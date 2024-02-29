Start your indoor cycling journey with these low impact classes guaranteed to burn calories and build strength & endurance. Class formats include rhythm, hills & drills, bootcamps and our exclusive Choreo® rides.
Beg level rhythm cycling class with speeds up to 90 rpm. Moderate resistance most of the class, with a couple of heavy climbs towards the end. Set to a pop playlist.
Beg level rhythm ride with speeds up to 125rpm. Light to moderate resistance most of the class, with only a couple of heavy climbs. Set to an R&B and pop playlist.
Beg level rhythm cycling class with speeds up to 90 rpm. Moderate resistance for most of the class. Set to indie & pop playlist.
Adv beginner ride with cadence around 80-100 rpm, with a few pushes up to 120 rpm. Limited amount of choreography. Low to moderate resistance throughout.
Beg level rhythm cycling class with speeds up to 100 rpm. Moderate resistance most of the class, with a couple of heavy climbs with a 4 out 5 of the resistance scale. Set to an R&B and latin flavored playlist.
Beg level rhythm cycling class with speeds up to 105 rpm. Moderate resistance of 3/5 for most of the class. Set to indie & electronic playlist.
Shorter low impact workout featuring speed based intervals combined with some choreo movements and a moderate resistance throughout.
Low impact ride featuring shorter speed & resistance based intervals to the beat of the music.
A longer ride but still beginner level. Modest incline and speed intervals with frequent recoveries.
A short low impact workout with a plenty of longer endurance intervals and a few heavy climbs. Mostly in the saddle.
Beginner level class with a variety of incline and speed intervals. Expect to ride both in and out of the saddle.
A beginner workout with some moderate interval pushes and endurance parts, set to an indie country playlist.
Low impact but not easy. Plenty of longer speed and resistance intervals, but mostly seated.
A short low impact workout with a plenty of longer endurance intervals and some heavy climbs, featuring an indie playlist.
A lengthy beginner low impact class, featuring moderate and sustainable intervals with active recoveries, set to a 70s remixes playlist.
Short ride that is mostly in the saddle meaning that it is very easy on the knees. Great for beginners too! Set to an 80s playlist.
A beginner level workout, featuring a lot of intense intervals in terms of both resistance and speed, set to an electronic playlist.
Beg level rhythm ride w/ modest incline & speed intervals & frequent recoveries. A balance between in and out of the saddle.
A brief low impact workout with several moderate intervals and a stretch set to an instrumental playlist.
A longer ride but still beginner level. Modest incline and speed intervals with frequent recoveries. Set to a country playlist.
Beginner level class with a variety of incline and speed intervals. Expect to ride both in and out of the saddle.
Beginner level class with a variety of incline and speed intervals. Expect to ride both in and out of the saddle. Set to a country crossover playlist.
Beginner level class with a variety of incline and speed intervals. Expect to ride both in and out of the saddle. Set to a country playlist.
A long beginner ride, consisting of lots of shorter intervals of sprints and climbs with recoveries, set to a country playlist.
A beginner level ride, featuring a well rounded set of power and endurance intervals, following a country hits playlist.
A beginner level workout, consisting of a lot of speed intervals, endurance sections and a couple of hills, set to a 90-s pop playlist.
A beginner rhythm ride, featuring a lot of powerful climb and speed intervals and following a Janet Jackson and Jennifer Lopez playlist.
A long beginner cycling workout, focusing on lengthy endurance intervals and some climbs and runs with a pop playlist featuring breakup tracks.
A beginner level ride, consisting of climbs, pushes and sprints, set to a female artist pop playlist.
A long beginner cycling workout, featuring a wide variety of intervals and pushes with plentiful recovery, set to an indie playlist.
A long beginner workout, focusing a lot on speed intervals, with some rolling hills and resistance runs mixed in, set to an indie playlist.
A longer beginner cycling workout, featuring a lot of intense intervals and long, forgiving recoveries with an indie playlist.
A low impact beginner cycling ride featuring runs, hills and endurance intervals mostly in the saddle.
A beginner cycling workout featuring a variety of speed and resistance intervals, set to an 80s playlist.
A mostly seated ride with incline and endurance intervals with lots of active recoveries, set to a country playlist.
A seated beginner ride with resistance and speed intervals. Low impact so easy on the knees. Class rock tracs from the 70s & 80s
An intense beginner workout, featuring lots of high intensity intervals, including steep hills, runs and sprints with a 2000s pop playlist.
A short low impact workout featuring hills and jogs of varying resistance, set to a 60s playlist.
A short low impact ride with some high resistance sprints and several endurance intervals, featuring a pop playlist.
A beginner level cycling workout, focusing on steep hills and high resistance intervals, featuring an indie playlist.
A short low impact ride with moderate resistance jogs and sprints, featuring a pop playlist.
A low impact version of Toby's HIIT ride. The ride will be seated, but expect the same heart-pumping, leg-buiding workout
Beginner level ride with moderate hills and sprints. Can also be used as a recovery ride
Beginner level ride with moderate hills and sprints. Indie & instrumental playlist
Beginner ride approx 50/50 in and out of the saddle with modest amount of choreo. Playlist features current and recent hits.
Beginner level ride that hits all the basic moves. Great 90s playlist
Beginner level ride that hits all the basic positions. Playlist features remixes from Avicii, Bruno Mars, Diplo & more
Beginner level ride that hits all the basic positions. Playlist is current hits & remixes
Beginner ride approx 50/50 in and out of the saddle. Playlist is current house remixes.
Low impact rhythm ride that is mostly in the saddle to fun 80s hits.
Beginner ride great for both a cardio and strength workout. Playlist features pop and hip hop
Beginner level class with good explanation of basic technique as well as a great workout. Fun playlist with tracks from 80s up to 2000s
Beginner ride approx 50/50 in and out of the saddle with modest amount of choreo. 90s playlist
Beginner level workout to ease into cycling or a great refresher for all the basics
Beginner level ride that hits all the basic positions. Current pop & hip hop playlist.
Beginner level class with good explanation of basic technique as well as a great workout to a fun 80s playlist
Low impact & beginner ride that is mostly in the saddle so easier on the knees
Adv beginner ride with cardio, strength and core workouts to indie soundtrack
Rhythm ride entirely in the saddle - Brinn explains everything so good for beginners or anybody wanting a low impact ride.
Great class for beginners or anybody who wants a refresher on form. Julia runs through the basics and even does some core work
