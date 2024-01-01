Core Functional Trainer

15 Min class focused on the core, utilizing the Funtional Trainer to add variety and resistance to standard core exercises.
15 Min class focused on strengthening the core with 5 seperate sets of exercises. Gym mat optional.
15 Min class focused on the core, utilizing the rope & handle attachments to target the abs, obliques, low back and glutes.
15 Min class focused on the abs, utilizing the Funtional Trainer to add variety and resistance to standard core exercises.
15 Min class targeting the legs and core with 5 seperate movements and a short rest in between each.
15 Min class focused on the core with 3 blocks of work preceded by a thorough warmup
15 Min class with 2 blocks of work focused on strenghtening both the abs and glutes simultaniously.
15 Min class focused on strengthening the core with 2 blocks of work preceded by a thorough warmup.
Allows Fitscope classes to be used in a commercial gym or boutique studio (1 location) with up to 500 members. Multiple simultaneous users enabled. Lets Talk!
© Fitscope Technologies LLC, 2023
Powered by Fitcaster