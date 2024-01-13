Collection

21 Min Max Trainer®

videos (13)

21 Min Cardio Crush Workout #48

23:27

21 Min Cardio Crush Workout #48

Advanced level Max Trainer® class covering cardio, endurance and strength during 4 blocks of work.
21 Min Coaster Workout #47

23:31

21 Min Coaster Workout #47

Challenging beginner Max Trainer® workout featuring 2 sets of rolling hills, each consisting of heavy climbs and full speed sprints.
21 Min Beg Endurance Max Trainer® Workout #41

21:27

21 Min Beg Endurance Max Trainer® Workout #41

Beginner Max Trainer® class featuring longer endurance based intervals during 3 blocks of work.
21 Min Adv Endurance Max Trainer® Workout #40

23:06

21 Min Adv Endurance Max Trainer® Workout #40

Advanced Max Trainer® class focused on endurance, filled with longer speed & resistance based intervals followed by short active recoveries.
21 Min Beg Max Trainer® Workout #34

22:31

21 Min Beg Max Trainer® Workout #34

21 Min Beginner level class featuring an endurance based workout with various speed and resistance based intervals for a full body workout.
21 Min Adv HIIT Max Trainer® Workout #33

22:28

21 Min Adv HIIT Max Trainer® Workout #33

21 Min Advanced level class filled to the brimm with a variety of intervals for a full body workout.
21 Min HIIT Max Trainer Workout #30

22:59

21 Min HIIT Max Trainer Workout #30

Longer workout filled with very intense intervals combined with challenging grip and stance changes for building full body strength.
21 Min Burned & Breathless #24

21:23

21 Min Burned & Breathless #24

Longer workout focused on building strength, featuring 3 blocks of work each consisting of both endurance and speed based intervals.
21 Min Beg Max Trainer Workout #18

22:18

21 Min Beg Max Trainer Workout #18

Longer beginner workout featuring a variety of speed based intervals coupled with a varying resistance to add to the intensity.
21 Min Pyramid Workout #17

21:01

21 Min Pyramid Workout #17

Longer advanced pyramid workout with intervals ranging from 15 seconds to 1 minute in length, followed by 30 second active recoveries.
21 Min Total Body Burner Workout #16

23:12

21 Min Total Body Burner Workout #16

Longer workout focused on alternating your grip during challenging speed & resistance based intervals for a full body workout.
20 Min Kick it Up #7

19:57

20 Min Kick it Up #7

Max trainer workout focused on strength, consisting of 3 x 5 min segments each made up of different exercises. Set to an 80s pop playlist.
20 Min Slow Build #2

20:06

20 Min Slow Build #2

Intermediate max trainer workout focused on full body cardio featuring resistances that start off light but quickly builds in intensity.

21 minute Max Trainer sessions with smart intervals and clear coaching

Set your Max Trainer so the handles meet your hands with elbows under shoulders, feet hip width, and a light grip that lets your shoulders stay relaxed. Pick classes by focus and level to match your energy today. If you are new, start in the endurance or beginner options like the beginner Max Trainer collection, then build toward more dynamic or resistance-heavy sessions as your form and confidence grow.


 

Expect clear, coach-led blocks such as rolling hills that climb heavy before snapping into quick sprints, and pyramid builds that move from short surges to sustained pushes with brief active recoveries. You will practice stance and hand position changes that recruit more upper body without losing cadence. Metric tip: watch RPM and breath. If cadence stalls or breathing gets choppy, drop resistance slightly to keep smooth strokes and full range of motion.


 

After the final block, downshift to easy pace, breathe through the nose if possible, then add a short cool down and gentle mobility. For better recovery and long-term gains, finish with a quick stretch from stretch and recovery. Ready for a bigger challenge next time? Explore the experienced Max Trainer playlist. Press Play.


 

Which class should I choose if I am just starting?

Look for beginner or endurance-labeled sessions with clear coaching cues and steady pacing. These emphasize form and confidence over repeated all-out sprints.


 

How do I scale a session if an exercise feels too hard?

Lower resistance, slow your cadence, or shorten work time relative to recovery. Use lighter grip or a stable stance when the coach cues options, and keep breathing controlled.


 

How often should I use these sessions for results?

Aim for regular practice while balancing harder interval days with easier recovery or strength work. Consistency plus quality reps drive progress without burnout.


 

How can I avoid common injury risks on the Max Trainer?

Warm up, keep a neutral spine, and make grip changes with control. If joints complain or form fades, choose the modification and reduce intensity.


 

How will I know I am progressing?

Track how quickly you recover between efforts, whether you can hold target cadence at the same resistance, and if your form stays solid through the final block.


 

START TRAINING
WITH FITSCOPE

Join thousands of others who enjoy Fitscope Studio Classes

logo

Explore

Commercial Subscription

Allows Fitscope classes to be used in a commercial gym or boutique studio (1 location) with up to 500 members. Multiple simultaneous users enabled. Lets Talk!

Fitscope B2B

Fitscope B2B

© Fitscope Technologies LLC, 2023
Powered by fitcaster Fitcaster