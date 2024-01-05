Collection

Rowing Bootcamp

videos (17)

40 Min Row & Upper Body #128

40:50

Advanced cross-training row with 30 min on the rower followed by a 10 min bodyweight section on the floor focusing on the upper body.

30 Min Rowing & Dumbbell Bootcamp #127

31:29

Rowing & dumbbell cross-training workout featuring 20 min on the rower and 10 min on the mat with the dumbbells for full body strength.

30 Min Row & Abs #126

30:38

Bootcamp-style rowing class with 20 min on the rower featuring longer speed based intervals, followed by a 10 min ab workout on the floor.

40 Min Rowing & Bodyweight Bootcamp #114

39:03

Longer bootcamp-style rowing workout with 30 min on the rowing machine followed by a 10 min bodyweight strength training segment on the mat.

30 Min Row & Abs #113

30:27

Bootcamp-style rowing class with 20 min on the rower featuring speed based intervals, followed by a 10 min ab workout on the floor.

40 Min Row & Abs #108

40:06

Bootcamp-style rowing class with 30 min on the rower featuring strength based movements, followed by a 10 min ab workout on the floor.

30 Min Row & Core Bootcamp #102

30:26

Combo rowing & core cross training class w/ 20 min on the rower for a full body workout followed by a 10 min core segment on the gym mat.

40 Min Rowing & Bodyweight Bootcamp #101

40:13

Rowing & bodyweight combo workout with 25 min on the rower followed by 15 min on the floor for full body strength (no equipment needed).

40 Min Rowing & Dumbbell Bootcamp #80

40:08

40 Minute Rowing & Dumbbell Bootcamp class, featuring 30 min on the rower and 10 min on the floor w/ the dumbbells for a full-body workout.

40 Min Rowing & Bodyweight Bootcamp #77

40:11

Rowing & bodyweight combo workout w/ 30 min on the rower & 10 min on the floor for full body conditioning & strength (no equipment needed).

30 Min Rowing Dumbbell Bootcamp #59

33:59

Rowing and dumbbell combo workout where you spend 20 min on the rower and 10 min on the mat w/ dumbbells.

20 Min Row & Stretch #58

23:57

Combo rowing & stretching cross training class w/ 15 mins on the rower for a full body workout, followed by a 5 min stretching segment.

20 Min Row & Core #57

21:15

Combo rowing & core cross training class w/ 15 minutes on the rower for a full body workout followed by a 5 min core segment on the gym mat.

40 Min Row Cross Train #50

39:25

Combo rowing & dumbbell cross training class w/ 30 min on the rower for an endurance based workout, then 10 min on the mat w/ dumbbells.

40 Min Row & Lift #41

37:27

Combo rowing and dumbbell cross training workout for full body conditioning and strength. 30 min on the rower and 10 min w/ the dumbbells.

30 Min Row & Lift #40

28:53

Intermediate rowing and dumbbell cross training workout for full body conditioning. 20 min on the rower followed by 10 min w/ dumbbells.

30 Min Rowing Dumbbell Bootcamp #39

29:49

Combo rowing and dumbbell workout for full body cardio and strength.

Rowing Bootcamp: Cross-Training Rows With Floor Work

What To Expect In Each Class

Sit tall on the seat, ribs down, and lightly brace your core before the first catch. On the rower, drive with your legs, hinge from the hips, then finish by drawing the handle to the lower ribs; off the rower, concise floor blocks reinforce upper body, core, and full-body strength with bodyweight or dumbbells. Many sessions blend steady endurance sets with ladder intervals that shorten as pace increases, so you build both staying power and speed. Aim for a comfortably hard effort during work sets and easy rhythm in recovery; use your split per 500 meters and watts to nudge pushes slightly above your baseline and confirm you are back to aerobic effort between sets. Quick setup tip: adjust footplates so the strap crosses the widest part of your shoe and keep wrists neutral on every pull; if you do not have dumbbells, use filled water bottles as a light substitute.

 

Open the Fitscope app, connect your rower and compatible sensors, preview the format, then follow on-screen cues while live metrics guide your effort. For a mid-length option, explore the 30 minute rows. On lighter days, pair this collection with an easy session from the 20 minute rows. If you are brand new, build confidence with the beginner rowing plan. To understand why we blend strength with the erg, read our bootcamp benefits guide. Start free trial.

 

FAQs: Rowing Bootcamp Questions

 

How should I approach this rowing bootcamp collection as a complete beginner so I build skill and confidence without feeling lost?
Pick classes described as accessible or technique-focused, alternate rowing segments with floor work to build supportive strength, follow coach cues, and monitor effort via in-app stats rather than chasing pace.

 

My home rower is not listed in the app. How can I still get meaningful workout metrics while streaming these classes?
Fitscope connects to many popular machines and can accept external sensors like RUNN or SmartRow so your stroke data, watts, and pace show on screen as you follow the studio classes.

 

What minimal equipment and wearable tech make these row-and-bootcamp classes easiest to follow at home?
A stable rower and a mat are the core essentials, plus optional dumbbells for strength variations and a Bluetooth heart-rate strap for clearer effort tracking on the Fitscope display.

 

How can I use Fitscope metrics to track progress when I am doing mixed rowing intervals and floor strength sessions?
Use real-time metrics and post-session summaries to watch trends in watts, pace, and heart rate, and pair those with how hard the work feels so you see steady improvement over time.

 

I want to try many classes from this collection but avoid overtraining. What general balance should I aim for?
Alternate higher-intensity rows or bootcamps with lighter rows, mobility, or stretch-focused sessions, and adjust frequency based on heart-rate feedback and how quickly you recover between workouts.

