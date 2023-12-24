Collection

Recumbent Calorie Burners

Fat burning recumbent bike classes!

30 Min Recumbent & Resistance Band #32

31:03

Intermediate recumbent bike and resistance band cross training class focused on bringing balance to and building strength in the lower body.

20 Min HIIT Pyramid #30

20:38

Advanced HIIT Pyramid ride with intervals that start off slow, but they quickly become very difficult as the workout progresses.

45 Min Recumbent & Dumbbells #27

45:28

Recumbent and dumbbells cross training, w/ 30 min high intensity intervals on the bike, and 15 min upper body training with the dumbbells.

45 Min Performance Ride #22

45:24

Beginner ride focused on performance with longer and more intense speed and resistance intervals, going from easy all the way to breathless.

45 Min Adv Endurance Ride #14

43:45

Advanced level ride focused on endurance through 2 sets of 10x speed intervals, first focusing only on speed, and then speed and resistance.

Low-Impact Recumbent Intervals And Cross-Training For Calorie Burn

These joint-friendly rides are built to help you burn calories with clear, studio-produced formats. You will see interval pyramids, performance efforts, endurance blocks, and simple off-bike work with bands or dumbbells for extra variety. Browse the Recumbent Calorie Burners overview to compare formats and pick what fits your day.

 

Manage intensity by watching cadence and watts: settle into a steady baseline, then nudge resistance up as recoveries get shorter in the pyramid sets. In the endurance pieces, expect a first pass that is speed-focused followed by a second pass where you keep the turnover but add resistance to build power. For recovery days, choose the short recumbent options to keep work controlled and repeatable. If your class includes bands or dumbbells, alternate bike intervals with quick upper-body blocks; no weights at home is fine—use water bottles or a light backpack. New to recumbent training and want setup tips for seat height and posture? Read our beginner recumbent guide. Ready to explore more formats by challenge level and equipment? Visit the recumbent class library. Start free trial.

 

FAQs: Recumbent Calorie Burners Questions

When I'm new and planning to start watching this recumbent calorie-burning collection and take my first classes, what should I expect from the workouts, format, and on-screen feedback? Expect recumbent rides with occasional strength segments, a range of intensities and formats, and real-time metrics like watts and calorie estimates.

As a newcomer trying to pick a recumbent class from this collection to match my current fitness level and calorie goals, how should I evaluate the options before starting? Use class descriptions and intensity labels, choose between interval or steady formats, and monitor on-screen metrics to compare estimated calorie burn.

I want real-time watts and calories displayed while following these recumbent classes at home—how can I set up my machine and sensors to connect to Fitscope for those rides? Pair your bike via Bluetooth FTMS to supported brands, add a compatible heart-rate monitor, or use RUNN or SmartRow sensors to enable on-screen stats.

The collection mentions rides that include resistance bands and dumbbells—how do those integrated cross-training segments work within a single recumbent class? Classes often alternate bike intervals with brief off-bike resistance-band or dumbbell segments led by coaches while cardio metrics continue to track.

If I try these recumbent classes during the Fitscope free trial and later subscribe, will my ride history, saved classes, and performance metrics carry over across devices? Your account saves ride history, favorites, and performance metrics across devices during the trial and after subscribing so your progress remains available.

