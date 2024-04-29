Embark on a 10-Day Rowing Ramp-Up to develop master strokes, build endurance, and refine your rowing technique. Each session ramps intensity, focusing on form, power and speed from start to finish.
Short beginner row covering the basics of rowing technique followed by a light workout called The Routine with strokes/min rate up to 25.
Shorter beginner level row featuring speed based intervals mixed with strength building movements for a full body workout.
Quick but difficult advanced row that is filled to the brim with speed based intervals. Stroke rates go up to 32 S/M.
Beginner row challenging you to push your 500m split time. The intervals get shorter while the speeds stay at a constant pace.
Shorter row combining HIIT intervals with strength based movements for a full body workout.
HIIT row focusing on endurance, made up of 2x10 min parts and a 3rd part lasting for 2 min. The workout has a max stroke rate of 32 S/M.
30 Min advanced row focused on building full body strength, featuring 1 min intervals followed by 1 min recoveries. Set to a pop playlist.
Advanced row focused on improving your 500m split time over the course of 4 x 6 min long intervals. Set to an upbeat rock playlist.
Longer endurance based row with a pyramid structured workout, starting off at 16 S/M which gradually increases to 26 S/M.
