Collection

Core Functional Trainer

videos (8)

15 Min Core #33

15:24

15 Min Core #33

15 Min class focused on the core, utilizing the Funtional Trainer to add variety and resistance to standard core exercises.

15 Min Core #27

16:46

15 Min Core #27

15 Min class focused on strengthening the core with 5 seperate sets of exercises. Gym mat optional.

15 Min Core & Glutes #23

18:35

15 Min Core & Glutes #23

15 Min class focused on the core, utilizing the rope & handle attachments to target the abs, obliques, low back and glutes.

15 Min Core #17

16:04

15 Min Core #17

15 Min class focused on the abs, utilizing the Funtional Trainer to add variety and resistance to standard core exercises.

15 Min Legs & Core #14

15:40

15 Min Legs & Core #14

15 Min class targeting the legs and core with 5 seperate movements and a short rest in between each.

15 Min Trunk Work #11

15:20

15 Min Trunk Work #11

15 Min class focused on the core with 3 blocks of work preceded by a thorough warmup

15 Min Core & Glutes #8

18:10

15 Min Core & Glutes #8

15 Min class with 2 blocks of work focused on strenghtening both the abs and glutes simultaniously.

15 Min Core #4

18:30

15 Min Core #4

15 Min class focused on strengthening the core with 2 blocks of work preceded by a thorough warmup.

Train Your Core In 15 Minutes With A Functional Trainer

Simple Prep, Clear Structure, Real Progress

Roll out a gym mat, clip in the rope or single handles, and set the pulley at mid to low height for chops or mid‑chest for anti‑rotation presses. Pair your device and heart rate monitor, then browse the full functional trainer classes to match today’s focus.

Expect a brief warmup that leads into focused work. Many sessions use a two‑block format after the warmup, while others run a five‑set build with short resets. You will target abs, obliques, and low back, with options that blend in glutes or legs for balanced trunk strength. For more lower body variety, check out complementary legs and core options.

 

Scale on the fly by reducing cable load to keep ribs down and hips level, swapping the rope for a single handle to narrow the grip, or taking a mat‑only variation when form slips. Keep heart rate in a steady moderate zone and watch your watts stay consistent across sets. If you want extra posterior chain work, explore our Core & Glutes Classes.

 

Build a repeatable rhythm with this 15 Min Core Class Collection, stack with strength when you have more time, and celebrate how solid your trunk feels rep to rep. Press Play.

 

FAQs: Core Functional Trainer Questions

 

How do I connect my home functional trainer and heart rate monitor so Fitscope shows real-time stats during these core-focused classes?
Open the Fitscope app, pair your machine via Bluetooth FTMS and any heart rate monitor, confirm the on‑screen connection, and ensure attachments are secure so watts, pace, and heart rate display correctly.

 

I'm new to cable-based core workouts — how should I pick an appropriate class from this collection to match my fitness level and experience?
Look for sessions that include a clear warmup, progressive blocks, and on‑screen modification cues; begin with lower‑intensity options and choose classes that emphasize controlled movement and supervised progressions.

 

If I don't have a functional trainer, can I still follow these core and glute sessions on Fitscope and get similar benefits?
Yes, many classes provide mat‑only or bodyweight alternatives and you can substitute resistance bands or dumbbells, or choose other core‑focused classes that replicate the same movement patterns.

 

What should I expect from the structure and pacing of these functional trainer core classes when I first start watching and participating?
Expect a warmup, multiple focused blocks targeting abs, obliques, and posterior chain, short recovery moments, upbeat coaching with form cues and options, and an emphasis on controlled resistance using cable attachments.

 

How does Fitscope help me track improvement across repeated sessions in this collection so I can see meaningful progress over time?
Fitscope records on‑screen metrics and session history, shows heart rate and power outputs during class, and lets you compare past workouts to monitor consistency, intensity trends, and personal milestones.

START TRAINING
WITH FITSCOPE

Join thousands of others who enjoy Fitscope Studio Classes

logo

Explore

Commercial Subscription

Allows Fitscope classes to be used in a commercial gym or boutique studio (1 location) with up to 500 members. Multiple simultaneous users enabled. Lets Talk!

Fitscope B2B

Fitscope B2B

© Fitscope Technologies LLC, 2023
Powered by fitcaster Fitcaster