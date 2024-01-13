Collection

Beginner Max Trainer®

videos (25)

7 Min Beginner Max Trainer® Workout #70

07:54

7 Min Beginner Max Trainer® Workout #70

Quick beginner level Max Trainer® workout featuring 4 blocks of work focusing on both speed and resistance for a full body workout.
14 Min Beginner Max Trainer® Workout #67

14:58

14 Min Beginner Max Trainer® Workout #67

Shorter Max Trainer® workout featuring 5 intense intervals that toggle between medium and heavy resistances while enduring speed challenges.
14 Min Beginner Max Trainer® Workout #66

15:33

14 Min Beginner Max Trainer® Workout #66

Shorter beginner workout featuring speed based intervals combined with a moderate resistance and plenty of recoveries in between.
14 Min Beginner Max Trainer® Workout #58

14:46

14 Min Beginner Max Trainer® Workout #58

Shorter class consisting of 2 blocks of work: 1st block focuses on speed with shorter intervals while the 2cnd block is all about endurance.
7 Min Beg Max Trainer® Workout #57

07:46

7 Min Beg Max Trainer® Workout #57

Quick Max Trainer® workout featuring 3 extreme speed based intervals followed by a surprise interval to take you through the finish line.
21 Min Coaster Workout #47

23:31

21 Min Coaster Workout #47

Challenging beginner Max Trainer® workout featuring 2 sets of rolling hills, each consisting of heavy climbs and full speed sprints.
14 Min Beg Max Trainer® Workout #44

14:45

14 Min Beg Max Trainer® Workout #44

Short but challenging Max Trainer® workout consisting of 3 blocks of work, each filled with jogging and running intervals.
21 Min Beg Endurance Max Trainer® Workout #41

21:27

21 Min Beg Endurance Max Trainer® Workout #41

Beginner Max Trainer® class featuring longer endurance based intervals during 3 blocks of work.
21 Min Beg Max Trainer® Workout #34

22:31

21 Min Beg Max Trainer® Workout #34

21 Min Beginner level class featuring an endurance based workout with various speed and resistance based intervals for a full body workout.
14 Min Beg HIIT Max Trainer Workout #31

15:51

14 Min Beg HIIT Max Trainer Workout #31

Beginner HIIT workout featuring intense speed & resistance based intervals coupled with changes to your grip and stance positions.
7 Min Beg Max Trainer Workout #27

07:58

7 Min Beg Max Trainer Workout #27

Shorter beginner workout featuring challenging resistance based intervals combined with alternating handle and stance positions.
14 Min Endurance Challenge #26

17:31

14 Min Endurance Challenge #26

Beginner workout featuring a 2 min warm-up followed by 3 blocks of work filled with progressive endurance challenges.
7 Min Build Up #22

07:22

7 Min Build Up #22

Short but challenging workout where you will maintain a stable speed while enduring a progressively increasing resistance.
7 Min Beg HIIT Sprints #21

08:31

7 Min Beg HIIT Sprints #21

Shorter class featuring 15 sec max effort sprints followed by 30 sec recoveries. Great workout for full body toning & conditioning.
21 Min Beg Max Trainer Workout #18

22:18

21 Min Beg Max Trainer Workout #18

Longer beginner workout featuring a variety of speed based intervals coupled with a varying resistance to add to the intensity.
14 Min Beg Max Trainer Workout #14

15:16

14 Min Beg Max Trainer Workout #14

Beginner workout featuring 1 minute speed and resistance based intervals, and then 30 second sprinting intervals.
7 Min Beg Max Trainer Workout #12

07:16

7 Min Beg Max Trainer Workout #12

Beginner workout focused on burning calories with very short but highly intense intervals.
10 Min Deep Down #11

10:07

10 Min Deep Down #11

Beginner max trainer workout focused on lower body balance, utilizing different max trainer exercises and stances. Set to an 80s playlist.
15 Min Uni Reset #10

15:19

15 Min Uni Reset #10

Beginner max trainer workout focused on resotring balance to the body. Set to a 2000s pop palylist.
10 Min Press & Pull #9

11:13

10 Min Press & Pull #9

Quick beginner max trainer workout focused on the upper body. Set to a pop playlist.
15 Min Drop & Lift #8

15:00

15 Min Drop & Lift #8

Beginner max trainer workout focused on a full body workout featuring alternating intervals that switches between the lower and upper body. Set to a 90s playlist.
10 Min Core and a Whole Lot More #6

10:26

10 Min Core and a Whole Lot More #6

Beginner max trainer workout focused on core through a variety of intervals including pushing, pulling, upper body twists, squats, and more. Set to a pop palylist.
15 Min Butt Kicker #5

15:10

15 Min Butt Kicker #5

Beginner max trainer workout that progressively gets harder, featuring a variety of different exercises that you can do on the max trainer.
10 Min Balance Builder #4

10:11

10 Min Balance Builder #4

Beginner max trainer workout focused on the lower body, featuring single legged focused intervals to restore balance and stability.
15 Min Push Pull Balance #3

15:08

15 Min Push Pull Balance #3

Beginner max trainer workout focused on upper body balance with a variety of different arm exercises. Set to a pop playlist.

Build Confidence With Short, Beginner Max Trainer Sessions

Start with an easy ramp up and a light grip. Check handle height so shoulders stay relaxed, plant your feet mid‑platform, and pair your device for live watts, pace, and heart rate. If you want a quick scan of formats before you begin, visit the Max Trainer classes hub to see what fits your time and goals.


 

Most sessions use clear blocks of work so you always know what’s next. Expect rolling hills that alternate heavy climbs with fast sprints, and speed‑focused intervals with full recoveries. You’ll also see grip and stance changes like press‑and‑pull handles or a split‑stance to build control while keeping impact low. Modify on the fly by holding a steady cadence and dropping resistance a notch, or extend your recovery until your heart rate settles into a comfortable zone. For shorter days, browse the 10 min Max Trainer options, then level up with slightly longer formats in the 14 min Max Trainer playlist. For setup and progression tips, read the Ultimate Guide to the Max Trainer. Press Play.


 

FAQs: Beginner Max Trainer® Questions

As a newcomer to the Max Trainer collection, how do I choose a session that matches my current fitness level and available time without feeling overwhelmed?
Browse classes tagged for beginners, read the class focus and coach cues, pick sessions that feel manageable to finish, and prioritize consistency over intensity while watching your perceived effort and on‑screen stats.


How do I get real-time watts, pace, and calorie feedback on screen while I follow these Max Trainer studio classes?
Pair a Bluetooth FTMS compatible machine or supported power and cadence sensor and an external heart rate monitor to the app, and Fitscope will overlay your live metrics alongside the instructor’s cues.


My gym’s machine brand isn’t listed in the supported partners; can I still use the collection and capture performance data?
Often yes. Fitscope accepts standard FTMS broadcasts and common external transmitters, or you can use sensors like run or row bridges to relay data; otherwise you can follow the class visually and track effort manually.


How can I use this beginner-focused Max Trainer content to make steady progress without overdoing my recovery?
Alternate higher‑effort sessions with gentler recovery or mobility classes available in the app, monitor trends in your on‑screen stats to guide when to step up intensity, and use the platform’s filters to gradually try slightly tougher sessions.


Which devices are best for following these studio classes so I don’t miss coach cues or real-time metrics?
Phones, tablets, and smart TVs all work. A larger display or casting to a TV improves visibility of coach demonstrations and data, and keep your device’s app, Wi‑Fi, and Bluetooth connections updated and stable.
 

START TRAINING
WITH FITSCOPE

Join thousands of others who enjoy Fitscope Studio Classes

logo

Explore

Commercial Subscription

Allows Fitscope classes to be used in a commercial gym or boutique studio (1 location) with up to 500 members. Multiple simultaneous users enabled. Lets Talk!

Fitscope B2B

Fitscope B2B

© Fitscope Technologies LLC, 2023
Powered by fitcaster Fitcaster