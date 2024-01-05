Collection

15 Min Technical Tutorial Row #105

15:20

Rowing machine tutorial class that covers the basics, tailored towards improving form and technique on the rower.

15 Min Technical Tutorial Row #96

14:55

Rowing machine tutorial class that covers the basics, tailored towards improving form and technique on the rower.

15 Min Basic Technical Row #89

16:45

Rowing machine tutorial class that covers the technical basics, coupled with a short beginner row that is focused on stroke rate.

15 Min Beg Basics Row #81

16:38

Rowing machine tutorial class that covers the basics, coupled with a short beginner row that is focused on stroke rate.

15 Min Introductory 3x4 Row #69

16:10

Introductory row consisting of 3 intervals each lasting for 4 minutes, where you increase your stroke rate by 2 S/M with every new interval.

15 Min Beg Basics Row #56

16:36

Beginner basics row, covering the essentials of the rowing machine followed by a light workout featuring speed intervals w/ a max S/M of 26.

15 Min The Routine #46

17:32

Short beginner row covering the basics of rowing technique followed by a light workout called The Routine with strokes/min rate up to 25.

15 Min Setup #42

15:50

Short beginner row with thorough overview of rowing technique and light workout with strokes/min rate up to 24.

Master Rowing Setup And Technique With Short, Guided Tutorials

Build Clean Form, Read Your Metrics, And Row With Confidence

These short tutorials are designed to sharpen technique and make your on-screen metrics meaningful. You will practice simple interval formats like a 3x4 progression that increases stroke rate by 2 S/M each segment and light speed work capped around the mid‑20s S/M to keep form front and center. Focus on a steady cadence and a relaxed grip while aiming for a 1 to 2 drive-to-recovery rhythm; a quick micro-win is holding your target S/M for the full block and keeping pace and watts steady from minute to minute. Track progress by saving favorites and comparing consistent splits across the 15-minute rows you repeat.

 

Inside the app, pair your rower and heart rate strap via Bluetooth FTMS, preview the class summary, and filter by duration and intensity before you start. Tutorials are a smart on-ramp to longer formats; when you are ready, explore all rowing classes or follow a structured path in the beginner rowing plan to build volume at a comfortable pace. Start free trial.

 

FAQs: Tutorial Questions

As a complete beginner to rowing, which parts of this tutorial collection should I watch first to feel ready to join a beginner class?
Start with the setup and technical tutorials that explain machine setup and basic rowing mechanics, then move into the beginner rows and light interval sessions to build familiarity.

How do I connect my rowing machine and heart rate monitor so on-screen stats show during these rowing tutorials?
Pair compatible machines using the app's Bluetooth FTMS connection and link Bluetooth heart rate straps; the app also accepts third-party sensors like RUNN or SmartRow for unsupported models.

What on-screen metrics will I see during the technique and beginner rows, and how can I use them to measure improvement?
The app shows real-time metrics such as watts, pace, stroke rate, and calories so you can compare effort and consistency across sessions in the collection.

Are these tutorials and classes appropriate if I want a gentle, low-impact introduction to rowing with recovery options?
Yes, the collection includes beginner-focused technical tutorials and light workouts designed for low-impact progression, plus recovery-oriented sessions and scaled cues by the coaches.

Will this collection keep offering new beginner tutorials and technical drills as I progress through my rowing practice?
New tutorials and beginner-friendly sessions are added regularly so you can continue finding fresh drills and light workouts as your skill and confidence grow.
 

