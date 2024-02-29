Advanced cycling rides for strength, speed and endurance
This collection is for experienced riders who want structured, high intensity sessions that blend endurance, power and choreography. Expect 20 to 90 minute classes with heavy hills, long climbs, steep sprints and frequent time out of the saddle. You will see formats like 30 Min Adv HIIT Ride #295 and 75 Min Adv Rhythm Ride #244. Choose by duration and primary focus, not just the playlist. For weekly structure and progression, explore the experienced cycling plan.
Most sessions run in blocks: warm up, focused intervals, a mid class strength or choreo segment, then a progressive cool down. 30 Min Hills & Drills Ride #301 uses five work blocks with full recoveries, while 45 Min Choreo Rhythm Ride #316 swings from 50 to 130 rpm. Metric to watch: cadence. Hold 50 to 70 rpm on heavy climbs at RPE 7 to 9, and hit 95 to 110 rpm on 30 to 45 second sprints. If cadence drops more than 5 rpm below target, lower resistance one step and reset your breathing. Want combined strength and cardio days? Browse cycling bootcamps. On build weeks, pair longer rides with a short recovery session from stretch and recovery. Start free trial.
Who should take these advanced rides? Riders with a solid aerobic base who are comfortable with frequent high resistance and out of the saddle work, and can manage 45 to 90 minute sessions when programmed.
How do I choose between Rhythm, Power, HIIT and Endurance? Pick by goal. Rhythm mixes intervals and choreography, Power builds strength with sustained climbs, HIIT targets short maximal efforts, Endurance improves steady state stamina.
What equipment do I need? A properly fitted indoor bike, water, towel, and light dumbbells if a strength segment is listed. A cadence monitor helps you lock 50 to 70 rpm on climbs and 95 to 110 rpm on sprints.
How often should advanced riders train each week? Three to six sessions. A simple split is one long endurance ride, one to two HIIT days, one power or climb day, plus one to two active recovery or mobility sessions.
Where can I find workouts with dumbbells or off bike strength? Look for tags like w/ Dumbbells or Bootcamp in class titles, and add complementary lifts from strength training for balanced gains.
How do I scale if I am returning from a break? Cut intervals by 25 to 50 percent, reduce resistance, and swap one high intensity day for an easy recovery ride for two to four weeks before rebuilding volume.
START TRAINING WITH FITSCOPE
Join thousands of others who enjoy Fitscope Studio Classes