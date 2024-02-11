Collection

Beginner Elliptical

Start your elliptical workout journey with these low impact classes guaranteed to burn calories and build endurance. Class formats include LISS, incline & no incline, hills & drills, bootcamps and our exclusive Rhythm Elliptical® workouts.

videos (80)

20 Min Beginner HIIT Workout #272

21:04

20 Min Beginner HIIT Workout #272

Beginner HIIT elliptical workout with speeds up to 120 SPM and max resistance pushes towards the end. No incline.

30 Min HIIT & Hills Workout #265

30:43

30 Min HIIT & Hills Workout #265

Beg/Inter level HIIT workout with speed pushes up to 115 spm. Relatively low resistance throughout. No incline.

20 Min Beg HIIT Workout #261

21:53

20 Min Beg HIIT Workout #261

Quick beginner workout with speeds of 80-100 spm with one 110 sprint at end. Also low incline and resistance until final push with max resistance & incline. Playlist includes pop and R&B tracks.

30 Min LISS Elliptical Workout #271

31:06

30 Min LISS Elliptical Workout #271

Low impact slow and steady workout designed for beginners. 110 spm highest speed with low resistance and incline throughout.

20 Min LISS Elliptical Workout #274

20:04

20 Min LISS Elliptical Workout #274

Low impact steady state workout with light to moderate resistance throughout. Low incline is optional. Speeds stay fairly constance around 100 spm.

30 Min Beginner HIIT Workout #256

32:44

30 Min Beginner HIIT Workout #256

Beginner HIIT elliptical workout with moderate speeds and resistance intervals.

20 Min Beg HIIT Workout #267

23:06

20 Min Beg HIIT Workout #267

Beginner HIIT elliptical workout with speeds up to 120 SPM and max resistance pushes towards the end. Low inclines are optional.

20 Min Beg HIIT Workout #266

21:08

20 Min Beg HIIT Workout #266

Short beginner elliptical workout with longer recoveries between speed and resistance intervals. Low incline is optional.

40 Min Beg LISS Workout #264

40:25

40 Min Beg LISS Workout #264

Low impact steady state workout designed for beginners to maximize fat burn

30 Min Fat Burn LISS Workout #263

31:01

30 Min Fat Burn LISS Workout #263

Low impact steady state class designed for beginners to maximize fat burn

20 Min Beginner Slow Hill Elliptical Workout #258

20:36

20 Min Beginner Slow Hill Elliptical Workout #258

Shorter beginner class featuring a slow progressive hill combined with tough speed based intervals.

20 Min Beginner Steady State Workout #257

20:50

20 Min Beginner Steady State Workout #257

Beginner level workout with low incline and a steady speed of about 75-80 SPM. Set to a R&B playlist

40 Min Beginner Endurance Workout #255

42:20

40 Min Beginner Endurance Workout #255

Beginner workout focused on endurance with longer speed & resistance based intervals.

30 Min Beg Elliptical Workout #252

30:04

30 Min Beg Elliptical Workout #252

Beginner class focused on speed and incline intervals with low resistance throughout.

30 Min Double Trouble Workout #247

29:51

30 Min Double Trouble Workout #247

Beginner workout split up into 2 blocks of work, each consisting of 3 intervals that varies in speed and resistance.

30 Min Return to Workout #245 (Part 1)

30:29

30 Min Return to Workout #245 (Part 1)

Return to Workout (Part 1): Beginner level class tailored for seniors or those of us who are just getting back into working out.

20 Min Intro to Rhythm Workout #244 (Part 1)

21:14

20 Min Intro to Rhythm Workout #244 (Part 1)

Intro to Rhythm (Part 1): Beginner level class covering the basics of a rhythm workout.

40 Min Beginner LISS Workout #243

40:41

40 Min Beginner LISS Workout #243

Low Impact Steady State workout featuring lengthy speed & resistance based intervals with a goal of staying consistent.

30 Min Beg HIIT Elliptical Workout #240

29:54

30 Min Beg HIIT Elliptical Workout #240

Beginner HIIT workout featuring speed based intervals combined with a moderate resistance & incline.

20 Min Max Out Elliptical Workout #237

20:38

20 Min Max Out Elliptical Workout #237

20 Min beginner level workout featuring 8 intense maxing out intervals combined with a progressively increasing incline.

20 Min Beg Elliptical Workout #234

21:33

20 Min Beg Elliptical Workout #234

Shorter beginner class with no inclines featuring a variety of intervals for a full body workout.

20 Min Beg Elliptical Workout #231

19:45

20 Min Beg Elliptical Workout #231

Shorter beginner level workout with no inclines featuring long speed based intervals with an alternating resistance.

40 Min Beg No Incline Elliptical Workout #228

41:11

40 Min Beg No Incline Elliptical Workout #228

Beginner level class focused on endurance with speed, hill & isolation intervals and an alternating resistance for a full body workout. No incline.

20 Min Beginner Elliptical Workout #227

21:16

20 Min Beginner Elliptical Workout #227

Beginner Elliptical class featuring speed, hill & isolation intervals with an alternating resistance for a full body workout.

20 Min Sculpt & Tone Elliptical Workout #221

20:38

20 Min Sculpt & Tone Elliptical Workout #221

Beginner workout with no inclines featuring moderate speeds & resistances coupled with isolating intervals to target specific muscle groups.

20 Min Beg Workout #215

19:48

20 Min Beg Workout #215

Shorter beginner Elliptical workout focused on full body toning & conditioning through various climbing and jogging intervals (no inclines).

20 Min Beg Fast & Furious Workout #212

20:48

20 Min Beg Fast & Furious Workout #212

Shorter workout with no inclines split up into 3 blocks of work featuring intervals that progressively get shorter while speeds increase.

20 Min Rhythm Elliptical™ workout #209

21:14

20 Min Rhythm Elliptical™ workout #209

Shorter beginner Rhythm Elliptical™ workout with no inclines featuring heavy resistance climbs combined with sprints upto 55 RPM.

20 Min The Build Up #207

20:31

20 Min The Build Up #207

Beginner elliptical class with no inclines featuring challenging speed and resistance based intervals with plenty of recoveries in between.

30 Min Rhythm Elliptical™ Workout #202

29:50

30 Min Rhythm Elliptical™ Workout #202

Beginner Rhythm Elliptical™ workout with no inclines featuring speed & resistance intervals while staying on the beat of a fun pop playlist.

20 Min The Buildup (No Incline) #196

20:16

20 Min The Buildup (No Incline) #196

20 Minute beginner workout with no inclines featuring an alternating resistance coupled with a speed focused intervals.

20 Min Mixed Terrain Rhythm Elliptical Workout™ #254

20:14

20 Min Mixed Terrain Rhythm Elliptical Workout™ #254

Move your feet to the beat of the music in this shorter beginner Rhythm Elliptical Workout™ featuring a variety of intervals.

40 Min Climb & Coast (No Incline) #188

40:41

40 Min Climb & Coast (No Incline) #188

40 Min beginner workout based on endurance, simulating hill climbing by increasing the resistance to the max and then taking it back down.

20 Min Triple Threat #183

19:49

20 Min Triple Threat #183

20 Min beginner workout featuring endurance, speed and heavy resistances. Split into 3 blocks of work with lengthy recoveries in between.

20 Min Building Blocks #179

22:05

20 Min Building Blocks #179

Shorter beginner level workout with no inclines, featuring a progressively increasing resistance to simulate hiking up a hill.

20 Min HIIT workout (No Incline) #178

20:10

20 Min HIIT workout (No Incline) #178

20 Min HIIT workout w/ no inclines & moderate resistances, featuring 6 x 2 min speed based intervals each followed by a minute of recovery.

40 Min Ying Yang (No Incline) #173

44:28

40 Min Ying Yang (No Incline) #173

40 Minute beginner level workout focused on endurance with no inclines, but tons of speed and resistance challenges.

20 Min Country Stride Elliptical Workout (No Incline) #170

21:16

20 Min Country Stride Elliptical Workout (No Incline) #170

Beginner workout with no inclines, featuring speed & resistance challenges combined with no arms and isolation drills. Fun country playlist.

20 Min Hip Hop Stride Elliptical Workout #167

20:56

20 Min Hip Hop Stride Elliptical Workout #167

Beginner level workout featuring spritning intervals through a progressively increasing resistance. Moderate incline throughout.

20 Min Rock & Strides Rhythm Elliptical™ (No Incline) #166

23:27

20 Min Rock & Strides Rhythm Elliptical™ (No Incline) #166

Beginner level workout with no inclines, featuring staggering speeds and heavy resistances combined with a variety of different intervals.

20 Min Beg Rhythm Elliptical™ Workout #161

20:10

20 Min Beg Rhythm Elliptical™ Workout #161

Beginner level rhythm elliptical workout with modest inclines & resistances, and a speed that stays on the beat of a 90's R&B playlist.

20 Min Beg Dynamic Workout #156

20:28

20 Min Beg Dynamic Workout #156

Shorter beginner level workout featuring speed & resistance pushes coupled with a progressive incline, matched with an upbeat rock playlist.

20 Min Chasing Hills #153

21:25

20 Min Chasing Hills #153

Beginner workout focused on hill work through a combination of incline & resistance, coupled with moderate speed pushes & ample recoveries.

20 Min Rhythm Elliptical™ Workout (No Incline) #151

20:29

20 Min Rhythm Elliptical™ Workout (No Incline) #151

Beginner level rhythm elliptical workout with no inclines, pushing through moderate speeds & resistances coupled with strenuous intervals.

20 Min Beginner Rhythm Elliptical™ Workout (No Incline) #145

21:29

20 Min Beginner Rhythm Elliptical™ Workout (No Incline) #145

Beginner level rhythm workout with no inclines, featuring speed & resistance challenges while staying on the beat of a soft pop playlist.

20 Min Beg Stronger Strides (No Incline) #138

21:29

20 Min Beg Stronger Strides (No Incline) #138

Beginner level elliptical workout with no inclines, focusing mainly on resistance and speed through a couple of max effort sprinting intervals. Set to a 2000s Love Songs playlist.

20 Min Rhythm Elliptical™ Workout #134

20:06

20 Min Rhythm Elliptical™ Workout #134

Beginner level rhythm elliptical workout focused on a full body workout with speed & resistance pushing intervals, set to a pop playlist.

30 Min Rhythm Elliptical™ Workout (No Incline) #133

29:33

30 Min Rhythm Elliptical™ Workout (No Incline) #133

Beginner level rhythm elliptical class with no inclines that is focused on a full body workout, featuring intense resistance and speed intervals. Set to a pop playlist.

30 Min Back Up & Stack Up (No Incline) #131

30:08

30 Min Back Up & Stack Up (No Incline) #131

Fully reversed beginner elliptical class, featuring resistance & speed intervals but 0% inclines, set to a country playlist.

20 Min Beginner Workout (No Incline) #129

20:11

20 Min Beginner Workout (No Incline) #129

A short, beginner elliptical class featuring no incline and several speed intervals through moderate resistance and endurance jogs.

20 Min Beg In & Out Workout (No Incline) #127

21:01

20 Min Beg In & Out Workout (No Incline) #127

Beginner elliptical class with no inclines, featuring only speed & resistance intervals with a max resistance of 3, and max speed of 80 RPM.

40 Min Chain Reaction #126

39:52

40 Min Chain Reaction #126

Combo Elliptical & Body Weight cross training workout, with 30 min on the Elliptical Machine, and 10 min on the mat, set to an R&B playlist.

40 Min Five Steps (No Incline) #124

39:53

40 Min Five Steps (No Incline) #124

Beginner workout with no inclines, consisting of 4 sets of 5 one minute long intervals where you push both speed and resistance to the max.

30 Min Speed Only (No Incline) #123

29:41

30 Min Speed Only (No Incline) #123

Beginner elliptical class focused on speed, with a resistance that is comfortable to you and no inclines at all. Set to an R&B playlist.

20 Min The Push #122

19:37

20 Min The Push #122

Short beginner workout with moderate resistances while focusing on pushing speeds and inclines, set to an R&B playlist.

20 Min Beg Rhythm Elliptical™ (No Incline) #120

20:23

20 Min Beg Rhythm Elliptical™ (No Incline) #120

Beginner elliptical class, made up of several sprints and climbs through significant resistance, but zero incline, set to a pop playlist.

20 Min Beg Rhythm Elliptical™ (No Incline) #117

22:47

20 Min Beg Rhythm Elliptical™ (No Incline) #117

A short, beginner level elliptical class with no incline, featuring only speed and resistance intervals set to a pop playlist.

20 Min 90s Rock 'n Roll #110

20:47

20 Min 90s Rock 'n Roll #110

Beginner elliptical workout with modest incline & resistance intervals set to a 90s rock incline.

30 Min Rule Of Fifteen #108

30:17

30 Min Rule Of Fifteen #108

A beginner level elliptical workout, consisting of speed intervals of increasing intensity, with an incline up to 3.5 percent, set to an instrumental playlist.

20 Min Beginner Workout #107

20:08

20 Min Beginner Workout #107

A short beginner level workout, filled with powerful speed intervals through resistance, incline up to 3%, set to an instrumental playlist.

30 Min Peaks And Valleys #106

32:16

30 Min Peaks And Valleys #106

A beginner level elliptical class, featuring a variety of resistance, speed and incline intervals, up to 7%, set to a pop playlist.

20 Min Paired Pyramid Workout #103

20:37

20 Min Paired Pyramid Workout #103

Beg level workout with 1 min speed, resistance & incline intervals with 1 min recoveries. Inclines up to 4%

20 Min Rhythm Elliptical™ Stride #102

29:41

20 Min Rhythm Elliptical™ Stride #102

Short but intense class based on rhythm. Your elliptical stride pace is based on the beat of the music. Fun current hits playlist

20 Min No Incline 2020s #99

20:09

20 Min No Incline 2020s #99

Beg level elliptical machine workout with no incline - just some light speed and resistance intervals. Set to a pop playlist.

20 Min Go the Distance (No Inclines) #95

20:26

20 Min Go the Distance (No Inclines) #95

A short beginner level elliptical class, consisting of several speed and resistance intervals forward and in reverse, featuring an indie playlist.

20 Min Don't Resist the Speed (No Inclines) #94

20:16

20 Min Don't Resist the Speed (No Inclines) #94

A short beg elliptical ride, featuring some speed intervals, mixed with a reverse and couple resistance pushes, set to an indie playlist.

30 Min All About Legs #91

30:26

30 Min All About Legs #91

Beginner level workout focused on balancing out muscles on both sides of legs and lower body. Great for glutes, quads, hamstrings and core

20 Min Back It Up #90

20:15

20 Min Back It Up #90

Beg level fully reversed elliptical workout. 5 intervals at 3 mins each with 1:30 min of work and 1:30 min of recovery. Fun indie playlist.

20 Min All About Arms #88

20:14

20 Min All About Arms #88

Beginner level workout that is full body but with extra emphasis on the arms.

20 Min Country HIIT #85 (No Incline)

20:15

20 Min Country HIIT #85 (No Incline)

Beg level workout with speed and resistance intervals and lots of recoveries. Fun country music playlist

30 Min Beg Speed Intervals #81 (No Incline)

30:30

30 Min Beg Speed Intervals #81 (No Incline)

Beginner level class all about speed. No incline and minimal resistance so you can learn about speed intervals.

20 Min Beg Resistance Intervals #80 (No Inclines)

20:26

20 Min Beg Resistance Intervals #80 (No Inclines)

Beginner level class all about resistance. No incline and lower speeds so you can learn about resistance intervals.

20 Min Beginner Inclines #79

20:17

20 Min Beginner Inclines #79

Beginner level class focused on incline. Minimal resistance and speed to you can really push the inclines

30 Min Beg Workout #78

33:27

30 Min Beg Workout #78

A beginner elliptical class, featuring speed and incline intervals (up to 8%) set to a 90s playlist.

20 Min Beg Workout #77 (No Incline)

23:05

20 Min Beg Workout #77 (No Incline)

Beginner level class, featuring a lot of speed intervals with increasing resistance and no incline.

40 Min Elliptical Pilates Bootcamp #73

40:14

40 Min Elliptical Pilates Bootcamp #73

Both cardio and strength - 30 min on the elliptical followed by 10 min arms & abs Pilates for a complete low impact workout.

30 Min Summit Climb #63

31:29

30 Min Summit Climb #63

Beginner level workout with progressive inclines up to 10%, all to fun 80s hits.

30 Min Beg Elliptical #58

31:45

30 Min Beg Elliptical #58

Beginner level workout with modest inclines and speed intervals.

20 Min Beg Intervals #45

20:52

20 Min Beg Intervals #45

Beginner level class utilizing short speed & resistance intervals to current pop soundtrack

20 Min Beginner (NO INCLINE) #33

19:35

20 Min Beginner (NO INCLINE) #33

Intermediate level workout with 1st half focusing on resistance & 2nd half on speedwork.

START TRAINING
WITH FITSCOPE

Join thousands of others who enjoy Fitscope Studio Classes

logo

Explore

Commercial Subscription

Allows Fitscope classes to be used in a commercial gym or boutique studio (1 location) with up to 500 members. Multiple simultaneous users enabled. Lets Talk!

Fitscope B2B

Fitscope B2B

© Fitscope Technologies LLC, 2023
Powered by fitcaster Fitcaster