20 Min Adv Hills & Drills Ride #315

20:26

20 Min Adv Hills & Drills Ride #315

Strength building class featuring heavy hills with an occasional sprint, with a little bit of choreo. Set to a pop playlist.
20 Min Beg Rhythm Ride #319

21:52

20 Min Beg Rhythm Ride #319

Beg level rhythm cycling class with speeds up to 90 rpm. Moderate resistance most of the class, with a couple of heavy climbs towards the end. Set to a pop playlist.
20 Min Beg Rhythm Ride #322

23:04

20 Min Beg Rhythm Ride #322

Beg level rhythm ride with speeds up to 125rpm. Light to moderate resistance most of the class, with only a couple of heavy climbs. Set to an R&B and pop playlist.
20 Min HIIT & Hills Ride #317

23:37

20 Min HIIT & Hills Ride #317

Strength building class featuring heavy hills will moderate speeds. Set to a pop playlist.
20 Min Beg Rhythm Ride #327

20:56

20 Min Beg Rhythm Ride #327

Beg level rhythm cycling class with speeds up to 90 rpm. Moderate resistance for most of the class. Set to indie & pop playlist.
20 Min Beg Rhythm Ride #312

20:55

20 Min Beg Rhythm Ride #312

Beg level rhythm cycling class with speeds up to 105 rpm. Moderate resistance of 3/5 for most of the class. Set to indie & electronic playlist.
20 Min Low Impact Ride #303

20:14

20 Min Low Impact Ride #303

Shorter low impact workout featuring speed based intervals combined with some choreo movements and a moderate resistance throughout.
20 Min Adv HIIT Ride #295

24:02

20 Min Adv HIIT Ride #295

Shorter advanced level HIIT ride featuring consecutive speed & resistance based intervals while riding both in and out of the saddle.
20 Min Low Impact Rhythm Ride #291

20:14

20 Min Low Impact Rhythm Ride #291

A short low impact workout with a plenty of longer endurance intervals and a few heavy climbs. Mostly in the saddle.
20 Min The Shift HIIT Ride #281

20:15

20 Min The Shift HIIT Ride #281

Short but intense ride that packs a 45 min workout in a 20 min ride! Lots of speed and resistance intervals.
20 Min Low Impact Ride #279

20:01

20 Min Low Impact Ride #279

A short low impact workout with a plenty of longer endurance intervals and some heavy climbs, featuring an indie playlist.
20 Min Hills & Drills Ride #273

22:37

20 Min Hills & Drills Ride #273

A short intermediate ride, filled with speed intervals in a pyramid drill, going up and down in length, set to an 80s tracks and mixes playlist.
20 Min Low Impact Ride #260

20:16

20 Min Low Impact Ride #260

A brief low impact workout with several moderate intervals and a stretch set to an instrumental playlist.
20 Min Low Impact Ride #266

20:26

20 Min Low Impact Ride #266

Short ride that is mostly in the saddle meaning that it is very easy on the knees. Great for beginners too! Set to an 80s playlist.
20 Min HIIT Country Ride #214

21:49

20 Min HIIT Country Ride #214

A short intermediate HIIT ride, featuring different speed and hill intervals, set to a country playlist.
20 Min HIIT Ride #211

20:24

20 Min HIIT Ride #211

A short but intense HIIT cycling ride, featuring lots of speed intervals w/ consistent resistance & increasing length, set to a pop playlist
20 Min Low Impact Rock Ride #210

21:26

20 Min Low Impact Rock Ride #210

A seated beginner ride with resistance and speed intervals. Low impact so easy on the knees. Class rock tracs from the 70s & 80s
20 Min Greatest HIITs Ride #207

21:42

20 Min Greatest HIITs Ride #207

An intense beginner workout, featuring lots of high intensity intervals, including steep hills, runs and sprints with a 2000s pop playlist.
20 Min Low Impact 60s Ride #206

20:39

20 Min Low Impact 60s Ride #206

A short low impact workout featuring hills and jogs of varying resistance, set to a 60s playlist.
20 Min Low Impact Ride #204

20:38

20 Min Low Impact Ride #204

A short low impact ride with some high resistance sprints and several endurance intervals, featuring a pop playlist.
20 Min Low Impact Ride #188

22:19

20 Min Low Impact Ride #188

A short low impact ride with moderate resistance jogs and sprints, featuring a pop playlist.
20 Min Seated HIIT Ride #187

22:53

20 Min Seated HIIT Ride #187

A low impact version of Toby's HIIT ride. The ride will be seated, but expect the same heart-pumping, leg-buiding workout
20 Min HIIT Ride #186

22:30

20 Min HIIT Ride #186

Short but advanced ride based in High Intensity Interval Training. 4 resistance intervals that will get your heart pumping.
20 Min Easy Ride #181

20:42

20 Min Easy Ride #181

Beginner level ride with moderate hills and sprints. Can also be used as a recovery ride
20 Min Beg Rhythm Ride #179

21:33

20 Min Beg Rhythm Ride #179

Beginner level ride with moderate hills and sprints. Indie & instrumental playlist
20 Min Beg Rhythm Ride #172

21:19

20 Min Beg Rhythm Ride #172

Beginner level ride that hits all the basic moves. Great 90s playlist
20 Min Beg Rhythm Ride #170

20:49

20 Min Beg Rhythm Ride #170

Beginner level ride that hits all the basic positions. Playlist features remixes from Avicii, Bruno Mars, Diplo & more
20 Min Beg Rhythm Ride #166

22:38

20 Min Beg Rhythm Ride #166

Beginner level ride that hits all the basic positions. Playlist is current hits & remixes
20 Min Beg Rhythm Ride #156

20:31

20 Min Beg Rhythm Ride #156

Beginner ride great for both a cardio and strength workout. Playlist features pop and hip hop
20 Min Beg Rhythm Ride #150

21:11

20 Min Beg Rhythm Ride #150

Beginner level workout to ease into cycling or a great refresher for all the basics
20 Min Low Impact Ride #143

20:17

20 Min Low Impact Ride #143

Low impact ride that is mostly in the saddle.
20 Min Beg 90s Rhythm Ride #136

20:52

20 Min Beg 90s Rhythm Ride #136

Short beg ride with a focus on building power to a 90s playlist
20 Min Inter Rhythm Ride #130

20:03

20 Min Inter Rhythm Ride #130

Intermediate level ride with heavy climbs, sprints and moderate choreo to a fun current hits playlist
20 Min Beg Rhythm Ride #127

19:19

20 Min Beg Rhythm Ride #127

Short but effective rhythm ride focused on the basics
20 Min Low Impact Ride #125

22:07

20 Min Low Impact Ride #125

Low impact ride that is mostly in the saddle. Current hits playlist
20 Min Low Impact Ride #123

20:15

20 Min Low Impact Ride #123

Low impact & beginner ride that is mostly in the saddle so easier on the knees
20 Min Beginner Ride #119

20:20

20 Min Beginner Ride #119

Beginner level ride with moderate hills and sprints.
20 Min Adv Beg Ride #117

19:38

20 Min Adv Beg Ride #117

Adv beginner ride with cardio, strength and core workouts to indie soundtrack
20 Min Low Impact Ride #115

19:39

20 Min Low Impact Ride #115

Join David for this 20 min beginner and low impact ride.
20 Min Low Impact Rhythm Ride #112

20:50

20 Min Low Impact Rhythm Ride #112

Join Brinn for this 20 min beginner and low impact ride.
20 Min Low Impact Ride #103

20:18

20 Min Low Impact Ride #103

Join David for this 20 min beginner and low impact ride.

Twenty minute cycling rides that fit your goal and your schedule

This short-format collection brings studio cycling into focused sessions across rhythm-led rides, hills and drills, HIIT, and mostly seated low-impact options. Expect clear coach cueing, music-driven pacing, and straightforward outcomes so you can choose for strength, cardio, endurance, or recovery. You will see effort signals like pyramid speed intervals that step up then down, plus seated HIIT options that mirror standing work for the same training effect. If you prefer easier-on-the-joints sessions, check out our low impact rides.


 

Quick setup tip: set your saddle so your knee stays soft at the bottom of each pedal stroke and raise the bars enough to relax your shoulders. Follow cadence or power if your bike connects, or use perceived effort to match coach cues. Choose rhythm rides for smooth leg speed, hills and drills for controlled climbing, and stay seated through any surge to scale intensity. Keep progress simple by nudging resistance up slightly, lengthening one interval, or aiming for a cleaner cadence week to week. Want a structured path forward? Explore our cycling plan, start with friendly beginner cycling rides, and pair hard days with stretch and recovery. Press Play.


How do I quickly pick the right ride?
Scan the title and summary for focus and movement patterns. Look for words like rhythm, HIIT, hills and drills, or low impact, and note whether work happens seated or with standing segments for climbs and sprints.

Can these short rides build strength as well as cardio?
Yes. Heavy resistance climbs and controlled out of the saddle work target muscular strength and power. Prioritize gearing and steady cadence instead of all out sprinting when strength is the goal.

What should I modify if I have joint concerns or am returning from injury?
Choose mostly seated, low-impact sessions, keep resistance moderate, and swap any jump or surge for a smooth cadence build. Increase effort gradually and follow medical guidance.

How can I combine these rides in a busy week?
Alternate a higher effort interval or hill session with a gentler endurance or recovery ride on the next day. Stack two short sessions when time allows to simulate a longer workout without losing quality.

How will I know it is working?
You will notice you can hold a given resistance at the same perceived effort, hit cadence targets more smoothly, and recover faster between intervals. If you are ready to level up, try the experienced cycling plan for a progressive build.

What setup details matter most?
A stable saddle height, relaxed upper body, and a clear view of cadence or power keep your effort aligned with the plan. If you do not have metrics, use the coach’s breathing and effort cues to stay on target.
 

