Build A Stronger Core And Cardio Base With Slam Ball Classes
Slam ball training pays off in real life: stronger bracing when you lift, quicker direction changes, and better posture from a more responsive midline. This collection features studio-coached sessions that center on core engagement and total-body conditioning, with options that lean into upper-body involvement when you want it. Expect short classes with clear previews so you can choose your focus and format fast before you press play.
Coaches cue crisp mechanics and steady breathing: keep ribs down, hinge before you slam, and exhale as the ball meets the floor. Many classes use a simple descending ladder of hinge-to-slam combos paired with plank holds so you can feel progress without guessing. Tip: if your ball bounces back, it’s a medicine ball; use a dead-bounce slam ball for safer overhead work. Pair a Bluetooth heart-rate monitor to see live effort and adjust pace between sets to stay in a sustainable zone.
Stream on mobile, tablet, or TV in the Fitscope app, then browse by duration and training focus, save favorites, and build playlists. Round out your week by stacking a core-heavy slam session with strength training classes, add an arm-and-shoulder finisher from the upper body collection, or balance intensity with a day from the full body library. Start free trial.
FAQs: Slam Ball Questions
What equipment do I need at home to follow the slam ball classes in this collection? A durable slam ball and a cleared floor area are the essentials; add a non-slip mat, supportive shoes, and an optional Bluetooth heart-rate sensor so the app can capture your intensity.
How should I pick a class from this slam ball collection if I'm just getting started with conditioning work? Filter for core, conditioning, or beginner-friendly sessions, choose shorter classes to gauge effort, and follow coach modifications to scale intensity safely.
Can I see workout metrics while doing slam ball sessions and how do I capture heart-rate or power data? Fitscope shows live stats when you pair compatible equipment or a Bluetooth heart-rate monitor; for slam ball only work, wear a monitor since the ball itself won’t transmit power.
How do slam ball classes fit into a training plan that also uses my treadmill, rower, or bike? Alternate slam ball conditioning with machine classes in the app and connect your cardio equipment via Bluetooth FTMS or external sensors so session metrics are tracked across workouts.
What coaching style and class pacing should I expect from this collection if I'm new to studio classes? Expect upbeat LA-based coaches who offer clear progressions, form cues, and low-impact substitutions, with varied pacing and regularly updated class options so you can progress over time.
START TRAINING WITH FITSCOPE
Join thousands of others who enjoy Fitscope Studio Classes