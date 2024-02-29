Low Impact Rides

Collection

Shorter low impact workout featuring speed based intervals combined with some choreo movements and a moderate resistance throughout.

Low impact ride featuring shorter speed & resistance based intervals to the beat of the music.

A short low impact workout with a plenty of longer endurance intervals and a few heavy climbs. Mostly in the saddle.

Low impact but not easy. Plenty of longer speed and resistance intervals, but mostly seated.

A short low impact workout with a plenty of longer endurance intervals and some heavy climbs, featuring an indie playlist.

A lengthy beginner low impact class, featuring moderate and sustainable intervals with active recoveries, set to a 70s remixes playlist.

Short ride that is mostly in the saddle meaning that it is very easy on the knees. Great for beginners too! Set to an 80s playlist.

A brief low impact workout with several moderate intervals and a stretch set to an instrumental playlist.

A low impact beginner cycling ride featuring runs, hills and endurance intervals mostly in the saddle.

A mostly seated ride with incline and endurance intervals with lots of active recoveries, set to a country playlist.

A seated beginner ride with resistance and speed intervals. Low impact so easy on the knees. Class rock tracs from the 70s & 80s

A short low impact workout featuring hills and jogs of varying resistance, set to a 60s playlist.

A short low impact ride with some high resistance sprints and several endurance intervals, featuring a pop playlist.

A short low impact ride with moderate resistance jogs and sprints, featuring a pop playlist.

A low impact version of Toby's HIIT ride. The ride will be seated, but expect the same heart-pumping, leg-buiding workout

Low impact rhythm ride that is mostly in the saddle to fun 80s hits.

Low impact ride that is mostly in the saddle.

Low impact ride that is mostly in the saddle. Current hits playlist

Low impact & beginner ride that is mostly in the saddle so easier on the knees

Low impact & beginner ride that is mostly in the saddle so easier on the knees

Join David for this 20 min beginner and low impact ride.

Join Brinn for this 20 min beginner and low impact ride.

Rhythm ride entirely in the saddle - Brinn explains everything so good for beginners or anybody wanting a low impact ride.

Join David for this 20 min beginner and low impact ride.

Low Impact Rides: Mostly Seated Cycling That’s Kind To Knees

Get Ready, Then Ride

Start with a light spin and check your setup: raise the saddle so your knee has a small bend at the bottom of each pedal stroke and keep the bars high enough that your back feels relaxed. Pair your bike and sensors in the app so you can see cadence, watts, and calories as you ride. If you are new here, explore Beginner low impact rides and skim our quick indoor cycling for beginners guide. Expect music-driven formats across the collection, including 70s remixes, indie, and country playlists, with clear on-screen segments that keep you oriented throughout.

 

In-session, you will cycle through longer endurance blocks and short speed surges with occasional heavy, seated climbs, plus rhythm rides and seated HIIT bursts for variety. Aim for a smooth cadence in the 80s on speed efforts and mid 60s on climbs, keeping endurance work in an easy, talkable heart rate. To scale on the fly, stay seated, lower resistance one notch, or drop your cadence to keep form sharp. Short on time? Pick focused 20 min rides, then build to steady 30 min rides as your stamina grows. Press Play.

 

FAQs: Low Impact Rides Questions

I'm new to mostly seated, gentle cycling classes — what should I look for in my first sessions from this on-demand collection?
Choose beginner-friendly, in-saddle rides with clear coach cues and steady resistance, prioritizing consistency over intensity.

 

How do I get my home bike, treadmill, or rower to pair so Fitscope displays real-time watts, pace, and calories during these low-impact studio rides?
Turn on Bluetooth and pair your equipment in the app; Fitscope supports many major brands and can use RUNN or SmartRow sensors when needed.

 

If I have sore knees but want cardio, how can I adapt these rhythm rides to protect my joints without skipping sessions?
Stick to seated rides, lower resistance, skip standing climbs, and opt for recovery-focused sessions when soreness increases.

 

I want to create a sustainable routine with these gentle rides — how should I mix session types and rest days when starting out?
Alternate steady rides with lighter rhythm or recovery sessions, progress gradually, and allow easy movement days to prevent burnout.

 

What's the best way to try this collection on my phone, tablet, or smart TV before committing to a membership?
Install the app and use the free trial to stream classes and test pairing before picking a recurring plan.

