Start your elliptical workout journey with these low impact classes guaranteed to burn calories and build endurance. Class formats include LISS, incline & no incline, hills & drills, bootcamps and our exclusive Rhythm Elliptical® workouts.
Beginner HIIT elliptical workout with speeds up to 120 SPM and max resistance pushes towards the end. No incline.
Beg/Inter level HIIT workout with speed pushes up to 115 spm. Relatively low resistance throughout. No incline.
Quick beginner workout with speeds of 80-100 spm with one 110 sprint at end. Also low incline and resistance until final push with max resistance & incline. Playlist includes pop and R&B tracks.
Low impact slow and steady workout designed for beginners. 110 spm highest speed with low resistance and incline throughout.
Low impact steady state workout with light to moderate resistance throughout. Low incline is optional. Speeds stay fairly constance around 100 spm.
Beginner HIIT elliptical workout with moderate speeds and resistance intervals.
Beginner HIIT elliptical workout with speeds up to 120 SPM and max resistance pushes towards the end. Low inclines are optional.
Short beginner elliptical workout with longer recoveries between speed and resistance intervals. Low incline is optional.
Low impact steady state workout designed for beginners to maximize fat burn
Low impact steady state class designed for beginners to maximize fat burn
Shorter beginner class featuring a slow progressive hill combined with tough speed based intervals.
Beginner level workout with low incline and a steady speed of about 75-80 SPM. Set to a R&B playlist
Beginner workout focused on endurance with longer speed & resistance based intervals.
Beginner class focused on speed and incline intervals with low resistance throughout.
Beginner workout split up into 2 blocks of work, each consisting of 3 intervals that varies in speed and resistance.
Return to Workout (Part 1): Beginner level class tailored for seniors or those of us who are just getting back into working out.
Intro to Rhythm (Part 1): Beginner level class covering the basics of a rhythm workout.
Low Impact Steady State workout featuring lengthy speed & resistance based intervals with a goal of staying consistent.
Beginner HIIT workout featuring speed based intervals combined with a moderate resistance & incline.
20 Min beginner level workout featuring 8 intense maxing out intervals combined with a progressively increasing incline.
Shorter beginner class with no inclines featuring a variety of intervals for a full body workout.
Shorter beginner level workout with no inclines featuring long speed based intervals with an alternating resistance.
Beginner level class focused on endurance with speed, hill & isolation intervals and an alternating resistance for a full body workout. No incline.
Beginner Elliptical class featuring speed, hill & isolation intervals with an alternating resistance for a full body workout.
Beginner workout with no inclines featuring moderate speeds & resistances coupled with isolating intervals to target specific muscle groups.
Shorter beginner Elliptical workout focused on full body toning & conditioning through various climbing and jogging intervals (no inclines).
Shorter workout with no inclines split up into 3 blocks of work featuring intervals that progressively get shorter while speeds increase.
Shorter beginner Rhythm Elliptical™ workout with no inclines featuring heavy resistance climbs combined with sprints upto 55 RPM.
Beginner elliptical class with no inclines featuring challenging speed and resistance based intervals with plenty of recoveries in between.
Beginner Rhythm Elliptical™ workout with no inclines featuring speed & resistance intervals while staying on the beat of a fun pop playlist.
20 Minute beginner workout with no inclines featuring an alternating resistance coupled with a speed focused intervals.
Move your feet to the beat of the music in this shorter beginner Rhythm Elliptical Workout™ featuring a variety of intervals.
40 Min beginner workout based on endurance, simulating hill climbing by increasing the resistance to the max and then taking it back down.
20 Min beginner workout featuring endurance, speed and heavy resistances. Split into 3 blocks of work with lengthy recoveries in between.
Shorter beginner level workout with no inclines, featuring a progressively increasing resistance to simulate hiking up a hill.
20 Min HIIT workout w/ no inclines & moderate resistances, featuring 6 x 2 min speed based intervals each followed by a minute of recovery.
40 Minute beginner level workout focused on endurance with no inclines, but tons of speed and resistance challenges.
Beginner workout with no inclines, featuring speed & resistance challenges combined with no arms and isolation drills. Fun country playlist.
Beginner level workout featuring spritning intervals through a progressively increasing resistance. Moderate incline throughout.
Beginner level workout with no inclines, featuring staggering speeds and heavy resistances combined with a variety of different intervals.
Beginner level rhythm elliptical workout with modest inclines & resistances, and a speed that stays on the beat of a 90's R&B playlist.
Shorter beginner level workout featuring speed & resistance pushes coupled with a progressive incline, matched with an upbeat rock playlist.
Beginner workout focused on hill work through a combination of incline & resistance, coupled with moderate speed pushes & ample recoveries.
Beginner level rhythm elliptical workout with no inclines, pushing through moderate speeds & resistances coupled with strenuous intervals.
Beginner level rhythm workout with no inclines, featuring speed & resistance challenges while staying on the beat of a soft pop playlist.
Beginner level elliptical workout with no inclines, focusing mainly on resistance and speed through a couple of max effort sprinting intervals. Set to a 2000s Love Songs playlist.
Beginner level rhythm elliptical workout focused on a full body workout with speed & resistance pushing intervals, set to a pop playlist.
Beginner level rhythm elliptical class with no inclines that is focused on a full body workout, featuring intense resistance and speed intervals. Set to a pop playlist.
Fully reversed beginner elliptical class, featuring resistance & speed intervals but 0% inclines, set to a country playlist.
A short, beginner elliptical class featuring no incline and several speed intervals through moderate resistance and endurance jogs.
Beginner elliptical class with no inclines, featuring only speed & resistance intervals with a max resistance of 3, and max speed of 80 RPM.
Combo Elliptical & Body Weight cross training workout, with 30 min on the Elliptical Machine, and 10 min on the mat, set to an R&B playlist.
Beginner workout with no inclines, consisting of 4 sets of 5 one minute long intervals where you push both speed and resistance to the max.
Beginner elliptical class focused on speed, with a resistance that is comfortable to you and no inclines at all. Set to an R&B playlist.
Short beginner workout with moderate resistances while focusing on pushing speeds and inclines, set to an R&B playlist.
Beginner elliptical class, made up of several sprints and climbs through significant resistance, but zero incline, set to a pop playlist.
A short, beginner level elliptical class with no incline, featuring only speed and resistance intervals set to a pop playlist.
Beginner elliptical workout with modest incline & resistance intervals set to a 90s rock incline.
A beginner level elliptical workout, consisting of speed intervals of increasing intensity, with an incline up to 3.5 percent, set to an instrumental playlist.
A short beginner level workout, filled with powerful speed intervals through resistance, incline up to 3%, set to an instrumental playlist.
A beginner level elliptical class, featuring a variety of resistance, speed and incline intervals, up to 7%, set to a pop playlist.
Beg level workout with 1 min speed, resistance & incline intervals with 1 min recoveries. Inclines up to 4%
Short but intense class based on rhythm. Your elliptical stride pace is based on the beat of the music. Fun current hits playlist
Beg level elliptical machine workout with no incline - just some light speed and resistance intervals. Set to a pop playlist.
A short beginner level elliptical class, consisting of several speed and resistance intervals forward and in reverse, featuring an indie playlist.
A short beg elliptical ride, featuring some speed intervals, mixed with a reverse and couple resistance pushes, set to an indie playlist.
Beginner level workout focused on balancing out muscles on both sides of legs and lower body. Great for glutes, quads, hamstrings and core
Beg level fully reversed elliptical workout. 5 intervals at 3 mins each with 1:30 min of work and 1:30 min of recovery. Fun indie playlist.
Beginner level workout that is full body but with extra emphasis on the arms.
Beg level workout with speed and resistance intervals and lots of recoveries. Fun country music playlist
Beginner level class all about speed. No incline and minimal resistance so you can learn about speed intervals.
Beginner level class all about resistance. No incline and lower speeds so you can learn about resistance intervals.
Beginner level class focused on incline. Minimal resistance and speed to you can really push the inclines
A beginner elliptical class, featuring speed and incline intervals (up to 8%) set to a 90s playlist.
Beginner level class, featuring a lot of speed intervals with increasing resistance and no incline.
Both cardio and strength - 30 min on the elliptical followed by 10 min arms & abs Pilates for a complete low impact workout.
Beginner level workout with progressive inclines up to 10%, all to fun 80s hits.
Beginner level class utilizing short speed & resistance intervals to current pop soundtrack
