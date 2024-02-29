Collection

30 Min Rides

videos (69)

30 Min Hills & Drills Ride #324

31:54

30 Min Hills & Drills Ride #324

Strength building class featuring heavy hills and occasional sprints. Set to a pop playlist.
30 Min Adv HIIT Ride #325

31:37

30 Min Adv HIIT Ride #325

Strength building class featuring heavy hills and lower speeds, with a little bit of choreo. Set to a pop playlist.
30 Min Choreo Rhythm Ride #314

32:13

30 Min Choreo Rhythm Ride #314

Intermediate ride with cadence ranging 70-120 rpm, with a number of choreography moves like tap backs & elbow drops . Moderate to heavy resistance throughout.
30 Min Hills & Drills Ride #311

30:56

30 Min Hills & Drills Ride #311

Strength building class featuring heavy hills will moderate speeds. Set to a pop playlist.
30 Min Inter Rhythm Ride #321

30:52

30 Min Inter Rhythm Ride #321

Intermediate level ride with 70-100 rpm range, with occasional push up to 130. Both in and out of the saddle with a little bit of choreo.
30 Min Beg Rhythm Ride #318

33:40

30 Min Beg Rhythm Ride #318

Beg level rhythm cycling class with speeds up to 100 rpm. Moderate resistance most of the class, with a couple of heavy climbs with a 4 out 5 of the resistance scale. Set to an R&B and latin flavored playlist.
30 Min Hills & Drills Ride #301

31:42

30 Min Hills & Drills Ride #301

Hills & Drills ride focused on building strength featuring 5 blocks of work with ample recovery time between intervals.
30 Min Low Impact Ride #299

29:40

30 Min Low Impact Ride #299

Low impact ride featuring shorter speed & resistance based intervals to the beat of the music.
30 Min Hills & Drills #297

32:25

30 Min Hills & Drills #297

Hills & Drills ride focused on building strength with heavy resistances and speeds reaching a max of 115 RPM in a variety of intervals.
30 Min Beg Rhythm Ride #288

29:38

30 Min Beg Rhythm Ride #288

Beginner level class with a variety of incline and speed intervals. Expect to ride both in and out of the saddle.
30 Min Country Rhythm Ride #286

30:07

30 Min Country Rhythm Ride #286

A beginner workout with some moderate interval pushes and endurance parts, set to an indie country playlist.
30 Min Strong Road Ride #282

30:49

30 Min Strong Road Ride #282

Intermediate level ride involving different hill segments and drills. Lots of resistance intervals to build strength.
30 Min Rhythm Ride w/ Dumbbells #278

30:12

30 Min Rhythm Ride w/ Dumbbells #278

Intermediate level ride w/ sprinting intervals & a ton of hill work coupled with a light dumbbell workout on the bike halfway through class.
30 Min Hills & Drills Ride #267

30:12

30 Min Hills & Drills Ride #267

Intermediate level ride involving different hill segments and drills, featuring lots of resistance intervals to build strength.
30 Min Beg Rhythm Ride #264

29:42

30 Min Beg Rhythm Ride #264

A beginner level workout, featuring a lot of intense intervals in terms of both resistance and speed, set to an electronic playlist.
30 Min 90s Rock Hills & Drills #263

31:53

30 Min 90s Rock Hills & Drills #263

Intermediate level ride involving different hill segments and drills. Lots of resistance intervals to build strength
30 Min Rhythm Ride w/ Dumbbells #259

30:07

30 Min Rhythm Ride w/ Dumbbells #259

An intermediate workout made up of a bunch of pushes and choreography drills with a dumbbell break fit in between, set to a pop playlist.
30 Min Beg Rhythm Ride #254

30:14

30 Min Beg Rhythm Ride #254

Beginner level class with a variety of incline and speed intervals. Expect to ride both in and out of the saddle.
30 Min Beg Country Rhythm Ride #251

29:57

30 Min Beg Country Rhythm Ride #251

Beginner level class with a variety of incline and speed intervals. Expect to ride both in and out of the saddle. Set to a country crossover playlist.
30 Min Beg Country Rhythm Ride #250

29:19

30 Min Beg Country Rhythm Ride #250

Beginner level class with a variety of incline and speed intervals. Expect to ride both in and out of the saddle. Set to a country playlist.
30 Min Hills & Drills Ride #245

28:20

30 Min Hills & Drills Ride #245

An intermediate workout featuring speed and power intervals as well as long progressive hills, set to a playlist of pop tracks and remixes.
30 Min Country Rhythm Ride #240

29:51

30 Min Country Rhythm Ride #240

A beginner level ride, featuring a well rounded set of power and endurance intervals, following a country hits playlist.
30 Min 90s Boyband Rhythm Ride #238

31:13

30 Min 90s Boyband Rhythm Ride #238

A beginner level workout, consisting of a lot of speed intervals, endurance sections and a couple of hills, set to a 90-s pop playlist.
30 Min Beg Rhythm Ride #236

31:46

30 Min Beg Rhythm Ride #236

A beginner rhythm ride, featuring a lot of powerful climb and speed intervals and following a Janet Jackson and Jennifer Lopez playlist.
30 Min Hills & Drills #235

30:10

30 Min Hills & Drills #235

Intermediate level ride involving different hill segments and drills. Lots of resistance intervals to build strength, set to a pop playlist.
30 Min Pop Princess Rhythm Ride #232

31:06

30 Min Pop Princess Rhythm Ride #232

A beginner level ride, consisting of climbs, pushes and sprints, set to a female artist pop playlist.
30 Min Adv Rhythm Ride #231

31:22

30 Min Adv Rhythm Ride #231

An advanced cycling class, filled with high intensity intervals with short recoveries. set to an indie playlist.
30 Min Adv HIIT Ride #229

30:55

30 Min Adv HIIT Ride #229

Advanced HIIT ride featuring long power intervals with steep hills for strength. Expect to be out of the saddle for most of the class.
30 Min Adv Rhythm Ride #227

29:34

30 Min Adv Rhythm Ride #227

Short but intense ride with hills, sprints & jogs with some choreo. But plenty of recoveries to keep you going.
30 Min HIIT Ride #225

30:17

30 Min HIIT Ride #225

Intense ride focused on speed and power, both in and out of the saddle. Great for building cardio & strength.
30 Min Hills & Drills Ride #220

28:55

30 Min Hills & Drills Ride #220

Intermediate level ride involving different hill segments and drills. Lots of resistance intervals to build strength
30 Min Low Impact Ride #218

30:47

30 Min Low Impact Ride #218

A low impact beginner cycling ride featuring runs, hills and endurance intervals mostly in the saddle.
30 Min Beg 80s Hills & Drills Ride #217

31:30

30 Min Beg 80s Hills & Drills Ride #217

A beginner cycling workout featuring a variety of speed and resistance intervals, set to an 80s playlist.
35 Min Low Impact Country Ride #215

36:40

35 Min Low Impact Country Ride #215

A mostly seated ride with incline and endurance intervals with lots of active recoveries, set to a country playlist.
30 Min 90s HIIT Ride #209

31:41

30 Min 90s HIIT Ride #209

Adv level ride based in High Intensity Interval Training. Lots of speed and resistance drills to build strength. 90s playlist
30 Min Adv Ride w/ Dumbbells #208

32:01

30 Min Adv Ride w/ Dumbbells #208

Advanced level ride with a light dumbbell workout on the bike halfway through class.
30 Min Hills & Drills Ride #201

31:53

30 Min Hills & Drills Ride #201

Intermediate level ride involving different hill segments and drills. Lots of resistance intervals to build strength. Current house playlist
30 Min HIIT & Hills Ride #198

30:07

30 Min HIIT & Hills Ride #198

Intense ride focused on speed and power, both in and out of the saddle, set to a pop playlist. Great for building cardio & strength.
30 Min Adv Drills & Dumbbells Ride #195

30:01

30 Min Adv Drills & Dumbbells Ride #195

An advanced cycling workout, featuring heavy climbs and speed intervals, as well a dumbbell section halfway thru.
30 Min Beg Hills & Drills Ride #194

29:51

30 Min Beg Hills & Drills Ride #194

A beginner level cycling workout, focusing on steep hills and high resistance intervals, featuring an indie playlist.
30 Min HIIT & Run Ride #192

34:27

30 Min HIIT & Run Ride #192

An advanced "HIIT and run" ride, consisting of powerful intervals and out of saddle sprints, set to a pop playlist.
30 Min Hills & Drills Ride #185

31:38

30 Min Hills & Drills Ride #185

Adv level ride involving 4 different hill segments and drills. Lots of resistance intervals to build strength
30 Min HIIT & Run Ride #184

35:21

30 Min HIIT & Run Ride #184

Short but advanced ride based in High Intensity Interval Training. Lots of speed and resistance drills to build strength.
30 Min Inter Rhythm Ride #177

30:13

30 Min Inter Rhythm Ride #177

Intermediate level ride with hills, fast flats and ab work. Both cardio and strength workout. Playlist is indie instrumental
30 Min Rhythm Ride #175

30:43

30 Min Rhythm Ride #175

Intermediate level class with good explanation of basic technique as well as a great workout. Playlist features current hits from Dua Lipa, Kygo, Janelle Monae & more
30 Min Beg Rhythm Ride #174

32:00

30 Min Beg Rhythm Ride #174

Beginner ride approx 50/50 in and out of the saddle with modest amount of choreo. Playlist features current and recent hits.
30 Min Adv Rhythm Ride #173

31:57

30 Min Adv Rhythm Ride #173

Intense interval ride that packs a 45 min effort into 30 min! Fun house remixes playlist
30 Min 90s Rhythm Ride #168

32:19

30 Min 90s Rhythm Ride #168

Intermediate level spin cycling class with hills, fast flats and ab work. Both cardio and strength workout to a hit 90s playlist
30 Min Beg Rhythm Ride #161

31:17

30 Min Beg Rhythm Ride #161

Beginner ride approx 50/50 in and out of the saddle. Playlist is current house remixes.
30 Min Low Impact 80s Ride #160

30:51

30 Min Low Impact 80s Ride #160

Low impact rhythm ride that is mostly in the saddle to fun 80s hits.
30 Min Beg Rhythm Ride #158

32:05

30 Min Beg Rhythm Ride #158

Beginner level class with good explanation of basic technique as well as a great workout. Fun playlist with tracks from 80s up to 2000s
30 Min Beg 90s Rhythm Ride #152

31:38

30 Min Beg 90s Rhythm Ride #152

Beginner ride approx 50/50 in and out of the saddle with modest amount of choreo. 90s playlist
30 Min Adv Ride w/ Dumbbells #142

30:21

30 Min Adv Ride w/ Dumbbells #142

Advanced level full body workout with hills, sprints, endurance runs and a dumbbell section in the middle.
30 Min Adv HIIT Ride #147

30:27

30 Min Adv HIIT Ride #147

Intense interval ride that packs a 45 min effort into 30 min! Pop and hip hop playlist
30 Min Inter Ride #146

30:27

30 Min Inter Ride #146

Intermediate level rhythm ride with plenty of hills, sprints and a little bit of choreo. Playlist is mix of pop and hip hop
30 Min Beg Rhythm Ride #145

31:10

30 Min Beg Rhythm Ride #145

Beginner level ride that hits all the basic positions. Current pop & hip hop playlist.
30 Min Inter Rhythm Ride #141

29:56

30 Min Inter Rhythm Ride #141

Intermediate level class with hills, endurance runs and more!
30 Min Beg 80s Ride #140

29:38

30 Min Beg 80s Ride #140

Beginner level class with good explanation of basic technique as well as a great workout to a fun 80s playlist
30 Min Beg Country Ride #138

30:42

30 Min Beg Country Ride #138

Beg level rhythm ride to popular country music hits.
30 Min Adv HIIT Ride #134

30:07

30 Min Adv HIIT Ride #134

Intense interval ride that packs a 45 min effort into 30 min! Pop and house playlist.
30 Min Inter Rhythm Ride #132

30:29

30 Min Inter Rhythm Ride #132

Intermediate level rhythm ride with focus on building power - so lots of hills and sprints
30 Min Low Impact Ride #120

29:47

30 Min Low Impact Ride #120

Low impact & beginner ride that is mostly in the saddle so easier on the knees
30 Min Rhythm Ride #114

30:00

30 Min Rhythm Ride #114

Intermediate level rhythm ride spent mostly out of the saddle.
30 Min Seated Beg Ride #110

29:58

30 Min Seated Beg Ride #110

Rhythm ride entirely in the saddle - Brinn explains everything so good for beginners or anybody wanting a low impact ride.
30 Min Adv Beg Power Ride #109

30:07

30 Min Adv Beg Power Ride #109

Adv beginner ride with cardio, strength and core workouts.
30 Min Beg Power Ride #106

44:41

30 Min Beg Power Ride #106

Beginner ride approx 50/50 in and out of the saddle.
30 Min Intermediate Power Ride #105

30:30

30 Min Intermediate Power Ride #105

Intermediate level HIIT ride to indie tracks
30 Min Beg Rhythm Ride #104

30:03

30 Min Beg Rhythm Ride #104

Great class for beginners or anybody who wants a refresher on form. Julia runs through the basics and even does some core work
30 Min Power Ride #100

30:32

30 Min Power Ride #100

Interval driven class with progressive hills and steady-state flats paired with a lot of pop and hip hop.

Choose a focused 30 minute cycling ride that fits your goal

Set your saddle so your knee has a slight bend at the bottom of the pedal stroke and raise the handlebar to keep a neutral back. Expect compact interval blocks that move with the music, including heavy hill repeats with occasional sprints and, in some sessions, a five-block hill and drill sequence. On rhythm rides you may see cadence targets from 70 to 120 rpm. Quick tip: if your cadence drifts over 100 rpm but feels bouncy, add a small turn of resistance; if you cannot hold 70 rpm with smooth form, ease resistance one notch.


 

Pick by training focus and intensity: look for HIIT, hills and drills, rhythm, low impact, or dumbbells in the title, and match the stated level. Use the instructor’s cueing to scale resistance, ride mostly seated on low impact days, and only grab light weights when the class calls for it. New to this format? Start with a gentle ramp using the 10 day beginner programs. Want a weekly structure that mixes strength climbs and tempo rhythm? Build your week with the cycling plan. Finish each ride with easy spinning and a post ride stretch to improve recovery. For more stable power on climbs, add two short sessions from core workouts each week. Press Play.


 

Are these classes good for beginners?
Yes. Choose beginner or low impact rides that spend more time seated and coach basic positions and cadence changes. Follow the modifications the instructor gives and aim for steady effort before adding speed or choreography.


 

How do I tell if a session is high intensity or recovery focused?
Check the class summary. HIIT and advanced rhythm rides feature repeated high effort blocks with short recoveries, while low impact or seated rides focus on smooth, steady endurance and active recovery.


 

Do I need equipment beyond the bike?
Most rides only require your bike, water, and a towel. Some sessions include a short, optional dumbbell segment that is clearly noted so you can prepare or skip it.


 

How should I modify if my joints are sensitive?
Choose low impact or fully seated rides, keep cadence smooth, and use resistance to avoid jarring. Prioritize posture and breathing cues, and pause or dismount if anything hurts.


 

What is the best way to progress to harder rides?
Increase challenge gradually. Swap one beginner ride each week for an intermediate session, add one higher effort block when you feel ready, and support harder days with mobility or a light recovery ride.


 

START TRAINING
WITH FITSCOPE

Join thousands of others who enjoy Fitscope Studio Classes

logo

Explore

Commercial Subscription

Allows Fitscope classes to be used in a commercial gym or boutique studio (1 location) with up to 500 members. Multiple simultaneous users enabled. Lets Talk!

Fitscope B2B

Fitscope B2B

© Fitscope Technologies LLC, 2023
Powered by fitcaster Fitcaster