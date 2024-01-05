Collection

30 Min Rows

videos (26)

30 Min Endurance Row #135

30:14

30 Min Endurance Row #135

30 min row focusing on endurance with longer speed based intervals combined with a few strength based movements for a full body workout.
30 Min Rhythm Row™ #129

30:06

30 Min Rhythm Row™ #129

Rhythm rowing™ workout focused on keeping your stroke rate to the beat of a fun pop, reaching a max stroke rate of 30 S/M.
30 Min Rhythm Row™ #122

30:19

30 Min Rhythm Row™ #122

Rhythm Rowing™ workout focused on keeping your stroke rate to the beat of a fun pop playlist, reaching a max stroke rate of 36 S/M.
30 Min Dirty Thirty #120

31:39

30 Min Dirty Thirty #120

Strength building workout based on increasing the drag factor during 3 x 9 min segments.
30 Min Rhythm Row™ #109

29:50

30 Min Rhythm Row™ #109

30 Min Rhythm Row™ focused on keeping your speed to the beat of the music while enduring some tough strength based challenges.
30 Min Adv EMOM Row #106

30:17

30 Min Adv EMOM Row #106

30 Min advanced row focused on building full body strength, featuring 1 min intervals followed by 1 min recoveries. Set to a pop playlist.
30 Min Steady State Row #100

30:22

30 Min Steady State Row #100

Beginner level row focused on improving endurance by maintaining a steady stroke rate through longer intervals.
30 Min R&B Rhythm Row™ #95

30:18

30 Min R&B Rhythm Row™ #95

Rhythm rowing workout focused on keeping your stroke rate to the beat of a fun R&B playlist, reaching a max stroke rate of 44 S/M.
30 Min High 5 Row #88

31:53

30 Min High 5 Row #88

Advanced level row based on strength, featuring 5x5 min long intervals with a progressively increasing stroke rate. Set to an R&B playlist.
30 Min 4x6 Quad Row #83

29:30

30 Min 4x6 Quad Row #83

Advanced row focused on improving your 500m split time over the course of 4 x 6 min long intervals. Set to an upbeat rock playlist.
30 Min EMOM Row #79

30:22

30 Min EMOM Row #79

Advanced level rowing workout following an EMOM structure, featuring a progressively increasing stroke rate (up to a max of 34 S/M).
30 Min Power Row #76

30:29

30 Min Power Row #76

Advanced level power row focused on building strength, consisting of 4 blocks of work that last for 6 minutes each, set to a pop playlist.
30 Min 2x10 HIIT Row #67

30:54

30 Min 2x10 HIIT Row #67

HIIT row focusing on endurance, made up of 2x10 min parts and a 3rd part lasting for 2 min. The workout has a max stroke rate of 32 S/M.
30 Min Prenatal Endurance Rhythm Row #63

29:52

30 Min Prenatal Endurance Rhythm Row #63

Rhythm row based on endurance, modified for exercising during pregnancy. Long and intense intervals with plenty of recoveries in between.
30 Min Inter Rhythm Row™ #61

30:39

30 Min Inter Rhythm Row™ #61

Intermediate rhythm row w/ plenty of speed intervals, working to the beat of the music, max stroke rate of 35 S/M, set to a pop playlist.
30 Min Endurance Row #54

31:01

30 Min Endurance Row #54

Intermediate endurance row with plenty of intervals starting off at 22 S/M that builds up to 26 S/M.
30 Min Earn Your Rest #49

31:26

30 Min Earn Your Rest #49

30 Min Earn Your Rest Advanced Rowing Machine Workout
30 Min Row At Your Best #44

30:13

30 Min Row At Your Best #44

Intermidiate row where you set your own record of distance & calories p/m. Challenge yourself by trying to beat your own score.
30 Min 5x5 HIIT Row #35

29:58

30 Min 5x5 HIIT Row #35

A high intensity interval rowing workout, featuring speeding up five intervals five minutes apiece.
30 Min Disco Row #32

32:06

30 Min Disco Row #32

An intermediate rowing workout featuring 6 minute long speeding up intervals, with S/M range between 20 and 28.
30 Min Adv Row #30

31:00

30 Min Adv Row #30

Advanced workout with short power drills in the first half and an endurance focus in the second, with a playlist of popular hits.
30 Min Adv HIIT Run #49

31:00

30 Min Adv HIIT Run #49

Adv level HIIT run with intense 30 & 60 second intervals.
30 Min 4x4 Beginner Row #26

30:05

30 Min 4x4 Beginner Row #26

Beginner level row with 4 intervals at 4 minutes apiece, with 2.5 min active recoveries in between
25 Min Mixed Resistance Row #24

24:58

25 Min Mixed Resistance Row #24

Beginner level, strength building workout involving changing the damper settings for more resistance
30 Min Beg Mixed Intervals #23

30:10

30 Min Beg Mixed Intervals #23

Beginner level workout with intervals ranging from 3-9 min.
30 Min 8x2 Intervals #22

29:49

30 Min 8x2 Intervals #22

Advanced level workout with 8 intervals at 2 min apiece, with 1 min rests in between.

30 minute rows that build cardio, strength, and rhythm

Quick setup check: set foot straps so the strap crosses below the widest part of your foot, choose a damper that lets you hold clean strokes without yanking, and keep the handle path clear. If you want a fast form refresher before you start, skim a short technique session in our tutorial playlist.


 

Expect music-synced pacing on rhythm days, steady aerobic builders, and power work. You will see formats like 1 minute on and 1 minute off EMOMs and four by six minute builds that chase an even 500 m split. Use breathing and perceived exertion to steer effort; if your split drifts more than a few seconds, lighten resistance or shorten the push to keep quality high. Prenatal rowers can choose sessions with added recovery and modifications in the prenatal rowing collection. For a simple progression across weeks, follow the 10 day rowing ramp up and add an easy recovery day from our stretch and recovery classes. Press Play.


Who are these 30 minute rows best for?
They suit beginners learning mechanics, returning athletes building consistency, and experienced rowers who want efficient workouts with clear intent and scalable options.

How do I pick the right session today?
Choose rhythm-driven classes for cadence guidance and motivation, steady state for aerobic capacity, interval templates when you want speed work, and strength-focused rows when you want more power and resistance changes.

What should I set up before starting?
Anchor the rower, adjust foot straps to secure without pinching, choose a comfortable damper, and confirm a neutral spine with a smooth handle path. A quick side view video can help check posture and sequencing.

What technique cues matter most?
Drive from the legs, hinge from the hips with a stable core, then finish with relaxed hands and a smooth arm pull; on the way back, hands first, then body, then knees. Count a quick 1-2 on the drive and a calmer 1-2-3-4 on the recovery.

How can I progress safely across the collection?
Rotate rhythm, endurance, and interval sessions, then increase challenge by choosing slightly longer or stronger sets while keeping stroke quality. Track how your breathing and split feel from week to week and prioritize recovery.

How should I modify if I am pregnant?
Select classes labeled for prenatal, reduce resistance, extend recoveries, skip any supine work, and focus on comfortable breathing and core support. Seek medical clearance before continuing.

