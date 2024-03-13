Intermediate Rides

Collection

45 Min Rhythm Ride #310

44:08

45 Min Rhythm Ride #310

Intermediate level ride focused on hill climbs. Cadence mostly ranges from 80-100 rpm with max resistance hill climb towards the end.
45 Min Choreo Rhythm Ride #326

45:47

45 Min Choreo Rhythm Ride #326

Intermediate ride with cadence ranging 60-100 rpm, with a number of choreography moves like isolations & elbow drops. Low to moderate resistance throughout.
30 Min Choreo Rhythm Ride #314

32:13

30 Min Choreo Rhythm Ride #314

Intermediate ride with cadence ranging 70-120 rpm, with a number of choreography moves like tap backs & elbow drops . Moderate to heavy resistance throughout.
20 Min HIIT & Hills Ride #317

23:37

20 Min HIIT & Hills Ride #317

Strength building class featuring heavy hills will moderate speeds. Set to a pop playlist.
45 Min Rhythm Ride #323

46:43

45 Min Rhythm Ride #323

Intermediate level ride with cadence around 80-100 rpm, with a few pushes up to 130 rpm. Lots of standing, with low to moderate resistance throughout.
30 Min Hills & Drills Ride #311

30:56

30 Min Hills & Drills Ride #311

Strength building class featuring heavy hills will moderate speeds. Set to a pop playlist.
30 Min Inter Rhythm Ride #321

30:52

30 Min Inter Rhythm Ride #321

Intermediate level ride with 70-100 rpm range, with occasional push up to 130. Both in and out of the saddle with a little bit of choreo.
45 Min Rhythm Ride #300

44:02

45 Min Rhythm Ride #300

Longer rhythm ride with various speed based intervals to the beat of the music. Expect to ride both in and out of the saddle.
30 Min Hills & Drills #297

32:25

30 Min Hills & Drills #297

Hills & Drills ride focused on building strength with heavy resistances and speeds reaching a max of 115 RPM in a variety of intervals.
60 Min Endurance Ride #290

59:42

60 Min Endurance Ride #290

Long 60 min ride but with lots of recovery periods & no choreo. Longer intervals and heavy resistance for building strength.
45 Min Cycle & Climb w/ Dumbbells #283

44:51

45 Min Cycle & Climb w/ Dumbbells #283

Intermediate level ride with a light dumbbell workout on the bike halfway through class.
30 Min Strong Road Ride #282

30:49

30 Min Strong Road Ride #282

Intermediate level ride involving different hill segments and drills. Lots of resistance intervals to build strength.
30 Min Rhythm Ride w/ Dumbbells #278

30:12

30 Min Rhythm Ride w/ Dumbbells #278

Intermediate level ride w/ sprinting intervals & a ton of hill work coupled with a light dumbbell workout on the bike halfway through class.
45 Min Hills & Drills Ride #276

46:47

45 Min Hills & Drills Ride #276

A long intermediate class with a repeated drill of two climbs and a flat, growing in intensity as time passes, set to an indie playlist.
45 Min Inter Rhythm Ride #274

45:14

45 Min Inter Rhythm Ride #274

An extended intermediate class consisting of a powerful warm up and some long sets of endurance pushes, set to an indie playlist.
20 Min Hills & Drills Ride #273

22:37

20 Min Hills & Drills Ride #273

A short intermediate ride, filled with speed intervals in a pyramid drill, going up and down in length, set to an 80s tracks and mixes playlist.
45 Min Steady State Rhythm Ride #272

45:58

45 Min Steady State Rhythm Ride #272

A longer intermediate cycling workout, completely focusing it's attention on stamina and endurance, with heavy intervals to match, set to a pop playlist.
30 Min Hills & Drills Ride #267

30:12

30 Min Hills & Drills Ride #267

Intermediate level ride involving different hill segments and drills, featuring lots of resistance intervals to build strength.
30 Min 90s Rock Hills & Drills #263

31:53

30 Min 90s Rock Hills & Drills #263

Intermediate level ride involving different hill segments and drills. Lots of resistance intervals to build strength
30 Min Rhythm Ride w/ Dumbbells #259

30:07

30 Min Rhythm Ride w/ Dumbbells #259

An intermediate workout made up of a bunch of pushes and choreography drills with a dumbbell break fit in between, set to a pop playlist.
45 Min Inter Rhythm Ride #256

45:32

45 Min Inter Rhythm Ride #256

45 Min ride that builds both strength and endurance, featuring sprints and fast flats, as well as a modest amount of choreo.
45 Min inter Rhythm Ride #253

43:44

45 Min inter Rhythm Ride #253

An extended cycling class, w/ plenty of intervals with speed and resistance, as well as choreography drills, set to an electronic playlist.
45 Min Inter Rhythm Ride #248

46:49

45 Min Inter Rhythm Ride #248

A long intermediate cycling workout, consisting of longer speed and resistance intervals, set to a pop playlist.
30 Min Hills & Drills Ride #245

28:20

30 Min Hills & Drills Ride #245

An intermediate workout featuring speed and power intervals as well as long progressive hills, set to a playlist of pop tracks and remixes.
45 Min Rhythm Ride #243

45:22

45 Min Rhythm Ride #243

A longer intermediate workout with progressive hills, sprints and a lot of intervals in and out of the saddle, featuring a pop playlist.
45 Min Rhythm Ride #241

44:40

45 Min Rhythm Ride #241

A long and difficult intermediate workout, featuring hills and sprints, as well as endurance & resistance intervals, set to a pop playlist.
45 Min Battle of the Exes Ride #239

46:12

45 Min Battle of the Exes Ride #239

A long intermediate cycling class, featuring different sets of brief intervals and drills, from hikes to sprints, set to a pop playlist.
45 Min Inter Rhythm Ride #237

44:24

45 Min Inter Rhythm Ride #237

A long intermediate cycling workout, mixing a lot of intervals and endurance pieces following the rhythm of the pop playlist.
30 Min Hills & Drills #235

30:10

30 Min Hills & Drills #235

Intermediate level ride involving different hill segments and drills. Lots of resistance intervals to build strength, set to a pop playlist.
45 Min Power Rhythm Ride #234

43:18

45 Min Power Rhythm Ride #234

A long intermediate ride mixing a lot of short and longer intervals of both speed and resistance following closely to a pop playlist.
30 Min HIIT Ride #225

30:17

30 Min HIIT Ride #225

Intense ride focused on speed and power, both in and out of the saddle. Great for building cardio & strength.
45 Min Power Rhythm Ride #224

44:44

45 Min Power Rhythm Ride #224

A long intermediate workout, featuring a lot of speed, resistance, and a mix of the two near the finish line. Set to an indie playlist.
45 Min 80s Anthems Ride #222

44:24

45 Min 80s Anthems Ride #222

A longer intermediate cycling workout, featuring heavy intervals targeted for every major muscle group, set to an 80s rock playlist.
45 Min Power Rhythm Ride #221

45:13

45 Min Power Rhythm Ride #221

A long intermediate cycling workout, featuring all the variety of bike intervals, including fast sprints and slow climbs, set to a pop playlist.
30 Min Hills & Drills Ride #220

28:55

30 Min Hills & Drills Ride #220

Intermediate level ride involving different hill segments and drills. Lots of resistance intervals to build strength
45 Min Hills & Drills Rhythm Ride #219

44:55

45 Min Hills & Drills Rhythm Ride #219

A long intermediate cycling workout, featuring a variety of intervals and drills following the beat of an indie & instrumental playlist.
45 Min 90s Rhythm Ride #216

46:08

45 Min 90s Rhythm Ride #216

A long intermediate level class, featuring a variety of push intervals and endurance bits of both resistance and speed, set to a 90s playlist.
20 Min HIIT Country Ride #214

21:49

20 Min HIIT Country Ride #214

A short intermediate HIIT ride, featuring different speed and hill intervals, set to a country playlist.
45 Min Country Rhythm Ride #213

46:24

45 Min Country Rhythm Ride #213

A long intermediate rhythm ride featuring tons of high intensity pushes, sprints and enduring climbs, following the playlist of country hits.
20 Min HIIT Ride #211

20:24

20 Min HIIT Ride #211

A short but intense HIIT cycling ride, featuring lots of speed intervals w/ consistent resistance & increasing length, set to a pop playlist
30 Min 90s HIIT Ride #209

31:41

30 Min 90s HIIT Ride #209

Adv level ride based in High Intensity Interval Training. Lots of speed and resistance drills to build strength. 90s playlist
30 Min Hills & Drills Ride #201

31:53

30 Min Hills & Drills Ride #201

Intermediate level ride involving different hill segments and drills. Lots of resistance intervals to build strength. Current house playlist
45 Min Rhythm Road Ride #197

45:18

45 Min Rhythm Road Ride #197

A long intermediate workout featuring a variety of intervals simulating an outdoor bike ride with a pop playlist.
45 Min Road Ride #196

43:47

45 Min Road Ride #196

An intermediate level rhythm ride, with heavy climbs, sprints through resistance and endurance runs, set to a 90s playlist.
45 Min Road Race Ride #193

47:05

45 Min Road Race Ride #193

A long intermediate cycling workout, simulating a complete road race with it's varied set of drills and intervals with a pop playlist.
30 Min Cycling & Dumbbells Bootcamp #190

30:30

30 Min Cycling & Dumbbells Bootcamp #190

20 min on the bike followed by 10 min upper body dumbbell workout on the floor. Motivational instrumental soundtrack.
45 Min HIIT Ride #189

46:05

45 Min HIIT Ride #189

A long intermediate HIIT ride, filled with speed pushes through moderate levels of resistance, set to a pop tracks and remixes playlist.
45 Min Trail Ride #183

45:26

45 Min Trail Ride #183

Intermediate level ride with a variety of resistance intervals to mimic different terrain
60 Min Endurance Ride #182

59:33

60 Min Endurance Ride #182

Advanced level 60 min long ride with a focus on building endurance with lots of hills and sprints
45 Min Rhythm Ride #180

46:15

45 Min Rhythm Ride #180

Intermediate level rhythm emphasizing lower body strength.
45 Min Inter Rhythm Ride #178

47:46

45 Min Inter Rhythm Ride #178

Intermediate level 45 min ride that builds both strength and endurance with hills, sprints and fast flats. Playlist is indie hip hop & instrumental
30 Min Inter Rhythm Ride #177

30:13

30 Min Inter Rhythm Ride #177

Intermediate level ride with hills, fast flats and ab work. Both cardio and strength workout. Playlist is indie instrumental
30 Min Rhythm Ride #175

30:43

30 Min Rhythm Ride #175

Intermediate level class with good explanation of basic technique as well as a great workout. Playlist features current hits from Dua Lipa, Kygo, Janelle Monae & more
45 Min Movie Hits Rhythm Ride #169

46:26

45 Min Movie Hits Rhythm Ride #169

Intermediate level ride with hills & fast flats and ab work. Fun movie theme soundtrack including Grease, Fame, Mission Impossible & more!
30 Min 90s Rhythm Ride #168

32:19

30 Min 90s Rhythm Ride #168

Intermediate level spin cycling class with hills, fast flats and ab work. Both cardio and strength workout to a hit 90s playlist
30 Min Cycling & Dumbbell Bootcamp #163

32:42

30 Min Cycling & Dumbbell Bootcamp #163

Cycling and full body strength workout utilizing dumbbells off the bike, all in 30 min!
45 Min Power Rhythm Ride #162

45:19

45 Min Power Rhythm Ride #162

Intermediate level 45 min ride that builds both strength and endurance with hills, sprints and fast flats. Current hits playlist.
45 Min Intermediate Rhythm Ride #159

46:25

45 Min Intermediate Rhythm Ride #159

Intermediate level rhythm ride with hills, fast flats and ab work. Both cardio and strength workout. Playlist current pop and house remixes
30 Min Cycling & Dumbbell Bootcamp #154

33:06

30 Min Cycling & Dumbbell Bootcamp #154

20 min intermediate level ride coupled with 10 min dumbbell workout (off the bike). Playlist is mix of pop and hip hop.
45 Min Endurance & Strength Ride #151

46:59

45 Min Endurance & Strength Ride #151

Intermediate level ride with both an endurance and strength section. Current house hits playlist
30 Min Cycling & Dumbbell Bootcamp #148

33:05

30 Min Cycling & Dumbbell Bootcamp #148

20 min intermediate level ride coupled with 10 min dumbbell workout (off the bike)
30 Min Inter Ride #146

30:27

30 Min Inter Ride #146

Intermediate level rhythm ride with plenty of hills, sprints and a little bit of choreo. Playlist is mix of pop and hip hop
30 Min Inter Rhythm Ride #141

29:56

30 Min Inter Rhythm Ride #141

Intermediate level class with hills, endurance runs and more!
45 Min Country Rhythm Ride #139

46:03

45 Min Country Rhythm Ride #139

Intermediate level rhythm ride perfect for country music or similar genres
45 Min Rhythm Ride #137

45:51

45 Min Rhythm Ride #137

Intermediate level rhythm emphasizing lower body strength to 90s hits.
45 Min Inter Choreo™ Ride #135

45:12

45 Min Inter Choreo™ Ride #135

Intermediate level ride with lots of movement in & out of the saddle
45 Min Hills & Valley Ride #133

41:47

45 Min Hills & Valley Ride #133

Intermedaite level rhythm ride will heavy resistance and fast flats
30 Min Inter Rhythm Ride #132

30:29

30 Min Inter Rhythm Ride #132

Intermediate level rhythm ride with focus on building power - so lots of hills and sprints
45 Min Inter Rhythm Ride #131

44:21

45 Min Inter Rhythm Ride #131

Intermediate level ride with heavy climbs, sprints and choreo to tone core.
20 Min Inter Rhythm Ride #130

20:03

20 Min Inter Rhythm Ride #130

Intermediate level ride with heavy climbs, sprints and moderate choreo to a fun current hits playlist
45 Min Inter Power Ride #129

45:07

45 Min Inter Power Ride #129

Intermediate level 45 min ride that builds both strength and endurance with hills, sprints and fast flats.
45 Min Rhythm Ride w/ Dumbbells #121

44:37

45 Min Rhythm Ride w/ Dumbbells #121

Intermediate level ride with a dumbbell workout halfway through.
30 Min Rhythm Ride #114

30:00

30 Min Rhythm Ride #114

Intermediate level rhythm ride spent mostly out of the saddle.
45 Min Power Ride #108

44:43

45 Min Power Ride #108

Intermediate level ride with steep hills, speed work and isolations.
45 Min Inter Rhythm Ride #107

44:41

45 Min Inter Rhythm Ride #107

Intermediate level ride with hills, fast flats and ab work. Both cardio and strength workout.
30 Min Intermediate Power Ride #105

30:30

30 Min Intermediate Power Ride #105

Intermediate level HIIT ride to indie tracks
30 Min Power Ride #100

30:32

30 Min Power Ride #100

Interval driven class with progressive hills and steady-state flats paired with a lot of pop and hip hop.

Intermediate Rides: Rhythm, HIIT, Hills And Endurance

Built for riders moving past beginner pacing, this collection layers music-driven intervals with steady climbs, tempo flats, and recovery that teaches control. Expect formats like Rhythm and Choreo Rhythm, HIIT, Hills and Drills, Endurance, and realistic road or trail simulations, with some rides adding a brief light dumbbell block. You will see pyramid speed intervals that rise then shorten back down, plus standing climbs around 80 to 100 rpm with brief surges to the beat. For focused climbing and sprint work, explore Intermediate Hills & Sprints Rides. If you want quick wins, queue up Intermediate 20–30 Min HIIT Rides. Short on time but want full-body? Try a 30 Min Cycling & Dumbbell Bootcamp. When you are ready to build time in the saddle, look in the indoor cycling library for a steady 60 Min Endurance Ride with no choreography.


Watch cadence and heart rate to guide effort. Aim to hold the coached rpm first, then nudge resistance until your breathing lands in a sustainable zone; if you lose the beat, ease resistance a quarter turn to regain rhythm. Set your handlebar height so your spine stays neutral and keep dumbbells nearby when a mid-ride strength block is noted. Use filters for duration, style, and music, pair your sensors before class, then press play and build week by week. Start free trial.


FAQs: Intermediate Rides Questions

When I start exploring this intermediate cycling collection, what variety of class formats and on‑bike challenges should I expect across the library?
Expect a blend of resistance‑heavy climbs, tempo flats, speed drills, occasional choreography, and some off‑bike dumbbell segments, all paced by energetic music and coach cues that vary intensity for intermediate riders.


How should I prepare my equipment and app so Fitscope displays accurate real‑time stats during these intermediate rides?
Ensure your machine and heart monitor are Bluetooth compatible, open the Fitscope app to pair sensors before class, position your screen where you can watch metrics, and keep dumbbells and a clear floor area nearby if an off‑bike segment is mentioned.


I’m newer to intermediate workouts — how do I pick the first few rides from this collection to build confidence without overdoing it?
Favor rhythm‑focused sessions with clear technique cues, avoid classes billed as heavy hill or HIIT blocks at first, and choose rides that include extra coaching or on‑bike breaks to practice pacing.


What do Fitscope’s on‑screen metrics tell me during these intermediate rides, and how should I use them while following along?
Treat watts, pace, and heart rate as relative feedback to gauge effort, follow coach cues for resistance and cadence rather than fixed targets, and use trends plus perceived exertion to decide when to ease or push.


How can I fit these intermediate rides into a week of training to improve strength and endurance while avoiding burnout?
Alternate higher‑intensity hill or HIIT sessions with rhythm or recovery‑focused rides, include off‑bike strength classes when available, and insert deliberate low‑intensity or rest days to allow recovery.


