Recumbent Calorie Burners

Fat burning recumbent bike classes!
Intermediate recumbent bike and resistance band cross training class focused on bringing balance to and building strength in the lower body.
Advanced HIIT Pyramid ride with intervals that start off slow, but they quickly become very difficult as the workout progresses.
Recumbent and dumbbells cross training, w/ 30 min high intensity intervals on the bike, and 15 min upper body training with the dumbbells.
Beginner ride focused on performance with longer and more intense speed and resistance intervals, going from easy all the way to breathless.
Advanced level ride focused on endurance through 2 sets of 10x speed intervals, first focusing only on speed, and then speed and resistance.
