Choose a focused 30 minute cycling ride that fits your goal
Set your saddle so your knee has a slight bend at the bottom of the pedal stroke and raise the handlebar to keep a neutral back. Expect compact interval blocks that move with the music, including heavy hill repeats with occasional sprints and, in some sessions, a five-block hill and drill sequence. On rhythm rides you may see cadence targets from 70 to 120 rpm. Quick tip: if your cadence drifts over 100 rpm but feels bouncy, add a small turn of resistance; if you cannot hold 70 rpm with smooth form, ease resistance one notch.
Pick by training focus and intensity: look for HIIT, hills and drills, rhythm, low impact, or dumbbells in the title, and match the stated level. Use the instructor’s cueing to scale resistance, ride mostly seated on low impact days, and only grab light weights when the class calls for it. New to this format? Start with a gentle ramp using the 10 day beginner programs. Want a weekly structure that mixes strength climbs and tempo rhythm? Build your week with the cycling plan. Finish each ride with easy spinning and a post ride stretch to improve recovery. For more stable power on climbs, add two short sessions from core workouts each week. Press Play.
Are these classes good for beginners?
Yes. Choose beginner or low impact rides that spend more time seated and coach basic positions and cadence changes. Follow the modifications the instructor gives and aim for steady effort before adding speed or choreography.
How do I tell if a session is high intensity or recovery focused?
Check the class summary. HIIT and advanced rhythm rides feature repeated high effort blocks with short recoveries, while low impact or seated rides focus on smooth, steady endurance and active recovery.
Do I need equipment beyond the bike?
Most rides only require your bike, water, and a towel. Some sessions include a short, optional dumbbell segment that is clearly noted so you can prepare or skip it.
How should I modify if my joints are sensitive?
Choose low impact or fully seated rides, keep cadence smooth, and use resistance to avoid jarring. Prioritize posture and breathing cues, and pause or dismount if anything hurts.
What is the best way to progress to harder rides?
Increase challenge gradually. Swap one beginner ride each week for an intermediate session, add one higher effort block when you feel ready, and support harder days with mobility or a light recovery ride.
