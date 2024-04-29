Collection

Rowing Ramp Up

Embark on a 10-Day Rowing Ramp-Up to develop master strokes, build endurance, and refine your rowing technique. Each session ramps intensity, focusing on form, power and speed from start to finish.

videos (10)

15 Min The Routine #46

17:32

15 Min The Routine #46

Short beginner row covering the basics of rowing technique followed by a light workout called The Routine with strokes/min rate up to 25.

15 Min Beginner Row #134

15:08

15 Min Beginner Row #134

Shorter beginner level row featuring speed based intervals mixed with strength building movements for a full body workout.

15 Min Fast & Furious Row #104

16:10

15 Min Fast & Furious Row #104

Quick but difficult advanced row that is filled to the brim with speed based intervals. Stroke rates go up to 32 S/M.

20 Min The Drive #47

20:07

20 Min The Drive #47

Beginner row challenging you to push your 500m split time. The intervals get shorter while the speeds stay at a constant pace.

20 Min Fast & Furious Row #137

20:05

20 Min Fast & Furious Row #137

Shorter row combining HIIT intervals with strength based movements for a full body workout.

30 Min 2x10 HIIT Row #67

30:54

30 Min 2x10 HIIT Row #67

HIIT row focusing on endurance, made up of 2x10 min parts and a 3rd part lasting for 2 min. The workout has a max stroke rate of 32 S/M.

30 Min Adv EMOM Row #106

30:17

30 Min Adv EMOM Row #106

30 Min advanced row focused on building full body strength, featuring 1 min intervals followed by 1 min recoveries. Set to a pop playlist.

30 Min 4x6 Quad Row #83

29:30

30 Min 4x6 Quad Row #83

Advanced row focused on improving your 500m split time over the course of 4 x 6 min long intervals. Set to an upbeat rock playlist.

40 Min Beg Pyramid Row #131

41:58

40 Min Beg Pyramid Row #131

Longer endurance based row with a pyramid structured workout, starting off at 16 S/M which gradually increases to 26 S/M.

40 Min Endurance Row #55

44:27

40 Min Endurance Row #55

High endurance steady state rowing workout w/ 4x 10 min intervals with a strokes per minute rate that increases by 2 S/M with each interval.

START TRAINING
WITH FITSCOPE

Join thousands of others who enjoy Fitscope Studio Classes

logo

Explore

Commercial Subscription

Allows Fitscope classes to be used in a commercial gym or boutique studio (1 location) with up to 500 members. Multiple simultaneous users enabled. Lets Talk!

Fitscope B2B

Fitscope B2B

© Fitscope Technologies LLC, 2023
Powered by fitcaster Fitcaster