30 Min Hills & Drills Ride #324

31:54

Strength building class featuring heavy hills and occasional sprints. Set to a pop playlist.
20 Min Adv Hills & Drills Ride #315

20:26

Strength building class featuring heavy hills with an occasional sprint, with a little bit of choreo. Set to a pop playlist.
30 Min Adv HIIT Ride #325

31:37

Strength building class featuring heavy hills and lower speeds, with a little bit of choreo. Set to a pop playlist.
20 Min HIIT & Hills Ride #317

23:37

Strength building class featuring heavy hills will moderate speeds. Set to a pop playlist.
30 Min Hills & Drills Ride #311

30:56

Strength building class featuring heavy hills will moderate speeds. Set to a pop playlist.
30 Min Hills & Drills Ride #301

31:42

Hills & Drills ride focused on building strength featuring 5 blocks of work with ample recovery time between intervals.
30 Min Hills & Drills #297

32:25

Hills & Drills ride focused on building strength with heavy resistances and speeds reaching a max of 115 RPM in a variety of intervals.
45 Min Hills & Drills Ride #276

46:47

A long intermediate class with a repeated drill of two climbs and a flat, growing in intensity as time passes, set to an indie playlist.
20 Min Hills & Drills Ride #273

22:37

A short intermediate ride, filled with speed intervals in a pyramid drill, going up and down in length, set to an 80s tracks and mixes playlist.
30 Min Hills & Drills Ride #267

30:12

Intermediate level ride involving different hill segments and drills, featuring lots of resistance intervals to build strength.
30 Min 90s Rock Hills & Drills #263

31:53

Intermediate level ride involving different hill segments and drills. Lots of resistance intervals to build strength
30 Min Hills & Drills Ride #245

28:20

An intermediate workout featuring speed and power intervals as well as long progressive hills, set to a playlist of pop tracks and remixes.
30 Min Hills & Drills #235

30:10

Intermediate level ride involving different hill segments and drills. Lots of resistance intervals to build strength, set to a pop playlist.
30 Min Hills & Drills Ride #220

28:55

Intermediate level ride involving different hill segments and drills. Lots of resistance intervals to build strength
45 Min Hills & Drills Rhythm Ride #219

44:55

A long intermediate cycling workout, featuring a variety of intervals and drills following the beat of an indie & instrumental playlist.
30 Min Beg 80s Hills & Drills Ride #217

31:30

A beginner cycling workout featuring a variety of speed and resistance intervals, set to an 80s playlist.
30 Min Beg Hills & Drills Ride #194

29:51

A beginner level cycling workout, focusing on steep hills and high resistance intervals, featuring an indie playlist.
30 Min Hills & Drills Ride #185

31:38

Adv level ride involving 4 different hill segments and drills. Lots of resistance intervals to build strength

Strength-Building Indoor Cycling With Hills And Drills

These on-demand, hill-focused cycling sessions are built to develop muscular endurance and power with heavy climbs, punchy drill work, and clear recovery windows. Expect repeatable structures like a climb-climb-flat pattern that intensifies across rounds and pyramid progressions that sharpen both strength and speed, all set to pop, indie, and retro playlists so you can match effort to mood.


Coaching cues focus on pairing resistance with cadence for specific outcomes: ride heavy hills at lower RPM to build torque, then lift RPM on flats while keeping a smooth pedal stroke and steady breathing. Visual cue: shoulders relaxed, eyes forward, light grip. Quick setup tip: set saddle height so your knee is softly bent at the bottom of the pedal stroke and raise bars to keep wrists neutral when seated.


Stream on mobile, tablet, or TV and pair compatible bikes, cadence sensors, and heart-rate monitors via Bluetooth to see live watts, cadence, and calorie estimates on-screen. For more variety across timeframes and music styles, browse the full indoor cycling library. Newer riders can build confidence with the beginner cycling playlist. Ready to push power and steeper tempos next? Explore the advanced cycling playlist. Start free trial.


FAQs: Hills And Drills Indoor Cycling Classes Questions

When I'm new to this collection of hill-focused cycling and drill-based rides, how should I choose my first classes so I build confidence without overdoing intensity?
Start with beginner-labeled and shorter rides, sample a mix of steady hill sessions and gentler drills during the app’s free trial, and pick classes that include recovery blocks so you can assess comfort before increasing intensity.


How do I connect my bike or smart trainer and heart-rate monitor to see live watts, cadence and calories while streaming these hill and drill sessions?
Use the app’s Bluetooth FTMS pairing flow to link compatible trainers and wearable heart-rate devices; once paired, Fitscope displays live watts, cadence, pace and calorie estimates on-screen.


As a newcomer wanting to progress through strength-focused hill and drill rides, how can I balance training and recovery to adapt without burning out?
Alternate tougher hill or drill sessions with low-impact or recovery-focused classes from the collection, track perceived effort and on-screen metrics, and only choose longer or more intense rides when you consistently feel recovered.


My home trainer brand isn’t listed—what are sensible troubleshooting steps if my equipment doesn’t appear in the app for these cycling workouts?
Try pairing via a universal FTMS-compatible sensor or third-party bridge device, toggle Bluetooth on both devices, move closer to your tablet or TV, and contact Fitscope support with your model if pairing still fails.


What will the classes in this collection typically feel like in terms of duration, music and coaching so I can plan sessions around my schedule?
Expect a range of short and longer rides, playlists spanning pop, indie and retro, and upbeat coaches who cue resistance and pacing so you can match sessions to your available time and energy level.


