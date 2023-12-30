Common mistake: picking a class at random and realizing halfway in that the structure or equipment does not match your plan. Simple fix: use the filters for duration, level, and gear, then check the class tile for format before you start. If you like clear on-off pacing, choose a five block flow with two work intervals per block; if you want balance work, schedule a unilateral dumbbell day to iron out left-right gaps and build core stability. Set up your space with what the tile lists, cue your mat and weights within reach, and you will move smoothly from head to toe without guesswork.
Stream smarter by pairing a heart rate sensor for live metrics, then aim for a steady moderate effort on working sets and a relaxed recovery between blocks so you can finish strong. For variety, rotate styles across the week: sample a bell-focused day from the kettlebell collection, a power day from the dumbbells playlist, and a no-gear day from bodyweight calisthenics to round out your full body lineup. Press play or start free trial.
FAQs: Full Body Questions
How do I choose a beginner-friendly whole-body session from this on-demand collection without watching multiple previews?
Filter for beginner or intro tags, read the class description and coach notes, preview the start of a session, and prioritize ones that mention bodyweight or light-equipment options and built-in modifications.
What gear and device connections should I set up at home to get accurate on-screen metrics during these total-body strength classes?
Have your dumbbells, kettlebell, or mat ready, pair a Bluetooth FTMS machine or heart-rate sensor for live stats, place your device within view, and enable app permissions before starting.
How can I track progress across sessions in this collection without keeping a separate log?
Save favorite sessions, enable sensor pairing for live calories and heart-rate data, review your in-app workout history and notes, and use playlists to repeat and compare specific classes.
I want to explore kettlebell, dumbbell, and bodyweight styles—what’s an efficient way to sample the collection during my trial period?
Build a short trial plan by selecting one session from each style on separate days, save them to a playlist, and use the free trial to see which class lengths and coach styles fit your routine.
If I need a modification or must pause mid-session, what in-app options help me stay engaged with these workouts?
Coaches regularly offer scaled options, you can pause or skip segments, use captions and the workout outline to jump to blocks, and replay short sections to practice before joining live again.
START TRAINING WITH FITSCOPE
Join thousands of others who enjoy Fitscope Studio Classes