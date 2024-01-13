Collection

7 Min Beginner Max Trainer® Workout #70

07:54

Quick beginner level Max Trainer® workout featuring 4 blocks of work focusing on both speed and resistance for a full body workout.
7 Min Max Trainer® Workout #69

08:41

Quick but challenging Max Trainer® workout featuring a series of intervals that progressively increase in length.
7 Min Advanced Max Trainer® Workout #68

08:34

Shorter Max Trainer® workout with 6 intervals starting at a heavy resistance which gradually decreases while interval lengths increase.
7 Min Beg Max Trainer® Workout #57

07:46

Quick Max Trainer® workout featuring 3 extreme speed based intervals followed by a surprise interval to take you through the finish line.
7 Min Adv Tornado Workout #50

07:40

Shorter advanced level workout featuring longer intervals that progressively decrease in length while increasing in speed & intensity.
7 Min HIIT Max Trainer® Workout #46

07:58

Short Max Trainer® workout featuring speed based intervals including jogs, runs and sprints, combined with a progressive resistance.
7 Min Adv Hills & Sprints Max Trainer® Workout #45

08:02

Quick but challenging workout featuring heavy resistances combined with max effort sprints for a full body workout.
7 Min Adv HIIT Max Trainer® Workout #37

07:14

7 Min Advanced Max Trainer® class featuring a HIIT workout filled with short speed based intervals.
7 Min Adv HIIT Max Trainer® Workout #32

09:33

Quick advanced Max Trainer® wokout featuring a hiit workout with heavy resistance and speed based intervals.
7 Min HIIT Max Trainer Workout #28

07:19

Shorter workout featuring challenging speed & resistance intervals combined with grip and stance changes and very few recoveries in between.
7 Min Beg Max Trainer Workout #27

07:58

Shorter beginner workout featuring challenging resistance based intervals combined with alternating handle and stance positions.
7 Min Level Up #23

06:04

Short workout focused on building strength through 6 challenging intervals that get progressively longer.
7 Min Build Up #22

07:22

Short but challenging workout where you will maintain a stable speed while enduring a progressively increasing resistance.
7 Min Beg HIIT Sprints #21

08:31

Shorter class featuring 15 sec max effort sprints followed by 30 sec recoveries. Great workout for full body toning & conditioning.
7 Min Short & Sweet Workout #13

07:09

Short workout with longer speed & shorter resistance based intervals, combined with an alternating grip to target different muscle groups.
7 Min Beg Max Trainer Workout #12

07:16

Beginner workout focused on burning calories with very short but highly intense intervals.

Seven minute Max Trainer sessions that build speed, power, and clean form

Set up first: stand tall with ribs over hips, elbows softly bent on the handles, shoulders relaxed, and feet centered on the pedals. Begin in a neutral stance, then widen your stance for heavy efforts to recruit more glutes and lats. Expect quick formats such as 15 second max sprints with 30 second recoveries and resistance ladders that start heavy and get lighter as the intervals grow longer. Certified coaches cue posture, hand placement, and breathing so you can push near max without losing technique. Use cadence or RPM as your guide; if cadence dips and form wobbles, lower resistance slightly to reclaim smooth strokes. New to this machine and want a gentler on-ramp? Try the beginner Max Trainer collection. When you are ready to build volume, move up to the 21 minute Max Trainer sessions. Wrap training with a calm cooldown from Stretch and Recovery. If you like structure, follow a simple starter plan in our 10 day beginner programs. Press Play.


What makes these short sessions effective for fat loss?
Brief, high-intensity efforts elevate post exercise metabolic rate and can raise daily energy expenditure when practiced consistently with sensible nutrition. The mix of sprints and resistance work drives both cardiovascular and muscular adaptations in minimal time.

How should beginners modify advanced formats?
Shorten the work periods, lengthen recoveries, and reduce resistance. Keep a neutral stance with a light grip and focus on steady cadence and tall posture before increasing intensity.

Can I stack multiple short sessions?
Yes. Pair a hills style block with a speed focused block and keep the middle section easier to manage fatigue. Avoid stacking high intensity days back to back to support recovery.

What is a practical warm up and cooldown?
Start with easy pedaling plus dynamic mobility for hips and shoulders. Finish with a short low intensity pedal and gentle stretches for calves, quads, and hip flexors to reduce soreness.

How do I track progress without power data?
Use perceived exertion and heart rate trends, count how many intervals you sustain at target effort, and watch for faster recovery between pushes. Gradually increase resistance or trim recovery as form and tolerance improve.

Is this safe if I have joint concerns?
Choose lower resistance, shorter pushes, and keep joints aligned. If you have a history of injury or a medical condition, consult a healthcare professional and consider form checks with a qualified coach before progressing.

