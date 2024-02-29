Low Impact Rides

Shorter low impact workout featuring speed based intervals combined with some choreo movements and a moderate resistance throughout.
Low impact ride featuring shorter speed & resistance based intervals to the beat of the music.
A short low impact workout with a plenty of longer endurance intervals and a few heavy climbs. Mostly in the saddle.
Low impact but not easy. Plenty of longer speed and resistance intervals, but mostly seated.
A short low impact workout with a plenty of longer endurance intervals and some heavy climbs, featuring an indie playlist.
A lengthy beginner low impact class, featuring moderate and sustainable intervals with active recoveries, set to a 70s remixes playlist.
Short ride that is mostly in the saddle meaning that it is very easy on the knees. Great for beginners too! Set to an 80s playlist.
A brief low impact workout with several moderate intervals and a stretch set to an instrumental playlist.
A low impact beginner cycling ride featuring runs, hills and endurance intervals mostly in the saddle.
A mostly seated ride with incline and endurance intervals with lots of active recoveries, set to a country playlist.
A seated beginner ride with resistance and speed intervals. Low impact so easy on the knees. Class rock tracs from the 70s & 80s
A short low impact workout featuring hills and jogs of varying resistance, set to a 60s playlist.
A short low impact ride with some high resistance sprints and several endurance intervals, featuring a pop playlist.
A short low impact ride with moderate resistance jogs and sprints, featuring a pop playlist.
A low impact version of Toby's HIIT ride. The ride will be seated, but expect the same heart-pumping, leg-buiding workout
Low impact rhythm ride that is mostly in the saddle to fun 80s hits.
Low impact ride that is mostly in the saddle.
Low impact ride that is mostly in the saddle. Current hits playlist
Low impact & beginner ride that is mostly in the saddle so easier on the knees
Low impact & beginner ride that is mostly in the saddle so easier on the knees
Join David for this 20 min beginner and low impact ride.
Join Brinn for this 20 min beginner and low impact ride.
Rhythm ride entirely in the saddle - Brinn explains everything so good for beginners or anybody wanting a low impact ride.
Join David for this 20 min beginner and low impact ride.
Allows Fitscope classes to be used in a commercial gym or boutique studio (1 location) with up to 500 members. Multiple simultaneous users enabled. Lets Talk!
© Fitscope Technologies LLC, 2023
Powered by Fitcaster