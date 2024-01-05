Rowing Bootcamp

Advanced cross-training row with 30 min on the rower followed by a 10 min bodyweight section on the floor focusing on the upper body.
Rowing & dumbbell cross-training workout featuring 20 min on the rower and 10 min on the mat with the dumbbells for full body strength.
Bootcamp-style rowing class with 20 min on the rower featuring longer speed based intervals, followed by a 10 min ab workout on the floor.
Longer bootcamp-style rowing workout with 30 min on the rowing machine followed by a 10 min bodyweight strength training segment on the mat.
Bootcamp-style rowing class with 20 min on the rower featuring speed based intervals, followed by a 10 min ab workout on the floor.
Bootcamp-style rowing class with 30 min on the rower featuring strength based movements, followed by a 10 min ab workout on the floor.
Combo rowing & core cross training class w/ 20 min on the rower for a full body workout followed by a 10 min core segment on the gym mat.
Rowing & bodyweight combo workout with 25 min on the rower followed by 15 min on the floor for full body strength (no equipment needed).
40 Minute Rowing & Dumbbell Bootcamp class, featuring 30 min on the rower and 10 min on the floor w/ the dumbbells for a full-body workout.
Rowing & bodyweight combo workout w/ 30 min on the rower & 10 min on the floor for full body conditioning & strength (no equipment needed).
Rowing and dumbbell combo workout where you spend 20 min on the rower and 10 min on the mat w/ dumbbells.
Combo rowing & stretching cross training class w/ 15 mins on the rower for a full body workout, followed by a 5 min stretching segment.
Combo rowing & core cross training class w/ 15 minutes on the rower for a full body workout followed by a 5 min core segment on the gym mat.
Combo rowing & dumbbell cross training class w/ 30 min on the rower for an endurance based workout, then 10 min on the mat w/ dumbbells.
Combo rowing and dumbbell cross training workout for full body conditioning and strength. 30 min on the rower and 10 min w/ the dumbbells.
Intermediate rowing and dumbbell cross training workout for full body conditioning. 20 min on the rower followed by 10 min w/ dumbbells.
Combo rowing and dumbbell workout for full body cardio and strength.
