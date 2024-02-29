Collection

Beginner Rides

Start your indoor cycling journey with these low impact classes guaranteed to burn calories and build strength & endurance. Class formats include rhythm, hills & drills, bootcamps and our exclusive Choreo® rides.

videos (74)

20 Min Beg Rhythm Ride #319

21:52

20 Min Beg Rhythm Ride #319

Beg level rhythm cycling class with speeds up to 90 rpm. Moderate resistance most of the class, with a couple of heavy climbs towards the end. Set to a pop playlist.

20 Min Beg Rhythm Ride #322

23:04

20 Min Beg Rhythm Ride #322

Beg level rhythm ride with speeds up to 125rpm. Light to moderate resistance most of the class, with only a couple of heavy climbs. Set to an R&B and pop playlist.

20 Min Beg Rhythm Ride #327

20:56

20 Min Beg Rhythm Ride #327

Beg level rhythm cycling class with speeds up to 90 rpm. Moderate resistance for most of the class. Set to indie & pop playlist.

45 Min Adv Beg Rhythm Ride #313

45:12

45 Min Adv Beg Rhythm Ride #313

Adv beginner ride with cadence around 80-100 rpm, with a few pushes up to 120 rpm. Limited amount of choreography. Low to moderate resistance throughout.

30 Min Beg Rhythm Ride #318

33:40

30 Min Beg Rhythm Ride #318

Beg level rhythm cycling class with speeds up to 100 rpm. Moderate resistance most of the class, with a couple of heavy climbs with a 4 out 5 of the resistance scale. Set to an R&B and latin flavored playlist.

20 Min Beg Rhythm Ride #312

20:55

20 Min Beg Rhythm Ride #312

Beg level rhythm cycling class with speeds up to 105 rpm. Moderate resistance of 3/5 for most of the class. Set to indie & electronic playlist.

20 Min Low Impact Ride #303

20:14

20 Min Low Impact Ride #303

Shorter low impact workout featuring speed based intervals combined with some choreo movements and a moderate resistance throughout.

30 Min Low Impact Ride #299

29:40

30 Min Low Impact Ride #299

Low impact ride featuring shorter speed & resistance based intervals to the beat of the music.

45 Min Beginner Rhythm Ride #293

46:35

45 Min Beginner Rhythm Ride #293

A longer ride but still beginner level. Modest incline and speed intervals with frequent recoveries.

20 Min Low Impact Rhythm Ride #291

20:14

20 Min Low Impact Rhythm Ride #291

A short low impact workout with a plenty of longer endurance intervals and a few heavy climbs. Mostly in the saddle.

45 Min Beg Rhythm Ride #289

46:27

45 Min Beg Rhythm Ride #289

A longer ride but still beginner level. Modest incline and speed intervals with frequent recoveries.

30 Min Beg Rhythm Ride #288

29:38

30 Min Beg Rhythm Ride #288

Beginner level class with a variety of incline and speed intervals. Expect to ride both in and out of the saddle.

30 Min Country Rhythm Ride #286

30:07

30 Min Country Rhythm Ride #286

A beginner workout with some moderate interval pushes and endurance parts, set to an indie country playlist.

45 Min Cycle Like a Pro #280

43:30

45 Min Cycle Like a Pro #280

Low impact but not easy. Plenty of longer speed and resistance intervals, but mostly seated.

20 Min Low Impact Ride #279

20:01

20 Min Low Impact Ride #279

A short low impact workout with a plenty of longer endurance intervals and some heavy climbs, featuring an indie playlist.

45 Min Beg Rhythm Ride #275

46:18

45 Min Beg Rhythm Ride #275

A longer ride but still beginner level. Modest incline and speed intervals with frequent recoveries.

45 Min Low Impact 70s Ride #271

44:39

45 Min Low Impact 70s Ride #271

A lengthy beginner low impact class, featuring moderate and sustainable intervals with active recoveries, set to a 70s remixes playlist.

20 Min Low Impact Ride #266

20:26

20 Min Low Impact Ride #266

Short ride that is mostly in the saddle meaning that it is very easy on the knees. Great for beginners too! Set to an 80s playlist.

30 Min Beg Rhythm Ride #264

29:42

30 Min Beg Rhythm Ride #264

A beginner level workout, featuring a lot of intense intervals in terms of both resistance and speed, set to an electronic playlist.

45 Min Beginner Rhythm Ride #261

45:13

45 Min Beginner Rhythm Ride #261

Beg level rhythm ride w/ modest incline & speed intervals & frequent recoveries. A balance between in and out of the saddle.

20 Min Low Impact Ride #260

20:16

20 Min Low Impact Ride #260

A brief low impact workout with several moderate intervals and a stretch set to an instrumental playlist.

45 Min Beg Country Ride #255

45:09

45 Min Beg Country Ride #255

A longer ride but still beginner level. Modest incline and speed intervals with frequent recoveries. Set to a country playlist.

30 Min Beg Rhythm Ride #254

30:14

30 Min Beg Rhythm Ride #254

Beginner level class with a variety of incline and speed intervals. Expect to ride both in and out of the saddle.

30 Min Beg Country Rhythm Ride #251

29:57

30 Min Beg Country Rhythm Ride #251

Beginner level class with a variety of incline and speed intervals. Expect to ride both in and out of the saddle. Set to a country crossover playlist.

30 Min Beg Country Rhythm Ride #250

29:19

30 Min Beg Country Rhythm Ride #250

Beginner level class with a variety of incline and speed intervals. Expect to ride both in and out of the saddle. Set to a country playlist.

45 Min Country Rhythm Ride #247

45:22

45 Min Country Rhythm Ride #247

A long beginner ride, consisting of lots of shorter intervals of sprints and climbs with recoveries, set to a country playlist.

30 Min Country Rhythm Ride #240

29:51

30 Min Country Rhythm Ride #240

A beginner level ride, featuring a well rounded set of power and endurance intervals, following a country hits playlist.

30 Min 90s Boyband Rhythm Ride #238

31:13

30 Min 90s Boyband Rhythm Ride #238

A beginner level workout, consisting of a lot of speed intervals, endurance sections and a couple of hills, set to a 90-s pop playlist.

30 Min Beg Rhythm Ride #236

31:46

30 Min Beg Rhythm Ride #236

A beginner rhythm ride, featuring a lot of powerful climb and speed intervals and following a Janet Jackson and Jennifer Lopez playlist.

45 Min Breakup Rhythm Ride #233

45:07

45 Min Breakup Rhythm Ride #233

A long beginner cycling workout, focusing on lengthy endurance intervals and some climbs and runs with a pop playlist featuring breakup tracks.

30 Min Pop Princess Rhythm Ride #232

31:06

30 Min Pop Princess Rhythm Ride #232

A beginner level ride, consisting of climbs, pushes and sprints, set to a female artist pop playlist.

45 Min Beg Rhythm Ride #230

45:19

45 Min Beg Rhythm Ride #230

A long beginner cycling workout, featuring a wide variety of intervals and pushes with plentiful recovery, set to an indie playlist.

45 Min Beg Rhythm Ride #228

44:12

45 Min Beg Rhythm Ride #228

A long beginner workout, focusing a lot on speed intervals, with some rolling hills and resistance runs mixed in, set to an indie playlist.

45 Min Beg Rhythm Ride #226

43:57

45 Min Beg Rhythm Ride #226

A longer beginner cycling workout, featuring a lot of intense intervals and long, forgiving recoveries with an indie playlist.

30 Min Low Impact Ride #218

30:47

30 Min Low Impact Ride #218

A low impact beginner cycling ride featuring runs, hills and endurance intervals mostly in the saddle.

30 Min Beg 80s Hills & Drills Ride #217

31:30

30 Min Beg 80s Hills & Drills Ride #217

A beginner cycling workout featuring a variety of speed and resistance intervals, set to an 80s playlist.

35 Min Low Impact Country Ride #215

36:40

35 Min Low Impact Country Ride #215

A mostly seated ride with incline and endurance intervals with lots of active recoveries, set to a country playlist.

20 Min Low Impact Rock Ride #210

21:26

20 Min Low Impact Rock Ride #210

A seated beginner ride with resistance and speed intervals. Low impact so easy on the knees. Class rock tracs from the 70s & 80s

20 Min Greatest HIITs Ride #207

21:42

20 Min Greatest HIITs Ride #207

An intense beginner workout, featuring lots of high intensity intervals, including steep hills, runs and sprints with a 2000s pop playlist.

20 Min Low Impact 60s Ride #206

20:39

20 Min Low Impact 60s Ride #206

A short low impact workout featuring hills and jogs of varying resistance, set to a 60s playlist.

20 Min Low Impact Ride #204

20:38

20 Min Low Impact Ride #204

A short low impact ride with some high resistance sprints and several endurance intervals, featuring a pop playlist.

30 Min Beg Hills & Drills Ride #194

29:51

30 Min Beg Hills & Drills Ride #194

A beginner level cycling workout, focusing on steep hills and high resistance intervals, featuring an indie playlist.

20 Min Low Impact Ride #188

22:19

20 Min Low Impact Ride #188

A short low impact ride with moderate resistance jogs and sprints, featuring a pop playlist.

20 Min Seated HIIT Ride #187

22:53

20 Min Seated HIIT Ride #187

A low impact version of Toby's HIIT ride. The ride will be seated, but expect the same heart-pumping, leg-buiding workout

20 Min Easy Ride #181

20:42

20 Min Easy Ride #181

Beginner level ride with moderate hills and sprints. Can also be used as a recovery ride

20 Min Beg Rhythm Ride #179

21:33

20 Min Beg Rhythm Ride #179

Beginner level ride with moderate hills and sprints. Indie & instrumental playlist

30 Min Beg Rhythm Ride #174

32:00

30 Min Beg Rhythm Ride #174

Beginner ride approx 50/50 in and out of the saddle with modest amount of choreo. Playlist features current and recent hits.

20 Min Beg Rhythm Ride #172

21:19

20 Min Beg Rhythm Ride #172

Beginner level ride that hits all the basic moves. Great 90s playlist

20 Min Beg Rhythm Ride #170

20:49

20 Min Beg Rhythm Ride #170

Beginner level ride that hits all the basic positions. Playlist features remixes from Avicii, Bruno Mars, Diplo & more

20 Min Beg Rhythm Ride #166

22:38

20 Min Beg Rhythm Ride #166

Beginner level ride that hits all the basic positions. Playlist is current hits & remixes

30 Min Beg Rhythm Ride #161

31:17

30 Min Beg Rhythm Ride #161

Beginner ride approx 50/50 in and out of the saddle. Playlist is current house remixes.

30 Min Low Impact 80s Ride #160

30:51

30 Min Low Impact 80s Ride #160

Low impact rhythm ride that is mostly in the saddle to fun 80s hits.

20 Min Beg Rhythm Ride #156

20:31

20 Min Beg Rhythm Ride #156

Beginner ride great for both a cardio and strength workout. Playlist features pop and hip hop

30 Min Beg Rhythm Ride #158

32:05

30 Min Beg Rhythm Ride #158

Beginner level class with good explanation of basic technique as well as a great workout. Fun playlist with tracks from 80s up to 2000s

30 Min Beg 90s Rhythm Ride #152

31:38

30 Min Beg 90s Rhythm Ride #152

Beginner ride approx 50/50 in and out of the saddle with modest amount of choreo. 90s playlist

20 Min Beg Rhythm Ride #150

21:11

20 Min Beg Rhythm Ride #150

Beginner level workout to ease into cycling or a great refresher for all the basics

30 Min Beg Rhythm Ride #145

31:10

30 Min Beg Rhythm Ride #145

Beginner level ride that hits all the basic positions. Current pop & hip hop playlist.

20 Min Low Impact Ride #143

20:17

20 Min Low Impact Ride #143

Low impact ride that is mostly in the saddle.

30 Min Beg 80s Ride #140

29:38

30 Min Beg 80s Ride #140

Beginner level class with good explanation of basic technique as well as a great workout to a fun 80s playlist

30 Min Beg Country Ride #138

30:42

30 Min Beg Country Ride #138

Beg level rhythm ride to popular country music hits.

20 Min Beg 90s Rhythm Ride #136

20:52

20 Min Beg 90s Rhythm Ride #136

Short beg ride with a focus on building power to a 90s playlist

20 Min Beg Rhythm Ride #127

19:19

20 Min Beg Rhythm Ride #127

Short but effective rhythm ride focused on the basics

20 Min Low Impact Ride #125

22:07

20 Min Low Impact Ride #125

Low impact ride that is mostly in the saddle. Current hits playlist

20 Min Low Impact Ride #123

20:15

20 Min Low Impact Ride #123

Low impact & beginner ride that is mostly in the saddle so easier on the knees

30 Min Low Impact Ride #120

29:47

30 Min Low Impact Ride #120

Low impact & beginner ride that is mostly in the saddle so easier on the knees

20 Min Beginner Ride #119

20:20

20 Min Beginner Ride #119

Beginner level ride with moderate hills and sprints.

20 Min Adv Beg Ride #117

19:38

20 Min Adv Beg Ride #117

Adv beginner ride with cardio, strength and core workouts to indie soundtrack

20 Min Low Impact Ride #115

19:39

20 Min Low Impact Ride #115

Join David for this 20 min beginner and low impact ride.

20 Min Low Impact Rhythm Ride #112

20:50

20 Min Low Impact Rhythm Ride #112

Join Brinn for this 20 min beginner and low impact ride.

30 Min Seated Beg Ride #110

29:58

30 Min Seated Beg Ride #110

Rhythm ride entirely in the saddle - Brinn explains everything so good for beginners or anybody wanting a low impact ride.

30 Min Adv Beg Power Ride #109

30:07

30 Min Adv Beg Power Ride #109

Adv beginner ride with cardio, strength and core workouts.

30 Min Beg Power Ride #106

44:41

30 Min Beg Power Ride #106

Beginner ride approx 50/50 in and out of the saddle.

30 Min Beg Rhythm Ride #104

30:03

30 Min Beg Rhythm Ride #104

Great class for beginners or anybody who wants a refresher on form. Julia runs through the basics and even does some core work

20 Min Low Impact Ride #103

20:18

20 Min Low Impact Ride #103

Join David for this 20 min beginner and low impact ride.

START TRAINING
WITH FITSCOPE

Join thousands of others who enjoy Fitscope Studio Classes

logo

Explore

Commercial Subscription

Allows Fitscope classes to be used in a commercial gym or boutique studio (1 location) with up to 500 members. Multiple simultaneous users enabled. Lets Talk!

Fitscope B2B

Fitscope B2B

© Fitscope Technologies LLC, 2023
Powered by fitcaster Fitcaster