min beginner workout featuring endurance, speed and heavy resistances. Split into 3 blocks of work with lengthy recoveries in between.
20:04

20 Min Rhythm Elliptical Workout (No Incline) #182

20 Min Rhythm Elliptical™ class with no inclines featuring a variety of intervals for a full body cardio workout.
22:05

20 Min Building Blocks #179

Shorter beginner level workout with no inclines, featuring a progressively increasing resistance to simulate hiking up a hill.
20:10

20 Min HIIT workout (No Incline) #178

20 Min HIIT workout w/ no inclines & moderate resistances, featuring 6 x 2 min speed based intervals each followed by a minute of recovery.
23:17

20 Min Rollathon #174

Advanced level elliptical workout with rolling hills intervals, featuring climbing challenges combined with speed work. Inclines reach 8%.
21:16

20 Min Country Stride Elliptical Workout (No Incline) #170

Beginner workout with no inclines, featuring speed & resistance challenges combined with no arms and isolation drills. Fun country playlist.
20:56

20 Min Hip Hop Stride Elliptical Workout #167

Beginner level workout featuring spritning intervals through a progressively increasing resistance. Moderate incline throughout.
23:27

20 Min Rock & Strides Rhythm Elliptical™ (No Incline) #166

Beginner level workout with no inclines, featuring staggering speeds and heavy resistances combined with a variety of different intervals.
21:58

20 Min Fast & Furious #164

Short & intense advanced level workout focused on building strength through a ton of hill work that is coupled with sprinting intervals.
20:10

20 Min Beg Rhythm Elliptical™ Workout #161

Beginner level rhythm elliptical workout with modest inclines & resistances, and a speed that stays on the beat of a 90's R&B playlist.
20:28

20 Min Beg Dynamic Workout #156

Shorter beginner level workout featuring speed & resistance pushes coupled with a progressive incline, matched with an upbeat rock playlist.
21:25

20 Min Chasing Hills #153

Beginner workout focused on hill work through a combination of incline & resistance, coupled with moderate speed pushes & ample recoveries.
20:29

20 Min Rhythm Elliptical™ Workout (No Incline) #151

Beginner level rhythm elliptical workout with no inclines, pushing through moderate speeds & resistances coupled with strenuous intervals.
20:01

20 Min Beginner HIIT Workout (No Inclines) #149

Beginner workout w/ no incline, focused on speed through a number of sprinting intervals, moving forward and in reverse on the elliptical.
21:29

20 Min Beginner Rhythm Elliptical™ Workout (No Incline) #145

Beginner level rhythm workout with no inclines, featuring speed & resistance challenges while staying on the beat of a soft pop playlist.
20:09

20 Min Advanced HIIT Workout #140

Advanced level HIIT workout featuring a good balance between speed, resistance and incline for a full-body strength workout.
21:29

20 Min Beg Stronger Strides (No Incline) #138

Beginner level elliptical workout with no inclines, focusing mainly on resistance and speed through a couple of max effort sprinting intervals. Set to a 2000s Love Songs playlist.
20:06

20 Min Rhythm Elliptical™ Workout #134

Beginner level rhythm elliptical workout focused on a full body workout with speed & resistance pushing intervals, set to a pop playlist.
20:11

20 Min Beginner Workout (No Incline) #129

A short, beginner elliptical class featuring no incline and several speed intervals through moderate resistance and endurance jogs.
21:01

20 Min Beg In & Out Workout (No Incline) #127

Beginner elliptical class with no inclines, featuring only speed & resistance intervals with a max resistance of 3, and max speed of 80 RPM.
19:37

20 Min The Push #122

Short beginner workout with moderate resistances while focusing on pushing speeds and inclines, set to an R&B playlist.
20:23

20 Min Beg Rhythm Elliptical™ (No Incline) #120

Beginner elliptical class, made up of several sprints and climbs through significant resistance, but zero incline, set to a pop playlist.
22:47

20 Min Beg Rhythm Elliptical™ (No Incline) #117

A short, beginner level elliptical class with no incline, featuring only speed and resistance intervals set to a pop playlist.
20:08

20 Min Beginner Workout #107

A short beginner level workout, filled with powerful speed intervals through resistance, incline up to 3%, set to an instrumental playlist.
19:48

20 Min Power Stride (No Incline) #113

A low impact elliptical workout with no incline, featuring a 4 min EMOM segment, and then 3 rounds of progressive intervals.
20:37

20 Min Paired Pyramid Workout #103

Beg level workout with 1 min speed, resistance & incline intervals with 1 min recoveries. Inclines up to 4%
20:47

20 Min 90s Rock 'n Roll #110

Beginner elliptical workout with modest incline & resistance intervals set to a 90s rock incline.
29:41

20 Min Rhythm Elliptical™ Stride #102

Short but intense class based on rhythm. Your elliptical stride pace is based on the beat of the music. Fun current hits playlist
20:09

20 Min No Incline 2020s #99

Beg level elliptical machine workout with no incline - just some light speed and resistance intervals. Set to a pop playlist.
20:26

20 Min Go the Distance (No Inclines) #95

A short beginner level elliptical class, consisting of several speed and resistance intervals forward and in reverse, featuring an indie playlist.
20:16

20 Min Don't Resist the Speed (No Inclines) #94

A short beg elliptical ride, featuring some speed intervals, mixed with a reverse and couple resistance pushes, set to an indie playlist.
20:15

20 Min Back It Up #90

Beg level fully reversed elliptical workout. 5 intervals at 3 mins each with 1:30 min of work and 1:30 min of recovery. Fun indie playlist.
20:14

20 Min All About Arms #88

Beginner level workout that is full body but with extra emphasis on the arms.
20:15

20 Min Country HIIT #85 (No Incline)

Beg level workout with speed and resistance intervals and lots of recoveries. Fun country music playlist
22:32

20 Min 80s Buildup #82

A short intermediate elliptical class, consisting of a few varied and intense intervals.
20:26

20 Min Beg Resistance Intervals #80 (No Inclines)

Beginner level class all about resistance. No incline and lower speeds so you can learn about resistance intervals.
20:17

20 Min Beginner Inclines #79

Beginner level class focused on incline. Minimal resistance and speed to you can really push the inclines
23:05

20 Min Beg Workout #77 (No Incline)

Beginner level class, featuring a lot of speed intervals with increasing resistance and no incline.
23:02

20 Min Movie Hits Workout #56

Intermediate level workout using speed, reistance and incline intervals to a movie score playlist.
21:56

20 Min Express Workout #52

Short but intense intense workout focused on hills to indie electronic tracks.
22:49

20 Min Adv 80s Hills & Sprints #49

Short but intense elliptical class focused on building strength and edurance to an 80s playlist
19:11

20 Min Hills & Sprints #47

Intermediate level class utilizing 2 min speed & resistance intervals.
20:52

20 Min Beg Intervals #45

Beginner level class utilizing short speed & resistance intervals to current pop soundtrack
19:27

20 Min 90s Rolling Hills Elliptical #44

Short but advanced level full body workout with strength and endurance work
19:29

20 Min Pyramid Elliptical #39

Advanced level workout with progressively longer intervals with active recoveries.
19:35

20 Min Beginner (NO INCLINE) #33

Intermediate level workout with 1st half focusing on resistance & 2nd half on speedwork.
20:50

20 Min Adv Elliptical (NO INCLINE) #32

Adv level workout with plenty of speed and resistance intervals, but no incline.

Make 20 minutes count on the elliptical

This 20 minute collection mixes steady state, beginner HIIT, rhythm to music, hills and resistance climbs, plus focused sculpt and arm work. Every class is trainer led, offers clear modifications, and balances cardio conditioning with lower body strength so you can match effort to your day. Use filters like beginner, low impact, rhythm, or no incline to quickly find the right fit.


 

Set up for success: Start at a resistance you can control with tall posture, light grip, and feet centered in the pedals. If your machine has incline, choose a level you can maintain without rocking your hips. What you’ll see inside: expect simple formats like two minute speed repeats and music driven cadence segments. For cadence targets around 100 to 120 SPM, adjust by feel: if your form wobbles, drop 5 to 10 SPM and rebuild control. Recover well: use the talk test and nasal breathing during recoveries; if your breath does not settle, scale the next interval’s speed or resistance.


 

Want a structured on ramp that builds confidence week by week? Try the beginner elliptical plan. Ready for tougher climbs and faster turnover? Step into the experienced elliptical plan. On days you feel tight, pair a short class with stretch and recovery. Pair and go.


 

Which class type is best if I am new to the elliptical?
Choose beginner or low impact options that focus on controlled resistance, longer recoveries, and simple interval patterns so you can practice technique and build confidence.


 

How should I pick a workout on days I am short on time or energy?
Go with steady state or low impact rhythm sessions that emphasize consistency over max intensity, and keep form tall with relaxed shoulders.


 

Can these 20 minute sessions build strength too?
Yes. Higher resistance and hill focused classes increase muscular load much like outdoor climbs, especially when you progress gradually and keep recoveries honest.


 

What if I have joint concerns or feel pain during a session?
Pick low impact or no incline formats, reduce resistance, avoid leaning forward, and pause for a recovery segment if sharp pain appears. Consult a clinician for persistent issues.


 

How do I use music and rhythm cues effectively?
Select a playlist vibe that motivates you and match your stride to the instructor’s cadence cues; it smooths pacing and makes interval transitions easier to hit.


 

What tracking helps long term progress?
Log perceived exertion, recovery quality, and consistency across the week. Rotate formats and revisit slightly harder sessions as your breathing and control improve.


 

