Rowing machine tutorial class that covers the basics, tailored towards improving form and technique on the rower.
Rowing machine tutorial class that covers the technical basics, coupled with a short beginner row that is focused on stroke rate.
Introductory row consisting of 3 intervals each lasting for 4 minutes, where you increase your stroke rate by 2 S/M with every new interval.
Beginner basics row, covering the essentials of the rowing machine followed by a light workout featuring speed intervals w/ a max S/M of 26.
Short beginner row covering the basics of rowing technique followed by a light workout called The Routine with strokes/min rate up to 25.
Short beginner row with thorough overview of rowing technique and light workout with strokes/min rate up to 24.
