15 Min Rows

Set your damper so the drag feels smooth and lets you drive with the legs first; if you’re unsure, start around 3–5 and sit tall at the catch. Today’s library ranges from one minute on, one minute off power repeats in Hit It & Quit It to progressive stroke rate builds that rise toward 34 S/M in Fast & Furious. Watch two numbers: hold the class stroke rate and use your 500m split to gauge effort; if your split is drifting, add leg drive before adding strokes. Expect a quick warm up, focused work, and a short cool down so you leave better than you started.
Scale by lowering drag or shortening sprints; progress by adding two strokes per minute or trimming 2–3 seconds from your average split across the same class. New to rowing? Start with our beginner rowing plan. Expecting? Choose prenatal rowing classes. Pair rows with strength in Rowing Bootcamp. For recovery, add a short session from Mobility 1. Press Play.
Quick answers
Are 15-minute rows effective for fitness gains?
Yes. Short sessions with clear intervals and targets improve cardio and power when you train 3–5 times per week and recover well.
How do I choose between Beginner, Technical, Rhythm, and HIIT classes?
Start with Technical or Beginner to learn form and build base endurance, use Rhythm for steady tempo, then move into HIIT and Advanced once technique feels automatic.
What do stroke rate (S/M) and 500m split mean and how should I use them?
Stroke rate is cadence; 500m split is pace. Match the class S/M and track split to measure effort and progress; lower split equals faster pace.
How often should I do these 15-minute sessions to see improvement?
Three times per week works for most. Combine with one or two strength or mobility sessions and include at least one recovery day.
What warm up and cool down should I follow?
Warm up 3–5 minutes easy with a few pick drills, then cool down 2–4 minutes easy and add hip, hamstring, and shoulder mobility.
