30 Min Hills & Drills Ride #324

31:54

30 Min Hills & Drills Ride #324

Strength building class featuring heavy hills and occasional sprints. Set to a pop playlist.
20 Min Adv Hills & Drills Ride #315

20:26

20 Min Adv Hills & Drills Ride #315

Strength building class featuring heavy hills with an occasional sprint, with a little bit of choreo. Set to a pop playlist.
30 Min Adv HIIT Ride #325

31:37

30 Min Adv HIIT Ride #325

Strength building class featuring heavy hills and lower speeds, with a little bit of choreo. Set to a pop playlist.
45 Min Choreo Rhythm Ride #316

48:23

45 Min Choreo Rhythm Ride #316

Advanced ride with cadence ranging 50-130 rpm, with lots of choreo. Moderate to heavy resistance throughout. Set to a pop playlist.
45 Min Choreo Rhythm Ride #320

45:55

45 Min Choreo Rhythm Ride #320

Adv ride with cadence ranging 70-120 rpm, with an isolation segment in the middle. Moderate to heavy resistance throughout with elbow drops & side-to-side movements.
60 Min Adv Choreo Ride #302

63:06

60 Min Adv Choreo Ride #302

Long and difficult advanced cycling ride featuring a number of challenging speed & resistance based intervals coupled with choreo movements.
30 Min Hills & Drills Ride #301

31:42

30 Min Hills & Drills Ride #301

Hills & Drills ride focused on building strength featuring 5 blocks of work with ample recovery time between intervals.
45 Min Adv Choreo Ride #298

44:42

45 Min Adv Choreo Ride #298

Longer advanced level ride with speed & resistance intervals combined with choreo movements. Expect to ride both in and out of the saddle.
45 Min Adv Rhythm Ride w/ Dumbbells #296

46:31

45 Min Adv Rhythm Ride w/ Dumbbells #296

Longer advanced ride featuring shorter speed based intervals, lots of choreo and a dumbbell workout ON the bike for a full body workout.
20 Min Adv HIIT Ride #295

24:02

20 Min Adv HIIT Ride #295

Shorter advanced level HIIT ride featuring consecutive speed & resistance based intervals while riding both in and out of the saddle.
45 Min Adv Rhythm Ride #294

44:17

45 Min Adv Rhythm Ride #294

A longer advanced level ride featuring speed and resistance based intervals riding both in and out of the saddle.
60 Min Endurance & Strength Ride #292

60:10

60 Min Endurance & Strength Ride #292

Advanced 60 min ride for both endurance and strength. Expect lots of choreo for core workout and lower body strength.
60 Min Endurance & Strength Ride #286

59:30

60 Min Endurance & Strength Ride #286

Advanced 60 min ride for both endurance and strength. Expect lots of choreo for core workout and lower body strength.
60 Min Endurance Ride #285

60:22

60 Min Endurance Ride #285

Advanced 60 min ride for both endurance and strength. Expect lots of choreo for core workout and lower body strength.
60 Min Endurance Ride w/ Dumbbells #284

59:34

60 Min Endurance Ride w/ Dumbbells #284

Advanced level ride focused on endurance with a light dumbbell workout on the bike halfway through class.
20 Min The Shift HIIT Ride #281

20:15

20 Min The Shift HIIT Ride #281

Short but intense ride that packs a 45 min workout in a 20 min ride! Lots of speed and resistance intervals.
60 Min Adv Cycling Bootcamp #277

63:23

60 Min Adv Cycling Bootcamp #277

45 min adv level rhythm ride followed by a 15 min dumbbell workout OFF the bike focusing on arms, shoulders & core.
60 Min Cycling & Dumbbells Bootcamp #270

57:37

60 Min Cycling & Dumbbells Bootcamp #270

Full body strength & cardio workout. 45 mins on the bike w/ heavy hills followed by 15 min on the mat using dumbbells for full body workout.
60 Min Endurace Ride #269

58:10

60 Min Endurace Ride #269

Advanced 60 min ride for both endurance and strength. Expect lots of choreo for core workout and lower body strength.
45 Min Intense Ride w/ Dumbbells #268

44:20

45 Min Intense Ride w/ Dumbbells #268

Advanced level ride with a light dumbbell workout on the bike halfway through class. Matched with a 90's palylist.
60 Min Adv Endurance Ride #265

57:56

60 Min Adv Endurance Ride #265

Advanced 60 min ride for both endurance and strength. Expect lots of choreo for core workout and lower body strength.
60 Min Endurance Ride #262

62:53

60 Min Endurance Ride #262

A long advanced endurance workout filled with shorter sprints and long climbs alike. Playlist features current pop and house hits.
60 Min Cycling & Dumbbells Bootcamp #258

60:21

60 Min Cycling & Dumbbells Bootcamp #258

45 min adv level rhythm ride followed by a 15 min dumbbell workout on the floor focusing on arms & shoulders.
60 Min Adv Rhythm Ride #257

60:13

60 Min Adv Rhythm Ride #257

A long advanced endurance workout filled with shorter sprints and long climbs alike to both build strength and improve endurance.
60 Min Adv Choreo Ride #252

57:39

60 Min Adv Choreo Ride #252

Advanced 60 min ride for both endurance and strength. Expect lots of choreo for core workout and lower body strength. Set to a pop playlist.
60 Min Adv Rhythm Ride #249

57:54

60 Min Adv Rhythm Ride #249

Advanced 60 min ride for both endurance and strength. Expect lots of choreo for core workout and lower body strength.
60 Min Tour De New York #246

53:59

60 Min Tour De New York #246

Advanced road ride with plenty of inclines & drills as Lee describes riding around NYC.
75 Min Adv Rhythm Ride #244

73:59

75 Min Adv Rhythm Ride #244

A long advanced endurance workout filled with shorter sprints, and long climbs alike, set to a playlist of pop hits and remixes.
90 Min Adv Rhythm Ride #242

90:00

90 Min Adv Rhythm Ride #242

An extremely long and difficult ride to build endurance w/ various speed & resistance based intervals, riding both in and out of the saddle.
30 Min Adv Rhythm Ride #231

31:22

30 Min Adv Rhythm Ride #231

An advanced cycling class, filled with high intensity intervals with short recoveries. set to an indie playlist.
30 Min Adv HIIT Ride #229

30:55

30 Min Adv HIIT Ride #229

Advanced HIIT ride featuring long power intervals with steep hills for strength. Expect to be out of the saddle for most of the class.
30 Min Adv Rhythm Ride #227

29:34

30 Min Adv Rhythm Ride #227

Short but intense ride with hills, sprints & jogs with some choreo. But plenty of recoveries to keep you going.
30 Min Adv Rhythm Ride #223

29:29

30 Min Adv Rhythm Ride #223

An advanced cycling workout consisting of intense intervals and drills with a dance hits playlist.
45 Min Endurance Ride #212

46:35

45 Min Endurance Ride #212

A long endurance workout, featuring three parts focusing on climbs, sprints and more climbs, set to a pop playlist.
30 Min Adv Ride w/ Dumbbells #208

32:01

30 Min Adv Ride w/ Dumbbells #208

Advanced level ride with a light dumbbell workout on the bike halfway through class.
45 Min Triple Threat Ride #205

45:04

45 Min Triple Threat Ride #205

A long adv workout featuring three sets of three interval types, hills, runs and sprints, all set to a playlist of pop tracks and remixes.
60 Min Endurance Ride #203

60:32

60 Min Endurance Ride #203

A long endurance workout featuring all kinds of climbs, sprints and isolations, set to a playlist of current pop hits.
45 Min House Rhythm Ride #202

46:47

45 Min House Rhythm Ride #202

Adv level rhythm ride with intense incline and speed intervals but frequent recoveries. Much of the class will be standing. Playlist features current house tracks.
30 Min Cycling/Kettlebell Bootcamp #200

30:54

30 Min Cycling/Kettlebell Bootcamp #200

Cycling & strength combo. 20 min rhythm ride followed by 10 mins on the floor for a full body kettlebell workout.
60 Min Cycle/Kettlebell Bootcamp #199

61:18

60 Min Cycle/Kettlebell Bootcamp #199

An advanced cycling / strength workout with 45 min on the bike followed by 15 min kettle bell strength workout on the floor.
30 Min HIIT & Hills Ride #198

30:07

30 Min HIIT & Hills Ride #198

Intense ride focused on speed and power, both in and out of the saddle, set to a pop playlist. Great for building cardio & strength.
30 Min Adv Drills & Dumbbells Ride #195

30:01

30 Min Adv Drills & Dumbbells Ride #195

An advanced cycling workout, featuring heavy climbs and speed intervals, as well a dumbbell section halfway thru.
30 Min HIIT & Run Ride #192

34:27

30 Min HIIT & Run Ride #192

An advanced "HIIT and run" ride, consisting of powerful intervals and out of saddle sprints, set to a pop playlist.
60 Min Cycling & Bodyweight Bootcamp #191

60:30

60 Min Cycling & Bodyweight Bootcamp #191

Full body strength & cardio workout. 45 mins on the bike followed by 15 min on the mat using just bodyweight
20 Min HIIT Ride #186

22:30

20 Min HIIT Ride #186

Short but advanced ride based in High Intensity Interval Training. 4 resistance intervals that will get your heart pumping.
30 Min Hills & Drills Ride #185

31:38

30 Min Hills & Drills Ride #185

Adv level ride involving 4 different hill segments and drills. Lots of resistance intervals to build strength
30 Min HIIT & Run Ride #184

35:21

30 Min HIIT & Run Ride #184

Short but advanced ride based in High Intensity Interval Training. Lots of speed and resistance drills to build strength.
45 Min Adv Rhythm Ride w/ Dumbbells #176

45:08

45 Min Adv Rhythm Ride w/ Dumbbells #176

Advanced level ride with a light dumbbell workout on the bike halfway through class. Current hits playlist
30 Min Adv Rhythm Ride #173

31:57

30 Min Adv Rhythm Ride #173

Intense interval ride that packs a 45 min effort into 30 min! Fun house remixes playlist
60 Min Adv Rhythm Ride #171

59:52

60 Min Adv Rhythm Ride #171

Advanced level 60 min long hiit ride with a focus on strength building with lots of hills and sprints. Playlist features hits & remixes from 2000s onwards
45 Min Adv Rhythm Ride #167

45:37

45 Min Adv Rhythm Ride #167

Intense ride focused on speed and power, both in and out of the saddle. Playlist includes hits from the 90s & 00s
45 Min Adv Rhythm Ride #165

44:23

45 Min Adv Rhythm Ride #165

Intense ride focused on speedwork, both in and out of the saddle. Playlist is current hits & remixes
60 Min Cycling & Dumbbell Bootcamp #164

59:50

60 Min Cycling & Dumbbell Bootcamp #164

Full 45 min cycling class paired with a 15 min full body strength workout utilizing dumbbells on the floor.
60 Min Adv Power Ride #157

60:19

60 Min Adv Power Ride #157

Advanced level 60 min long ride with a focus on strength building with lots of hills and sprints to fun current hits playlist.
60 Min Cycling & Dumbbell Bootcamp #155

59:37

60 Min Cycling & Dumbbell Bootcamp #155

45 min adv level ride coupled with 15 min dumbbell workout (off the bike)
45 Min Adv 90s Rhythm Ride w/ Dumbbells #153

46:53

45 Min Adv 90s Rhythm Ride w/ Dumbbells #153

Advanced level ride with a light dumbbell workout on the bike halfway through class with eclectic 90s playlist
45 Min Cycling & Dumbbell Bootcamp #149

49:08

45 Min Cycling & Dumbbell Bootcamp #149

30 min on the bike, then switch to the floor for 15 min dumbbells, then back to the bike for about 10 min
30 Min Adv HIIT Ride #147

30:27

30 Min Adv HIIT Ride #147

Intense interval ride that packs a 45 min effort into 30 min! Pop and hip hop playlist
45 Min Adv Rhythm Ride #144

45:43

45 Min Adv Rhythm Ride #144

Adv level ride with hill, run and sprint intervals to dance remixes
30 Min Adv Ride w/ Dumbbells #142

30:21

30 Min Adv Ride w/ Dumbbells #142

Advanced level full body workout with hills, sprints, endurance runs and a dumbbell section in the middle.
30 Min Adv HIIT Ride #134

30:07

30 Min Adv HIIT Ride #134

Intense interval ride that packs a 45 min effort into 30 min! Pop and house playlist.
45 Min Adv Rhythm Ride #128

45:04

45 Min Adv Rhythm Ride #128

Intense ride focused on speedwork, both in and out of the saddle.
45 Min Power Rhythm Ride #126

42:07

45 Min Power Rhythm Ride #126

Advanced rhythm-based power ride with long progressive hills, steady-state flats and intense intervals, all to a fun, current hits playlist.
60 Min Post Malone & Ariana Pop Power Ride #124

60:23

60 Min Post Malone & Ariana Pop Power Ride #124

Advanced level 60 min ride with a focus on strength building with lots of hills and sprints to pop hits from Post Malone & Ariana Grande
60 Min Adv Rhythm Ride w/ Dumbbells #122

60:05

60 Min Adv Rhythm Ride w/ Dumbbells #122

Adv level rhythm ride with dumbbell workout for arms halfway through. Soundtrack is fresh current hits.
45 Min Adv Power Rhythm Ride #111

45:09

45 Min Adv Power Rhythm Ride #111

Advanced level ride building both strength and endurance with power climbs and flat out sprints
45 Min Power Ride #102

45:33

45 Min Power Ride #102

Advanced power ride with long progressive hills, steady-state flats and intense intervals.
45 Min Rhythm Ride #101

46:22

45 Min Rhythm Ride #101

Advanced level rhythm ride offering both a cardio and strength workout.

Advanced cycling rides for strength, speed and endurance

This collection is for experienced riders who want structured, high intensity sessions that blend endurance, power and choreography. Expect 20 to 90 minute classes with heavy hills, long climbs, steep sprints and frequent time out of the saddle. You will see formats like 30 Min Adv HIIT Ride #295 and 75 Min Adv Rhythm Ride #244. Choose by duration and primary focus, not just the playlist. For weekly structure and progression, explore the experienced cycling plan.


Most sessions run in blocks: warm up, focused intervals, a mid class strength or choreo segment, then a progressive cool down. 30 Min Hills & Drills Ride #301 uses five work blocks with full recoveries, while 45 Min Choreo Rhythm Ride #316 swings from 50 to 130 rpm. Metric to watch: cadence. Hold 50 to 70 rpm on heavy climbs at RPE 7 to 9, and hit 95 to 110 rpm on 30 to 45 second sprints. If cadence drops more than 5 rpm below target, lower resistance one step and reset your breathing. Want combined strength and cardio days? Browse cycling bootcamps. On build weeks, pair longer rides with a short recovery session from stretch and recovery. Start free trial.


Who should take these advanced rides?
Riders with a solid aerobic base who are comfortable with frequent high resistance and out of the saddle work, and can manage 45 to 90 minute sessions when programmed.

How do I choose between Rhythm, Power, HIIT and Endurance?
Pick by goal. Rhythm mixes intervals and choreography, Power builds strength with sustained climbs, HIIT targets short maximal efforts, Endurance improves steady state stamina.

What equipment do I need?
A properly fitted indoor bike, water, towel, and light dumbbells if a strength segment is listed. A cadence monitor helps you lock 50 to 70 rpm on climbs and 95 to 110 rpm on sprints.

How often should advanced riders train each week?
Three to six sessions. A simple split is one long endurance ride, one to two HIIT days, one power or climb day, plus one to two active recovery or mobility sessions.

Where can I find workouts with dumbbells or off bike strength?
Look for tags like w/ Dumbbells or Bootcamp in class titles, and add complementary lifts from strength training for balanced gains.

How do I scale if I am returning from a break?
Cut intervals by 25 to 50 percent, reduce resistance, and swap one high intensity day for an easy recovery ride for two to four weeks before rebuilding volume.



