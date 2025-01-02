Start your rowing journey with a combination of rowing, stretching and strength workouts. Week One starts with a tutorial rowing workout then moves into 2 more beginner workouts, with stretch and strength classes in between.
Rowing machine tutorial class that covers the basics, tailored towards improving form and technique on the rower.
Full body stretch utilizing yoga poses to finish off your workout.
Shorter beginner level row featuring speed based intervals mixed with strength building movements for a full body workout.
