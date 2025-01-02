Collection

Beg Rowing Program

Start your rowing journey with a combination of rowing, stretching and strength workouts. Week One starts with a tutorial rowing workout then moves into 2 more beginner workouts, with stretch and strength classes in between.

videos (5)

15 Min Technical Tutorial Row #105

15:20

15 Min Technical Tutorial Row #105

Rowing machine tutorial class that covers the basics, tailored towards improving form and technique on the rower.

10 Min Adv Post Workout Stretch #7

10:10

10 Min Adv Post Workout Stretch #7

Full body stretch utilizing yoga poses to finish off your workout.

15 Min Beginner Row #134

15:08

15 Min Beginner Row #134

Shorter beginner level row featuring speed based intervals mixed with strength building movements for a full body workout.

15 Min Above the Belt Bodyweight #48

17:09

15 Min Above the Belt Bodyweight #48

Arms, chest, shoulder & core workout using NO equipment.

20 Min The Drive #47

20:07

20 Min The Drive #47

Beginner row challenging you to push your 500m split time. The intervals get shorter while the speeds stay at a constant pace.

