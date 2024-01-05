Collection

15 Min Rows

videos (33)

15 Min Beginner Row #134

15:08

15 Min Beginner Row #134

Shorter beginner level row featuring speed based intervals mixed with strength building movements for a full body workout.
15 Min Drag It Up #133

17:50

15 Min Drag It Up #133

Shorter advanced level row based on building strength by making progressive drag factor and stroke rate changes.
15 Min Interval Row #125

15:17

15 Min Interval Row #125

15 Minute beginner row focused on progressively lowering your 500m split time over the course of the workout.
15 Min HIIT Row #124

15:09

15 Min HIIT Row #124

15 Min advaned Rowing class focused on pushing your stroke rate to the absolute limit during a couple of 1 min long sprinting intervals.
15 Min Survival of the Hiitest #119

16:58

15 Min Survival of the Hiitest #119

15 Min advanced row consisting of 3 intervals each lasting for 4 min, featuring aprogressive stroke rate which reaches a max of 30 S/M.
15 Min Rhythm Row™ #116

15:06

15 Min Rhythm Row™ #116

Rhythm rowing workout focused on keeping your stroke rate to the beat of a fun indie playlist, reaching a max stroke rate of 30 S/M.
15 Min Advanced HIIT Row #111

15:08

15 Min Advanced HIIT Row #111

Short but difficult advanced workout focused on speed with highly intense intervals which range between 2 and 3 minutes in length.
15 Min Technical Tutorial Row #105

15:20

15 Min Technical Tutorial Row #105

Rowing machine tutorial class that covers the basics, tailored towards improving form and technique on the rower.
15 Min Fast & Furious Row #104

16:10

15 Min Fast & Furious Row #104

Quick but difficult advanced row that is filled to the brim with speed based intervals. Stroke rates go up to 32 S/M.
15 Min Hit It & Quit It Row #99

15:17

15 Min Hit It & Quit It Row #99

Quick but diffucult advanced row with 1 min intervals followed by 1 min recoveries, focused on strength by improving your 500m split time.
15 Min Technical Tutorial Row #96

14:55

15 Min Technical Tutorial Row #96

Rowing machine tutorial class that covers the basics, tailored towards improving form and technique on the rower.
15 Min Fast & Furious Row #93

15:19

15 Min Fast & Furious Row #93

Short and intense advanced row featuring a constant split time of 2:20 and a stroke rate that progressively increases all the way to 34 S/M.
15 Min Adv HIIT Row #90

14:59

15 Min Adv HIIT Row #90

Short & intense row featuring a 500m split time that starts off at 1:55 early in class and goes to 1:45 by end of class (which is faster).
15 Min Basic Technical Row #89

16:45

15 Min Basic Technical Row #89

Rowing machine tutorial class that covers the technical basics, coupled with a short beginner row that is focused on stroke rate.
15 Min Beginner Pop Rhythm Row™ #86

15:14

15 Min Beginner Pop Rhythm Row™ #86

Shorter beginner level rhythm row featuring an intense workout with staggering speeds that stay on the beat of a fun pop playlist.
15 Min Beg Basics Row #81

16:38

15 Min Beg Basics Row #81

Rowing machine tutorial class that covers the basics, coupled with a short beginner row that is focused on stroke rate.
15 Min Prenatal Rhythm Row™ #72

15:30

15 Min Prenatal Rhythm Row™ #72

Beginner row modified for expectant mothers, featuring a rhythm based workout where you match your speed to the beat of a pop playlist.
15 Min Introductory 3x4 Row #69

16:10

15 Min Introductory 3x4 Row #69

Introductory row consisting of 3 intervals each lasting for 4 minutes, where you increase your stroke rate by 2 S/M with every new interval.
15 Min Beg Row #66

15:13

15 Min Beg Row #66

Shorter beginner row that is focused on conditioning your muscles, but also features hints of endurance training. Set to an R&B playlist.
15 Min Prenatal Express Rhythm Row™ #65

15:50

15 Min Prenatal Express Rhythm Row™ #65

Beginner row modified for rowing with a baby on board, featuring a rhythm workout focused on building strength. Set to a pop playlist.
15 Min Beg Rhythm Row™ #62

15:57

15 Min Beg Rhythm Row™ #62

Beginner rhythm row w/ power based intervals to improve full body strength and cardio, as well as isolation intervals to improve balance.
30 Min Rowing Dumbbell Bootcamp #59

33:59

30 Min Rowing Dumbbell Bootcamp #59

Rowing and dumbbell combo workout where you spend 20 min on the rower and 10 min on the mat w/ dumbbells.
15 Min Beg Basics Row #56

16:36

15 Min Beg Basics Row #56

Beginner basics row, covering the essentials of the rowing machine followed by a light workout featuring speed intervals w/ a max S/M of 26.
15 Min Gone In 60 Seconds #52

18:09

15 Min Gone In 60 Seconds #52

Short intermediate row with plenty of intervals and a S/M that gets faster as the workout progesses.
15 Min The Routine #46

17:32

15 Min The Routine #46

Short beginner row covering the basics of rowing technique followed by a light workout called The Routine with strokes/min rate up to 25.
15 Min Setup #42

15:50

15 Min Setup #42

Short beginner row with thorough overview of rowing technique and light workout with strokes/min rate up to 24.
15 Min Beg Row #37

15:15

15 Min Beg Row #37

Short beginner row with stroke/min rate up to 28. Intervals based on 10 power strokes followed by recovery.
15 Min Fast & Furious Row #36

15:52

15 Min Fast & Furious Row #36

A short sprint workout, with seven sprints and recoveries taking one minute each, set to a pop playlist.
15 Min Adv Row #33

17:41

15 Min Adv Row #33

A short advanced rowing workout, made up of 10 one minute long power intervals, speeding up each time.
15 Min Beg Row #28

15:44

15 Min Beg Row #28

Short beginner workout with 2 power intervals and an endurance drill, at about 3 min each, set to a pop hits playlist.
15 Min 2x5 Beginner HIIT Row #27

16:09

15 Min 2x5 Beginner HIIT Row #27

Beginner workout with 5 intervals at 2 min apiece, with 2 min active recoveries in between.
15 Min 2x5x3 Rowing Workout #21

15:14

15 Min 2x5x3 Rowing Workout #21

Interval rowing workout based on two 5 minute sets with 3 min recovery in between.
15 Min 2x5x2 HIIT Rowing #20

15:21

15 Min 2x5x2 HIIT Rowing #20

Beginner level workout with 2 intervals at 5 minutes apiece

Make every 15-minute row count with clear targets

Set your damper so the drag feels smooth and lets you drive with the legs first; if you’re unsure, start around 3–5 and sit tall at the catch. Today’s library ranges from one minute on, one minute off power repeats in Hit It & Quit It to progressive stroke rate builds that rise toward 34 S/M in Fast & Furious. Watch two numbers: hold the class stroke rate and use your 500m split to gauge effort; if your split is drifting, add leg drive before adding strokes. Expect a quick warm up, focused work, and a short cool down so you leave better than you started.

 

Scale by lowering drag or shortening sprints; progress by adding two strokes per minute or trimming 2–3 seconds from your average split across the same class. New to rowing? Start with our beginner rowing plan. Expecting? Choose prenatal rowing classes. Pair rows with strength in Rowing Bootcamp. For recovery, add a short session from Mobility 1. Press Play.

 

Quick answers

Are 15-minute rows effective for fitness gains?
Yes. Short sessions with clear intervals and targets improve cardio and power when you train 3–5 times per week and recover well.

How do I choose between Beginner, Technical, Rhythm, and HIIT classes?
Start with Technical or Beginner to learn form and build base endurance, use Rhythm for steady tempo, then move into HIIT and Advanced once technique feels automatic.

What do stroke rate (S/M) and 500m split mean and how should I use them?
Stroke rate is cadence; 500m split is pace. Match the class S/M and track split to measure effort and progress; lower split equals faster pace.

How often should I do these 15-minute sessions to see improvement?
Three times per week works for most. Combine with one or two strength or mobility sessions and include at least one recovery day.

What warm up and cool down should I follow?
Warm up 3–5 minutes easy with a few pick drills, then cool down 2–4 minutes easy and add hip, hamstring, and shoulder mobility.

